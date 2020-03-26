Streaming issues? Report here
Latest Local
Doctor pleads for private medical experts to volunteer during Covid-19 crisis This is a defining time for the medical profession says Dr Mark van der Velde, let private practitioners make it even greater. 26 March 2020 9:16 PM
'The judge ruled that the child stays where it is at the time of lockdown' CMDSA founder Felicity Guest comments on the lack of clarity around parent's visitation rights during the lockdown period. 26 March 2020 5:09 PM
[WATCH] Stay home like the Springboks, urges Siya Kolisi The Bok skipper has a heartfelt message for South Africans as lockdown looms. 26 March 2020 3:53 PM
View all Local
[LOCKDOWN RULES] 20 places closed to the public Here is a list of places that will be closed during the 21-day lockdown in South Africa to combat the spread of Covid-19. 26 March 2020 8:56 AM
Taxi industry Santaco 'very confused and worried' about 21-day lockdown regs Santaco says it is unclear how arrangements will be made for transport should emergencies or other needs arise for South Africans. 26 March 2020 7:25 AM
[LISTEN] Zweli Mkhize Q&A: Please be responsible and stay home Minister of Health on Covid-19 and 21-day lockdown questions, says no drinking parties, braaing together with friends, please. 25 March 2020 12:50 PM
View all Politics
World-renowned futurist on how the world will change after Covid-19 Faith popcorn is a US futurist who coined the term 'cocooning' - something we are all ordered to do now. 26 March 2020 8:49 PM
SA Reserve Bank to buy government bonds to inject liquidity into market In an unprecedented step, the Reserve Bank is buying government bonds. 26 March 2020 8:22 PM
The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield breaks down after Edcon chief begins to cry Edcon CEO Grant Pattison broke down in tears today, telling suppliers the company only has sufficient liquidity to pay salaries. 26 March 2020 7:07 PM
View all Business
How to maintain 'realistic optimism' and deal with fear during lockdown The founders of The Resilience Factory say we need to remember that we're in our aloneness, together. 26 March 2020 2:52 PM
Adopt or shop? #ThePawcast's Lauren Palmer confronts the thorny issue Podcaster, Lauren Palmer confronts the thorny issue of adopting an animal versus purchasing from a breeder or online 🐾 26 March 2020 9:22 AM
City ready for lockdown, residents will have to 'aggressively' change behaviour JP Smith gives details of services that will continue, says focus now is on getting people to change their behaviour. 25 March 2020 3:18 PM
View all Lifestyle
Two Oceans Marathon cancelled amid Covid-19 pandemic Africa's biggest running event, the Two Oceans Marathon has been called off by organisers in light of the coronavirus. 15 March 2020 11:11 AM
Decision to cancel Cape Epic was taken out of our hands, says race director The 2020 Absa Cape Epic has been cancelled due to concerns over the coronavirus pandemic. 14 March 2020 11:02 AM
Why young people – even athletes in peak health – get heart attacks Are heart attack victims younger than before? Yes, says Red Cross Hospital cardiologist Professor Liesl Zuhlke. 11 March 2020 12:49 PM
View all Sport
Adopt or shop? #ThePawcast's Lauren Palmer confronts the thorny issue Podcaster, Lauren Palmer confronts the thorny issue of adopting an animal versus purchasing from a breeder or online 🐾 26 March 2020 9:22 AM
[WATCH] SA artists collaborate on catchy tune encouraging shoppers to calm down Zolani, Karen Zoid, Loyiso Bala, Jack Parrow, Lira, Arno Carstens, Majozi, Ard Matthews and others have a message for panic buyers... 25 March 2020 1:04 PM
David Scott of The Kiffness is lank bored. Awesomeness ensues... Anxious? Of course, you are! Let David Scott, an all-round legend of a guy, soothe your nerves with his abundance of creativity... 25 March 2020 11:40 AM
View all Entertainment
View all World
View all Africa
View all Opinion

Doctor pleads for private medical experts to volunteer during Covid-19 crisis

26 March 2020 9:16 PM
by
Tags:
Medical professionals
Dr Mark van der Velde
#Covid19
coronavirus crisis
This is a defining time for the medical profession says Dr Mark van der Velde, let private practitioners make it even greater.

"This is the most defining time for our people and our profession since the world wars... But, I firmly believe that whatever we do to help another person during this time will be one step closer to lessening the blow."

As South Africa goes into lockdown, Dr Mark van der Velde has launched a call to action for his colleagues in the medical profession to make a critical difference in the fight to stem the spread of Covid-19.

John Maytham speaks to the chairperson of the Clinical Hospital Committee at Cape Town Mediclinic.

Dr van der Velde makes the point that medical professionals in private practise are being under-utilised during the current crisis.

We've stopped elective surgery and while some of us will continue emergency surgery, this is simply a plea to not only doctors - to nurses, to physios, to occupational therapists, anybody out there who can help.

Dr Mark van der Velde, Chair - Clinical Hospital Committee at Cape Town Mediclinic

We're not going to see the numbers start dropping now; we''ll only see that curve start flattening in about two weeks from now because that's the incubation period of the virus.

Dr Mark van der Velde, Chair - Clinical Hospital Committee at Cape Town Mediclinic

He warns people who are still not taking the self-isolation message seriously of the possibly fatal repercussions.

To all those people out there who think 'I'm fine, I'm in my twenties, I'm just quickly going to see my friend... ': Just remember that that one transmission, exponentially down the line, may cause 10/20/30 deaths.

Dr Mark van der Velde, Chair - Clinical Hospital Committee at Cape Town Mediclinic

He says the tellers in our supermarkets, some of them not in prime health, are really in the frontline of the pandemic as are the nurses and cleaners in hospitals.

Spare a thought for them in anything you do.

Dr Mark van der Velde, Chair - Clinical Hospital Committee at Cape Town Mediclinic

Dr van der Velde notes that a database of volunteers will be started by Cape Town Mediclinic's doctor relationship manager, Chantell Lamont.

As private medicine we've fought business and government and we've lost... We're battle-weary in this country in private medicine... Let's show that they can't take away that one thing from us which is our right to treat the sick and hold the hand of the dying.

Dr Mark van der Velde, Chair - Clinical Hospital Committee at Cape Town Mediclinic

Let's take back the profession. It's our time to shine now.

Dr Mark van der Velde, Chair - Clinical Hospital Committee at Cape Town Mediclinic

Listen to Dr van der Velde's impassioned plea in the audio below:


