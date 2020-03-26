Lockdown will impact on the collection and publication of statistics in SA
The consequences of the lockdown on collecting statistics is explained by Risenga Maluleke, Statistician-General - Statistics SA.
The first thing of the consequences is if we do not collect data we will not be able to have data...because whatever is produced at Stats SA is based on what we collect.
But we also want our field workers to be safe.Risenga Maluleke, Statistician-General - Statistics South Africa
Assuming all work well and I hope we'll be able to get the pandemic under a level of control - then we'll be able to continue where we left our work, there will not be much of an impact. What we try to do now is where we can reach the household, we reach them through telephone calling. So the impact now is not much except delays - but if the challenge goes on longer we'll have to say we can no longer produce the figures.Risenga Maluleke, Statistician-General - Statistics South Africa
Listen to the full sound clip below.
