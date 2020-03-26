Dial 012 337 1997 for info on UIF and other labour issues related to Covid-19
South Africa is hours away from an unprecedented national lockdown to “flatten the curve” of Covid-19 infections to keep our less-than-ideal healthcare system from collapsing.
As the economy comes to a near-complete standstill, the Government announced a range of measures to help ease the burden such as dipping into the Unemployment Insurance Fund (UIF).
If you run a business and you’d like to enquire about accessing funds from the UIF or any other labour issues brought about by this crisis, call 012 337 1997.
There are also mumblings about a new national disaster benefit linked to the minimum wage.
Refilwe Moloto interviewed Thobile Lamati, Director General of Employment and Labour at Department of Labour about the special measures to cushion the massive blow the 21-day lockdown will deliver.
We understand what the Basic Conditions of Employment Act says, but we are under a different dispensation during lockdown… Employees are technically laid off, the UIF has a benefit… they can access it… If companies cannot pay employees, they must use this benefit. Don’t say to people it is unpaid leave…Thobile Lamati, DG - Employment and Labour at Department of Labour
Our actuaries indicated we should be able to cover everything without bankrupting the Fund.Thobile Lamati, DG - Employment and Labour at Department of Labour
We have a hotline number (012 337 1997). The number will be effective from 12:00 pm…Thobile Lamati, DG - Employment and Labour at Department of Labour
If you’ve been quarantined…. You qualify for illness benefits… If you contracted the coronavirus at work the Compensation Fund covers you… call 012 337 1997…Thobile Lamati, DG - Employment and Labour at Department of Labour
For more detail, listen to the interview below.
