[WATCH] Stay home like the Springboks, urges Siya Kolisi
South Africa's World Cup-winning rugby captain has called on every citizen to play their part during the lockdown kicking in at midnight on Thursday.
Siya Kolisi says if staying home does not feel like much to help the fight against Covid-19, remember that it is in fact a contribution.
And there are ways to do more, if you are able to.
If you can't do much, just stay at home because that is also supporting what the president has said, what the whole world is asking for... So do what you can as a person and if you can contribute by online buying food for certain people that is also a contribution. It doesn't matter how big or how small it is.Siya Kolisi, Springbok captain
The Bok skipper notes that, with an eye on the future, the team has a responsibility to maintain fitness within the lockdown restrictions.
We have to be in lockdown, but we have to use our resources to maintain fitness and conditioning so that when the day does come that Covid-19 is finished we are prepared and ready to play.Siya Kolisi, Springbok captain
The most important thing right now for us as a team is the health of the country, and to make sure we send the right messages and show how much this means to us by making sure we are staying within the rules.Siya Kolisi, Springbok captain
Watch the full video message below:
Our captain Siya Kolisi on the nationwide lockdown, how the DHL Stormers squad will approach it and what we can all do to contribute and limit the spread of the virus in the next few weeks. #iamastormer #dhldelivers #stayhome #leader https://t.co/Rw3435mzMW— DHL STORMERS (@THESTORMERS) March 25, 2020
Kolisi says the team will continue working with the charities and the foundations they support during the lockdown period, in whatever ways are still possible.
