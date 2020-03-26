Streaming issues? Report here
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Today at 13:33
Minute of Mindfulness - Heather Rodwell
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Today at 13:40
Greener Living: Gardening in Lockdown
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Cherise Viljoen - Nursery Manager at Kirstenbosch Botanical Gardens
Cherise Viljoen
Today at 14:07
UCT alumni build Coronapp
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Tamir Shklaz - Co-founder at Coronapp
Today at 14:51
Quarantunes with Ernestine Deane
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Ernestine Deane
Today at 15:10
Open to speculation
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 15:40
Open to calls and listener interaction
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 15:50
#RadioReading with John Maytham
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 16:20
What is the Stormers plan of action during this time?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
John Dobson - Western Province Coach
Today at 16:55
David Scott from the Kiffness is keeping us entertained during lock-down
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
David Scott (The Kiffness)
Today at 17:05
The City of Cape Town and Covid-19 Lock-down
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
JP Smith - Mayoral Committee Member for Safety and Security at City of Cape Town
Today at 17:46
Chef David Higgs and #WhatsInYourFridge?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
David Higgs - Chef and Co-Founder at Marble
Premier Winde: WC govt to put Covid-19 field hospitals in place

26 March 2020 11:40 AM
Western Cape
Alan Winde
Lockdown
COVID-19
Premier Winde
field hospitals
Western Cape Premier Alan Winde says provincial authorities will be erecting field hospitals in preparation for increased Covid-19 cases.

Winde says officials are planning to put the field hospitals in place in the next two weeks or so.

A trigger will happen in the next two weeks and then we'll start erecting those field hospitals.

Alan Winde, Western Cape Premier

Of the 709 confirmed Covid-19 cases across the country (as of Wednesday 25 March), 183 of them are in the Western Cape.

Winde says two Covid-19 patients were hospitalised on Wednesday while the rest are self-isolating at home.

"This lockdown is how we are going to save our country", the Premier tells CapeTalk host Kieno Kammies.

He explains that an additional budget has been given to purchase extra protective gear and medical supplies for hospitals in the province.

All of our hospitals are changing, we've got Covid-19 wings. If you're going for a test, you enter the hospital from a separate entrance.

Alan Winde, Western Cape Premier

We've already started decanting people who have elective surgeries out of our hospitals.

Alan Winde, Western Cape Premier

According to Winde, the provincial government will also be providing extra beds in night shelters for the homeless and accommodation for refugees in the city bowl during the lockdown.

He clarified a number of concerns during a question and answer session on CapeTalk.

Listen to the Premier in conversation with Kieno Kammies:


26 March 2020 11:40 AM
Western Cape
Alan Winde
Lockdown
COVID-19
Premier Winde
field hospitals

