Pick n Pay, Spar, Makro… most big retailers have outlets guilty of price gouging
The Competition Commission is investigating 30 cases of price gouging on Covid-19 essentials such as hand sanitiser, masks and toilet paper.
By Wednesday, the Commission had issued “certificates” against these retailers accused of exploitive pricing:
A Spar branch in Silverlakes, Gauteng, for raising the price of Dettol antiseptic
A Spar in Plattekloof, Cape Town, for hand sanitiser
North Safety in Cape Town for hand sanitiser
Checkers Hyper in Kempton Park for toilet paper
A Makro in Durban for toilet paper
National Overalls in Gauteng for face masks
Bloemfontein Pharmacy in the Free State for gloves
Mopane Pharmacy in Mpumalanga for face masks
Seaside Pharmacy in Table View in the Western Cape for face masks
A Pick n Pay in Milnerton, Western Cape, for hand sanitiser
The Commission has issued at least eight additional certificates, but they haven't yet been confirmed by the receivers.
Kieno Kammies interviewed Thembinkosi Bonakele, Commissioner at Competition Commission.
If it [price gouging] gets worse there may need to be specific interventions that would restrict the operations of markets…Thembinkosi Bonakele, Commissioner - Competition Commission
We’ve seen an upsurge of complaints in the past two days… things that are used for coronavirus control… masks are a big problem… Prices for alcohol are very high…Thembinkosi Bonakele, Commissioner - Competition Commission
The worrying thing for me is that we’re also starting to see this on daily essentials like food… rice, cereals, cooking oil… and toilet paper…Thembinkosi Bonakele, Commissioner - Competition Commission
We’re getting a lot of complaints about garage shops…Thembinkosi Bonakele, Commissioner - Competition Commission
We had a conference call with all the CEOs of the largest retailers… We’re appealing to them to cooperate. If markets don’t work… then we really have a problem… It’s not in the interest of business to exploit the situation.Thembinkosi Bonakele, Commissioner - Competition Commission
For more detail, listen to the interview in the audio below.
Blake Dyason (Brownie Points) hopeful that local hotel/s would offer to accommodate 65 medical personnel from two city hospitals.Read More