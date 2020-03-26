[LOCKDOWN RULES] Essential service workers will have to carry permits with them

The South African government has released the final lockdown regulations after a series of ministerial briefings this week.

The rules state that employers will have to complete official permits for the workers exempted during the 21-day period.

The government has provided a template of the permit required by essential personnel when traveling to and from work, as seen below.

If a worker does not have the permit with them when they are asked to present it, they will be instructed to return home, according to the regulations.

Read the full final lockdown regulations that will be enforced in South Africa here.