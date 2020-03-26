World-renowned futurist on how the world will change after Covid-19
In the era of Covid-19, the world is expected to stay home and ''cocoon''.
Faith popcorn, a US futurist who coined the term "cocooning", is on the line to The Money Show with predictions in this time of staying home and self-isolation.
We named that trend in 1981 - the advent of people working from home - and many other products like home delivery, telemedicine.
Now in this time it's coming raging back.Faith Popcorn, futurist, author, founder and CEO - BrainReserve
I think there is going to be much more use of online education. Working from home - not going to an office - is going to be much more acceptable. So I think that's going to stay. Alcohol sales - home delivery of alcohol is here and it's gone through the roof. Also marijuana sales here have gone up.
I think retail is going to have more than a little bump. Because people are so excited to walk into a store and touch something, see other people, smell some soap.Faith Popcorn, futurist, author, founder and CEO - BrainReserve
Listen to the full interview below.
Get the 10 most-read articles of the week from Bruce Whitfield’s The Money Show, emailed to you every Friday morning.
This article first appeared on 702 : World-renowned futurist on how the world will change after Covid-19
More from Business
SA Reserve Bank to buy government bonds to inject liquidity into market
In an unprecedented step, the Reserve Bank is buying government bonds.Read More
The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield breaks down after Edcon chief begins to cry
Edcon CEO Grant Pattison broke down in tears today, telling suppliers the company only has sufficient liquidity to pay salaries.Read More
Lockdown will impact on the collection and publication of statistics in SA
Statistics South Africa warns the lockdown will impact on the collection and publication of official statistics.Read More
Pick n Pay, Spar, Makro… most big retailers have outlets guilty of price gouging
"We’ve seen an upsurge of complaints in the past two days," says the Competition Commission’s Thembinkosi Bonakele.Read More
Dial 012 337 1997 for info on UIF and other labour issues related to Covid-19
"If companies can't pay workers, they must use UIF. Don’t say to people it is unpaid leave," says the Department of Labour.Read More
[LOCKDOWN RULES] Essential goods and services exempted during these next 21 days
The South African government has released the final lockdown regulations after a series of ministerial briefings this week.Read More
Digital banks have started thriving
Technological advancements have made it possible for new banks to operate and flourish.Read More
Payment holidays from the banks - can they be trusted?
Consumer Ninja, Wendy Knowler, on payment holidays from banks in which you get a break from interest and repayment of debt.Read More
Scary times - the small business sector in the age of Covid-19
What practical steps can you take to help your small business cope with the coronavirus pandemic?Read More
Innovation in a time of crisis
A collection of stories about how to do business in very unusual timesRead More