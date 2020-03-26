Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 16:55
David Scott from the Kiffness is keeping us entertained during lock-down
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
David Scott (The Kiffness) - The guy behind the at The Kiffness
Today at 17:05
The City of Cape Town and Covid-19 Lock-down
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
JP Smith - Mayoral Committee Member for Safety and Security at City of Cape Town
Today at 17:20
Wine industry and Covid-19
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Rico Basson
Today at 17:46
Chef David Higgs and #WhatsInYourFridge?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
David Higgs - Chef and Co-Founder at Marble
No Items to show
Latest Local
[WATCH] Stay home like the Springboks, urges Siya Kolisi The Bok skipper has a heartfelt message for South Africans as lockdown looms. 26 March 2020 3:53 PM
How to maintain 'realistic optimism' and deal with fear during lockdown The founders of The Resilience Factory say we need to remember that we're in our aloneness, together. 26 March 2020 2:52 PM
Home Affairs Dept will only issue death certificates and replacement documents Minister Aaron Motsoaledi says Home Affairs offices will offer limited services during the 21-day lockdown. 26 March 2020 1:59 PM
View all Local
[LOCKDOWN RULES] 20 places closed to the public Here is a list of places that will be closed during the 21-day lockdown in South Africa to combat the spread of Covid-19. 26 March 2020 8:56 AM
Taxi industry Santaco 'very confused and worried' about 21-day lockdown regs Santaco says it is unclear how arrangements will be made for transport should emergencies or other needs arise for South Africans. 26 March 2020 7:25 AM
[LISTEN] Zweli Mkhize Q&A: Please be responsible and stay home Minister of Health on Covid-19 and 21-day lockdown questions, says no drinking parties, braaing together with friends, please. 25 March 2020 12:50 PM
View all Politics
Digital banks have started thriving Technological advancements have made it possible for new banks to operate and flourish. 25 March 2020 8:33 PM
Payment holidays from the banks - can they be trusted? Consumer Ninja, Wendy Knowler, on payment holidays from banks in which you get a break from interest and repayment of debt. 25 March 2020 7:57 PM
Scary times - the small business sector in the age of Covid-19 What practical steps can you take to help your small business cope with the coronavirus pandemic? 25 March 2020 7:26 PM
View all Business
Adopt or shop? #ThePawcast's Lauren Palmer confronts the thorny issue Podcaster, Lauren Palmer confronts the thorny issue of adopting an animal versus purchasing from a breeder or online 🐾 26 March 2020 9:22 AM
City ready for lockdown, residents will have to 'aggressively' change behaviour JP Smith gives details of services that will continue, says focus now is on getting people to change their behaviour. 25 March 2020 3:18 PM
'DStv promotes unethical behaviour in its new advertisement' "Brands have an obligation to demonstrate leadership. It’s unethical!" says Cherryflava Media Director Jonathan Cherry. 25 March 2020 2:28 PM
View all Lifestyle
Two Oceans Marathon cancelled amid Covid-19 pandemic Africa's biggest running event, the Two Oceans Marathon has been called off by organisers in light of the coronavirus. 15 March 2020 11:11 AM
Decision to cancel Cape Epic was taken out of our hands, says race director The 2020 Absa Cape Epic has been cancelled due to concerns over the coronavirus pandemic. 14 March 2020 11:02 AM
Why young people – even athletes in peak health – get heart attacks Are heart attack victims younger than before? Yes, says Red Cross Hospital cardiologist Professor Liesl Zuhlke. 11 March 2020 12:49 PM
View all Sport
Adopt or shop? #ThePawcast's Lauren Palmer confronts the thorny issue Podcaster, Lauren Palmer confronts the thorny issue of adopting an animal versus purchasing from a breeder or online 🐾 26 March 2020 9:22 AM
[WATCH] SA artists collaborate on catchy tune encouraging shoppers to calm down Zolani, Karen Zoid, Loyiso Bala, Jack Parrow, Lira, Arno Carstens, Majozi, Ard Matthews and others have a message for panic buyers... 25 March 2020 1:04 PM
David Scott of The Kiffness is lank bored. Awesomeness ensues... Anxious? Of course, you are! Let David Scott, an all-round legend of a guy, soothe your nerves with his abundance of creativity... 25 March 2020 11:40 AM
View all Entertainment
[WATCH] Spaniards clap from balconies for healthcare workers on frontline It is a moving video to watch as residents in cities such as Madrid and Barcelona show thanks and gratitude to the healthcare staf... 23 March 2020 10:17 AM
[WATCH] Exhausted UK nurse makes emotional plea for end to panic buying Dawn Bilbrough came off a 48-hour shift to buy food, only to find the shelves empty of fresh produce. 21 March 2020 11:18 AM
Cape Town man among SA passengers trapped on Italy-bound cruise ship With several European ports closed, Jerry Norris is among 170 SA citizens trapped on a cruise ship heading to coronavirus-stricken... 20 March 2020 6:51 PM
View all World
View all Africa
View all Opinion

How to maintain 'realistic optimism' and deal with fear during lockdown

26 March 2020 2:52 PM
by
The founders of The Resilience Factory say we need to remember that we're in our aloneness, together.

As South Africa heads toward the 21 days of lockdown kicking in at midnight, many are beset with anxiety and fear.

Pippa Hudson speaks to the founders of The Resilience Factory, a programme that focuses on teaching the skills to build a capacity for resilience daily, based on The Ten Rs for Authentic Resilience.

Gabi Lowe and Pippa Shaper are both accredited life coaches with years of experience.

So many people think of resilience as an armour that you put on. In fact it is the opposite - it's something that is born from within.

Gabi Lowe, The Resilience Factory

When the Covid-19 crisis started the two looked at their model and found it applies throughout, they say.

For example, our first R is about reality - it's about staring down the brutal truth and making meaning of the mess, and what a mess everything feels at the moment.

Pippa Shaper, The Resilience Factory

Shaper says it's important to separate facts from assumptions amid the mass of information coming our way every day.

This includes finding the middle ground between denialism and dramatisation, where everything becomes a crisis.

In the middle of that is a place we call realistic optimism, which is a place we all want to get to.

Pippa Shaper, The Resilience Factory

The programme's list of Rs includes reaching in, and reaching out.

How is our natural need for community likely to be affected as we are forced to stay home with our live-in loved ones, or perhaps alone?

Whatever we do we need to remember to hold that paradox - that at the same time as we are going into isolation, we are all actually in this together. It's that strange paradox, always, of not feeling alone because we're in our aloneness, together.

Gabi Lowe, The Resilience Factory

The reaching in is really important... We talk about not running from your feelings, but actually facing them. People are scared they'll get overwhelmed by fear but the truth is, if you run from your feelings they will catch up with you.

Gabi Lowe, The Resilience Factory

You need to learn to sit with your emotion, calmly just sit with it and hold it.

Gabi Lowe, The Resilience Factory

She points out that this is a period of massive communal vulnerability and no-one is alone in their fears, which can serve as a source of comfort.

It's also important to reach out to others, Lowe says.

We need to be busy with "we" thinking, not "I" thinking and we need to be finding ways to help each other on a daily basis. It's going to help you to cope to help somebody else to cope.

Gabi Lowe, The Resilience Factory

Find out more about how the _Ten Rs _can help you during this period of isolation on The Resilience Factory website.

Listen to the insightful discussion below:


26 March 2020 2:52 PM
by

