Home Affairs Dept will only issue death certificates and replacement documents

Motsoaledi says a skeleton staff will be operating to offer the following services:

Death certificates

Replacement ID documents

Replacement birth certificates

Passports, original ID documents, and marriage certificates will not be issued during this time, the minister says.

He adds foreign nationals whose permits expire during the lockdown will be exempted.

We'll only issue three types of documents in these 21 days. Aaron Motsoaledi - Home Affairs Minister

For [foreign nationals] who already in the country in terms of permits, we are prepared to extend them until 31 July 2020. Aaron Motsoaledi - Home Affairs Minister

If [permits] expires in these 21 days, we won't take any action against them. Aaron Motsoaledi - Home Affairs Minister

Listen to the full Q&A session with the Home Affairs Minister: