SA Reserve Bank to buy government bonds to inject liquidity into market

Why is the SA Reserve Bank taking the unprecedented step to buy government bonds, to inject liquidity into markets?

Fundi Tshazibana, Deputy Governor of the South African Reserve Bank, is on the line to The Money Show.

The way it would go is we have market disfunctionality - what are the options we have? We have a toolkit that we utilise to provide liquidity in the market or to drain liquidity in the market. Fundi Tshazibana, Deputy Governor - South African Reserve Bank

What is unique is we are seeing signs of market dysfunction right now so we are responding to correct that level of disfunctionality. Fundi Tshazibana, Deputy Governor - South African Reserve Bank

We are deliberately not saying anything (about the bonds we are going to buy) because that information would be market-moving. Fundi Tshazibana, Deputy Governor - South African Reserve Bank

