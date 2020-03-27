Streaming issues? Report here
The Midday Report with Clement Manyathela
12:00 - 13:00
The Midday Report with Clement Manyathela
12:00 - 13:00
How banking will operate during 21-day lockdown in SA

27 March 2020 8:40 AM
by
Tags:
Banking
COVID-19
SA 21-day lockdown
Managing Director at Banking Association of South Africa Cas Coovadia says some branches will be open to process Sassa payments.

More details on banking during lockdown emerged yesterday afternoon. It's mostly business as usual, but Saswitch fees are being waived which will make a big difference to millions by allowing South Africans to visit their nearest ATM regardless of bank affiliation.

Managing Director at Banking Association of South Africa Cas Coovadia talks to Refilwe Moloto about plans in place.

Banks will keep as many branches open as possible in order to process Sassa payments.

Call centres will be open but with less staff to ensure social distancing practices.

Listen to the interview below:

