World-renowned futurist on how the world will change after Covid-19

26 March 2020 8:49 PM
by
Coronavirus
COVID-19
21-day lockdown
faith popcron
cocooning
Faith popcorn is a US futurist who coined the term 'cocooning' - something we are all ordered to do now.

In the era of Covid-19, the world is expected to stay home and ''cocoon''.

Faith popcorn, a US futurist who coined the term "cocooning", is on the line to The Money Show with predictions in this time of staying home and self-isolation.

We named that trend in 1981 - the advent of people working from home - and many other products like home delivery, telemedicine.

Now in this time it's coming raging back.

Faith Popcorn, futurist, author, founder and CEO - BrainReserve

I think there is going to be much more use of online education. Working from home - not going to an office - is going to be much more acceptable. So I think that's going to stay. Alcohol sales - home delivery of alcohol is here and it's gone through the roof. Also marijuana sales here have gone up.

I think retail is going to have more than a little bump. Because people are so excited to walk into a store and touch something, see other people, smell some soap.

Faith Popcorn, futurist, author, founder and CEO - BrainReserve
Picture: 123rf

Listen to the full interview below.

This article first appeared on 702 : World-renowned futurist on how the world will change after Covid-19


