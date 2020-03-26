In the era of Covid-19, the world is expected to stay home and ''cocoon''.

Faith popcorn, a US futurist who coined the term "cocooning", is on the line to The Money Show with predictions in this time of staying home and self-isolation.

We named that trend in 1981 - the advent of people working from home - and many other products like home delivery, telemedicine. Now in this time it's coming raging back. Faith Popcorn, futurist, author, founder and CEO - BrainReserve

I think there is going to be much more use of online education. Working from home - not going to an office - is going to be much more acceptable. So I think that's going to stay. Alcohol sales - home delivery of alcohol is here and it's gone through the roof. Also marijuana sales here have gone up. I think retail is going to have more than a little bump. Because people are so excited to walk into a store and touch something, see other people, smell some soap. Faith Popcorn, futurist, author, founder and CEO - BrainReserve

Picture: 123rf

This article first appeared on 702 : World-renowned futurist on how the world will change after Covid-19