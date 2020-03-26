Premier Winde: WC govt to put Covid-19 field hospitals in place
Winde says officials are planning to put the field hospitals in place in the next two weeks or so.
A trigger will happen in the next two weeks and then we'll start erecting those field hospitals.Alan Winde, Western Cape Premier
Of the 709 confirmed Covid-19 cases across the country (as of Wednesday 25 March), 183 of them are in the Western Cape.
Winde says two Covid-19 patients were hospitalised on Wednesday while the rest are self-isolating at home.
"This lockdown is how we are going to save our country", the Premier tells CapeTalk host Kieno Kammies.
He explains that an additional budget has been given to purchase extra protective gear and medical supplies for hospitals in the province.
All of our hospitals are changing, we've got Covid-19 wings. If you're going for a test, you enter the hospital from a separate entrance.Alan Winde, Western Cape Premier
We've already started decanting people who have elective surgeries out of our hospitals.Alan Winde, Western Cape Premier
According to Winde, the provincial government will also be providing extra beds in night shelters for the homeless and accommodation for refugees in the city bowl during the lockdown.
He clarified a number of concerns during a question and answer session on CapeTalk.
Listen to the Premier in conversation with Kieno Kammies:
