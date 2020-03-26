President calls for 2-minute reflection for our country and to display SA flags
As South Africa prepares for a 21-day lockdown, President Cyril Ramaphosa calls on all citizens to display the national flag outside homes and participate in a 2-minute prayer or silent meditation under the #PrayForSouthAfrica
Khuselo Diko talks to Clement Manyathela about what is being asked of South Africans.
The president has called for a national day of prayer or reflection, to rally South Africans around a common fight, that is the fight to combat Covid-19.Khusela Diko, Spokesperson to President Cyril Ramaphosa - The Presidency
She says the president met with faith-based communities and is aware people are feeling anxious, uncertain and fearful.
Perhaps we take those two minutes between 6 and 6.30pm today where we have a moment of silence - where you pray if you pray, if you are not religious then you just reflect. You sit in solitude - and direct your thoughts to those who have been infected, those who have lost loved ones and the people of the African continent.Khusela Diko, Spokesperson to President Cyril Ramaphosa - The Presidency
She says President Ramaphosa is currently in a teleconference with the Bureau of the African Union of which he is the chair.
They are discussing the real fears that should this virus spread throughout this continent, we are the most vulnerable. We do not have the infrastructure...and also looking at practical action.Khusela Diko, Spokesperson to President Cyril Ramaphosa - The Presidency
President Ramaphosa has tested negative for Covid-19.
It was important that he take such a precaution, she explains.
The president is in good health.Khusela Diko, Spokesperson to President Cyril Ramaphosa - The Presidency
Listen to the interview below:
