The Midday Report with Clement Manyathela
'Keep going until you get that one yes,' says SA's Noughts & Crosses star

Actor
Masali Baduza
Actress Masali Baduza made a splash starring on Trackers, the Deon Meyer novel adapted for the small screen, late last year.

Masali Baduza has had quite a year. The young actress first made a splash starring on Trackers, the Deon Meyer novel adapted for the small screen, late last year.

Now, she's in the big-budget Noughts and Crosses - a BBC prestige drama.

The actress was born in East London but is based here in Cape Town. She majored in Acting for Film at the New York Film Academy campus in Los Angeles.

Masali chats to Refilwe Moloto about her amazing career.

If you can, go study. Acting is a skill you can learn so go get the training. Also, build a routine from when you exit school because in this industry there are lots of times you don't work. You are going to get rejection letters and you need to keep your morale high.

Masali Baduza, Actress

You need to keep going until you get that one yes.

Masali Baduza, Actress

Listen to the inspiring interview below:


