'The judge ruled that the child stays where it is at the time of lockdown'
With the clock ticking down to the start of South Africa's 21-day lockdown, there is still no clear directive on the position of divorced or separated parents when it comes to visitation rights.
It's becoming clear that children will not be able to move between parents during this period.
John Maytham speaks to Felicity Guest, founder of Child Maintenance Difficulties in South Africa (CMDSA), which aims to empower, educate and support single parents.
She confirms that at this stage it seems there is no recourse for a parent who wants court visitation rights enforced.
Guest reports that a precedent-setting case was brought before the KwaZulu-Natal High Court in Durban on an urgent basis on Thursday.
The judge ruled categorically that this is uncharted territory and the child stays where it is at the time of lockdown.Felicity Guest, Founder - Child Maintenance Difficulties in South Africa
But what is going to be considered urgent at the courts now? Right now, the focus is on responsibility of every single citizen... the parents being responsible for their children's wellbeing which is in the Children's Act, and that is to keep the child safe and the outlines are the Disaster Act.Felicity Guest, Founder - Child Maintenance Difficulties in South Africa
Guest says it is best for parents to accept the restrictions and for the primary caregiver to be generous with the amount of contact allowed using technology.
... whether it's video, skyping, whatsapp messages, phone calls - just be considerate, because the other parent is going through their own emotional response to this.Felicity Guest, Founder - Child Maintenance Difficulties in South Africa
We all just have to be compassionate towards each other.Felicity Guest, Founder - Child Maintenance Difficulties in South Africa
She also cautions that whatever a parent's behaviour during lockdown, it can be held against them in court later through litigation.
Listen to the complete conversation in the audio below:
More from Local
[LATEST] Coronavirus cases in SA rise above 900
The number of confirmed cases of the Covid-19 virus now stands at 927, the Health Ministry announced on Thursday afternoon.Read More
[WATCH] Stay home like the Springboks, urges Siya Kolisi
The Bok skipper has a heartfelt message for South Africans as lockdown looms.Read More
How to maintain 'realistic optimism' and deal with fear during lockdown
The founders of The Resilience Factory say we need to remember that we're in our aloneness, together.Read More
Home Affairs Dept will only issue death certificates and replacement documents
Minister Aaron Motsoaledi says Home Affairs offices will offer limited services during the 21-day lockdown.Read More
Pick n Pay, Spar, Makro… most big retailers have outlets guilty of price gouging
"We’ve seen an upsurge of complaints in the past two days," says the Competition Commission’s Thembinkosi Bonakele.Read More
President calls for 2-minute reflection for our country and to display SA flags
President Cyril Ramaphosa's spokesperson Khuselo Diko, says prayer or reflection to take place between 6 and 6.30pm on Thursday.Read More
Premier Winde: WC govt to put Covid-19 field hospitals in place
Western Cape Premier Alan Winde says provincial authorities will be erecting field hospitals in preparation for increased Covid-19 cases.Read More
Dial 012 337 1997 for info on UIF and other labour issues related to Covid-19
"If companies can't pay workers, they must use UIF. Don’t say to people it is unpaid leave," says the Department of Labour.Read More
[LOCKDOWN RULES] Essential service workers will have to carry permits with them
Workers will have to carry a permit indicating that they are classified as essential staff during the lockdown period.Read More
[LOCKDOWN RULES] Definition of 'essential services' during lockdown
SA is shutting down to "flatten the curve" of Covid-19 infections and prevent a collapse of its less-than-ideal healthcare system.Read More