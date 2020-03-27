Fleet Star loans movie trailers for NSPCA staff caring for animals in lockdown

Fleet Star rents out trailers for film sets. On Thursday, they took 4 triple-sized units to the Cape of Good Hope NSPCA for their lockdown staff to have a place to stay as they care for animals around the clock.

The Cape of Good Hope SPCA has a team of 23 staff members who will spend the 21-day lockdown on-site to provide veterinary care.

Those 23 dedicated folks need somewhere to stay, and Fleet Star, a company that provides mobile accommodation to the film industry delivered 4 triple units to the NSPCA's Grassy Park headquarters on Thursday before lockdown.

The film industry had effectively come to a standstill even before South Africa's lockdown was announced, and Marketing Manager at Fleet Star Martin Offersen tells Refilwe Moloto he and his team were more than happy to help.

These trailers are all for the international cast of movies - Netflix, BBC and more - and we supply these trailers for the stars to relax in when they not on set. Martin Offersen, Marketing Manager - Fleet Star

Four of these 3-roomed trailers were dropped off for the NSPCA staff.

They are very luxurious and smart inside so they were very happy with them Martin Offersen, Marketing Manager - Fleet Star

A colleague of ours saw NSPCA post and gave me a call and we said yes we will make a plan. Martin Offersen, Marketing Manager - Fleet Star

