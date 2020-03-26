Streaming issues? Report here
David Scott from the Kiffness is keeping us entertained during lock-down
The City of Cape Town and Covid-19 Lock-down
Wine industry and Covid-19
Chef David Higgs and #WhatsInYourFridge?
Latest Local
[WATCH] Stay home like the Springboks, urges Siya Kolisi The Bok skipper has a heartfelt message for South Africans as lockdown looms. 26 March 2020 3:53 PM
How to maintain 'realistic optimism' and deal with fear during lockdown The founders of The Resilience Factory say we need to remember that we're in our aloneness, together. 26 March 2020 2:52 PM
Home Affairs Dept will only issue death certificates and replacement documents Minister Aaron Motsoaledi says Home Affairs offices will offer limited services during the 21-day lockdown. 26 March 2020 1:59 PM
View all Local
[LOCKDOWN RULES] 20 places closed to the public Here is a list of places that will be closed during the 21-day lockdown in South Africa to combat the spread of Covid-19. 26 March 2020 8:56 AM
Taxi industry Santaco 'very confused and worried' about 21-day lockdown regs Santaco says it is unclear how arrangements will be made for transport should emergencies or other needs arise for South Africans. 26 March 2020 7:25 AM
[LISTEN] Zweli Mkhize Q&A: Please be responsible and stay home Minister of Health on Covid-19 and 21-day lockdown questions, says no drinking parties, braaing together with friends, please. 25 March 2020 12:50 PM
View all Politics
Digital banks have started thriving Technological advancements have made it possible for new banks to operate and flourish. 25 March 2020 8:33 PM
Payment holidays from the banks - can they be trusted? Consumer Ninja, Wendy Knowler, on payment holidays from banks in which you get a break from interest and repayment of debt. 25 March 2020 7:57 PM
Scary times - the small business sector in the age of Covid-19 What practical steps can you take to help your small business cope with the coronavirus pandemic? 25 March 2020 7:26 PM
View all Business
Adopt or shop? #ThePawcast's Lauren Palmer confronts the thorny issue Podcaster, Lauren Palmer confronts the thorny issue of adopting an animal versus purchasing from a breeder or online 🐾 26 March 2020 9:22 AM
City ready for lockdown, residents will have to 'aggressively' change behaviour JP Smith gives details of services that will continue, says focus now is on getting people to change their behaviour. 25 March 2020 3:18 PM
'DStv promotes unethical behaviour in its new advertisement' "Brands have an obligation to demonstrate leadership. It’s unethical!" says Cherryflava Media Director Jonathan Cherry. 25 March 2020 2:28 PM
View all Lifestyle
Two Oceans Marathon cancelled amid Covid-19 pandemic Africa's biggest running event, the Two Oceans Marathon has been called off by organisers in light of the coronavirus. 15 March 2020 11:11 AM
Decision to cancel Cape Epic was taken out of our hands, says race director The 2020 Absa Cape Epic has been cancelled due to concerns over the coronavirus pandemic. 14 March 2020 11:02 AM
Why young people – even athletes in peak health – get heart attacks Are heart attack victims younger than before? Yes, says Red Cross Hospital cardiologist Professor Liesl Zuhlke. 11 March 2020 12:49 PM
View all Sport
Adopt or shop? #ThePawcast's Lauren Palmer confronts the thorny issue Podcaster, Lauren Palmer confronts the thorny issue of adopting an animal versus purchasing from a breeder or online 🐾 26 March 2020 9:22 AM
[WATCH] SA artists collaborate on catchy tune encouraging shoppers to calm down Zolani, Karen Zoid, Loyiso Bala, Jack Parrow, Lira, Arno Carstens, Majozi, Ard Matthews and others have a message for panic buyers... 25 March 2020 1:04 PM
David Scott of The Kiffness is lank bored. Awesomeness ensues... Anxious? Of course, you are! Let David Scott, an all-round legend of a guy, soothe your nerves with his abundance of creativity... 25 March 2020 11:40 AM
View all Entertainment
[WATCH] Spaniards clap from balconies for healthcare workers on frontline It is a moving video to watch as residents in cities such as Madrid and Barcelona show thanks and gratitude to the healthcare staf... 23 March 2020 10:17 AM
[WATCH] Exhausted UK nurse makes emotional plea for end to panic buying Dawn Bilbrough came off a 48-hour shift to buy food, only to find the shelves empty of fresh produce. 21 March 2020 11:18 AM
Cape Town man among SA passengers trapped on Italy-bound cruise ship With several European ports closed, Jerry Norris is among 170 SA citizens trapped on a cruise ship heading to coronavirus-stricken... 20 March 2020 6:51 PM
View all World
View all Africa
View all Opinion

Home Affairs Dept will only issue death certificates and replacement documents

26 March 2020 1:59 PM
by
Tags:
Home Affairs
Home Affairs Minster Aaron Motsoaledi
Lockdown
Minister Aaron Motsoaledi says Home Affairs offices will offer limited services during the 21-day lockdown.

Motsoaledi says a skeleton staff will be operating to offer the following services:

  • Death certificates
  • Replacement ID documents
  • Replacement birth certificates

Passports, original ID documents, and marriage certificates will not be issued during this time, the minister says.

He adds foreign nationals whose permits expire during the lockdown will be exempted.

We'll only issue three types of documents in these 21 days.

Aaron Motsoaledi - Home Affairs Minister

For [foreign nationals] who already in the country in terms of permits, we are prepared to extend them until 31 July 2020.

Aaron Motsoaledi - Home Affairs Minister

If [permits] expires in these 21 days, we won't take any action against them.

Aaron Motsoaledi - Home Affairs Minister

Listen to the full Q&A session with the Home Affairs Minister:


Recommended

More from Covid-19 coronavirus explained

south-african-flag-wavingjpg

President calls for 2-minute reflection for our country and to display SA flags

26 March 2020 12:52 PM

President Cyril Ramaphosa's spokesperson Khuselo Diko, says prayer or reflection to take place between 6 and 6.30pm on Thursday.

Read More arrow_forward

40d4aee7-c947-40c2-b59f-a195088e5a96jpg

Dial 012 337 1997 for info on UIF and other labour issues related to Covid-19

26 March 2020 11:25 AM

"If companies can't pay workers, they must use UIF. Don’t say to people it is unpaid leave," says the Department of Labour.

Read More arrow_forward

170103-nyangaedjpg

[LOCKDOWN RULES] Essential service workers will have to carry permits with them

26 March 2020 10:28 AM

Workers will have to carry a permit indicating that they are classified as essential staff during the lockdown period.

Read More arrow_forward

consumer-goods-groceries-shopping-slip-receipt-price-food-inflation-123rf

[LOCKDOWN RULES] Definition of 'essential services' during lockdown

26 March 2020 9:45 AM

SA is shutting down to "flatten the curve" of Covid-19 infections and prevent a collapse of its less-than-ideal healthcare system.

Read More arrow_forward

150422PoliceRaidJeppe14.jpg

[LOCKDOWN RULES] Essential goods and services exempted during these next 21 days

26 March 2020 9:36 AM

The South African government has released the final lockdown regulations after a series of ministerial briefings this week.

Read More arrow_forward

Bar pub 123rf

[LOCKDOWN RULES] 20 places closed to the public

26 March 2020 8:56 AM

Here is a list of places that will be closed during the 21-day lockdown in South Africa to combat the spread of Covid-19.

Read More arrow_forward

180806taxis

Taxi industry Santaco 'very confused and worried' about 21-day lockdown regs

26 March 2020 7:25 AM

Santaco says it is unclear how arrangements will be made for transport should emergencies or other needs arise for South Africans.

Read More arrow_forward

mask-novel-coronavirus02019-nCoV-Wuhan-China-outbreak-123rf

Innovation in a time of crisis

25 March 2020 7:15 PM

A collection of stories about how to do business in very unusual times

Read More arrow_forward

190514-bheki-cele-edjpg

Cele: No dog-walking on the streets, no sale or movement of alcohol

25 March 2020 6:00 PM

Police Minister Bheki Cele says government officials have decided that there will be no dog-walking allowed outside during the lockdown.

Read More arrow_forward

Sad emoji emoticon

Dial 0800 014‬ 880 toll-free to report exploitive pricing of Covid-19 essentials

25 March 2020 1:33 PM

Some are taking advantage of the disaster to fleece people. Let’s flush them out!

Read More arrow_forward

EWN Highlights

Some Joburg residents ignoring travel warnings and heading to other provinces

26 March 2020 4:30 PM

Foreign nationals living in CT church to be accommodated during lockdown

26 March 2020 4:13 PM

SAA acting CEO Zuks Ramasia to retire early

26 March 2020 3:17 PM

