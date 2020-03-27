Lockdown blues: 'Extroverts at home alone will struggle, introverts will thrive'

Streaming issues? Report here
Clement Manyathela BW 1000 x 1000 CapeTalk Clement Manyathela BW 1000 x 1000 CapeTalk
The Midday Report with Clement Manyathela
12:00 - 13:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 14:07
Advice - Health & Wellness
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Nelesh Govender - Head of the Centre for Opportunistic, Tropical and Hospital Infections at National Institute For Communicable Diseases
Today at 14:40
Entertainment feature: hottest movies, series & podcasts
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Craig Falck - Deputy Editor at TV Plus Magazine
Chanel September
No Items to show
Up Next: Lunch with Pippa Hudson
See full line-up
The Midday Report with Clement Manyathela
12:00 - 13:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Deceased Covid-19 patients were women, aged 28 and 48 - Western Cape Premier Western Cape Premier Alan Winde has told CapeTalk that the first two patients to die as a result of Covid-19 were women. 27 March 2020 12:23 PM
Join us and several other SA radio stations for our National Anthem at 1pm CapeTalk and many other radio stations across the country will be broadcasting the National Anthem at 1pm today. 27 March 2020 11:30 AM
[LIVE TRAFFIC CAMS] Mother City highways are empty #21DayLockdownSA Take a look at the live i-traffic.co.za traffic cam feeds as Capetonians stay off the highways. 27 March 2020 11:27 AM
View all Local
[LOCKDOWN RULES] 20 places closed to the public Here is a list of places that will be closed during the 21-day lockdown in South Africa to combat the spread of Covid-19. 26 March 2020 8:56 AM
Taxi industry Santaco 'very confused and worried' about 21-day lockdown regs Santaco says it is unclear how arrangements will be made for transport should emergencies or other needs arise for South Africans. 26 March 2020 7:25 AM
[LISTEN] Zweli Mkhize Q&A: Please be responsible and stay home Minister of Health on Covid-19 and 21-day lockdown questions, says no drinking parties, braaing together with friends, please. 25 March 2020 12:50 PM
View all Politics
How banking will operate during 21-day lockdown in SA Managing Director at Banking Association of South Africa Cas Coovadia says some branches will be open to process Sassa payments. 27 March 2020 8:40 AM
World-renowned futurist on how the world will change after Covid-19 Faith Popcorn is a US futurist who coined the term 'cocooning' - something we are all ordered to do now. 26 March 2020 8:49 PM
SA Reserve Bank to buy government bonds to inject liquidity into market In an unprecedented step, the Reserve Bank is buying government bonds. 26 March 2020 8:22 PM
View all Business
Lockdown blues: 'Extroverts at home alone will struggle, introverts will thrive' Counselling psychologist Claire Newton says the lockdown will have a different mental impact on different personality types. 27 March 2020 11:03 AM
'Keep going until you get that one yes,' says SA's Noughts & Crosses star Actress Masali Baduza made a splash starring on Trackers, the Deon Meyer novel adapted for the small screen, late last year. 27 March 2020 9:06 AM
[WATCH] Stay home like the Springboks, urges Siya Kolisi The Bok skipper has a heartfelt message for South Africans as lockdown looms. 26 March 2020 3:53 PM
View all Lifestyle
Two Oceans Marathon cancelled amid Covid-19 pandemic Africa's biggest running event, the Two Oceans Marathon has been called off by organisers in light of the coronavirus. 15 March 2020 11:11 AM
Decision to cancel Cape Epic was taken out of our hands, says race director The 2020 Absa Cape Epic has been cancelled due to concerns over the coronavirus pandemic. 14 March 2020 11:02 AM
Why young people – even athletes in peak health – get heart attacks Are heart attack victims younger than before? Yes, says Red Cross Hospital cardiologist Professor Liesl Zuhlke. 11 March 2020 12:49 PM
View all Sport
'Keep going until you get that one yes,' says SA's Noughts & Crosses star Actress Masali Baduza made a splash starring on Trackers, the Deon Meyer novel adapted for the small screen, late last year. 27 March 2020 9:06 AM
Adopt or shop? #ThePawcast's Lauren Palmer confronts the thorny issue Podcaster, Lauren Palmer confronts the thorny issue of adopting an animal versus purchasing from a breeder or online 🐾 26 March 2020 9:22 AM
[WATCH] SA artists collaborate on catchy tune encouraging shoppers to calm down Zolani, Karen Zoid, Loyiso Bala, Jack Parrow, Lira, Arno Carstens, Majozi, Ard Matthews and others have a message for panic buyers... 25 March 2020 1:04 PM
View all Entertainment
[WATCH] Spaniards clap from balconies for healthcare workers on frontline It is a moving video to watch as residents in cities such as Madrid and Barcelona show thanks and gratitude to the healthcare staf... 23 March 2020 10:17 AM
[WATCH] Exhausted UK nurse makes emotional plea for end to panic buying Dawn Bilbrough came off a 48-hour shift to buy food, only to find the shelves empty of fresh produce. 21 March 2020 11:18 AM
Cape Town man among SA passengers trapped on Italy-bound cruise ship With several European ports closed, Jerry Norris is among 170 SA citizens trapped on a cruise ship heading to coronavirus-stricken... 20 March 2020 6:51 PM
View all World
Andrew Mlangeni: From the apartheid struggle to the corruption struggle Lessons from a Rivonia trialist: Andrew Mlangeni talks about the transition into democracy and the challenges we face today. 17 March 2020 2:34 PM
Virus really spreading in Africa now. SA government striking good balance - WHO Africa is the last continent to be hit by Covid-19. Now, however, the numbers are rising rapidly, says the WHO's Matshidiso Moeti. 16 March 2020 9:29 AM
Rwanda, in typical fashion, enforces hand-washing in Kigali despite no Covid-19 The government in Rwanda has mounted hand-washing facilities at Kigali Bus Park in its capital Kigali. 11 March 2020 11:07 AM
View all Africa
View all Opinion

Home
arrow_forward
Lifestyle

Lockdown blues: 'Extroverts at home alone will struggle, introverts will thrive'

27 March 2020 11:03 AM
by
Tags:
SA lockdown
21 day lockdown
homebound
Counselling psychologist Claire Newton says the lockdown will have a different mental impact on different personality types.

South African households are coming to terms with the 21-day lockdown which is now in effect.

Newton says introverts and extroverts will respond differently to this homebound period.

Introverts who are alone are more likely to enjoy this time, while extroverts who are alone will struggle, she says.

At the same time, introverts who are locked down with family may struggle, but extroverts surrounded by their family will find it easier.

Newton advises that introverted people must set boundaries and time-out periods if they need their own personal space during the lockdown.

She advises that extroverts should reach out to their loved ones via technology and find ways to keep talking if they feel alone.

The introvert gets re-energised by being alone.

Claire Newton

The extrovert who is alone at home is going to struggle.

Claire Newton, Counselling psychologist

An introvert is someone whose energy goes inward. They get their energy from going in, from thinking and reflecting whereas the extroverts get their energy from going out, being with people and doing things.

Claire Newton, Counselling psychologist

Listen to the conversation on Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto:


27 March 2020 11:03 AM
by
Tags:
SA lockdown
21 day lockdown
homebound

Recommended

More from Lifestyle

masali-baduza-screengrabpng

'Keep going until you get that one yes,' says SA's Noughts & Crosses star

27 March 2020 9:06 AM

Actress Masali Baduza made a splash starring on Trackers, the Deon Meyer novel adapted for the small screen, late last year.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

siya-kolisijpg

[WATCH] Stay home like the Springboks, urges Siya Kolisi

26 March 2020 3:53 PM

The Bok skipper has a heartfelt message for South Africans as lockdown looms.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

alone-513525-960-720jpg

How to maintain 'realistic optimism' and deal with fear during lockdown

26 March 2020 2:52 PM

The founders of The Resilience Factory say we need to remember that we're in our aloneness, together.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

consumer-goods-groceries-shopping-slip-receipt-price-food-inflation-123rf

[LOCKDOWN RULES] Definition of 'essential services' during lockdown

26 March 2020 9:45 AM

SA is shutting down to "flatten the curve" of Covid-19 infections and prevent a collapse of its less-than-ideal healthcare system.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

kfm-article-series-thumbnail-e-cardpng

Adopt or shop? #ThePawcast's Lauren Palmer confronts the thorny issue

26 March 2020 9:22 AM

Podcaster, Lauren Palmer confronts the thorny issue of adopting an animal versus purchasing from a breeder or online 🐾

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

171007cafecapricegif

City ready for lockdown, residents will have to 'aggressively' change behaviour

25 March 2020 3:18 PM

JP Smith gives details of services that will continue, says focus now is on getting people to change their behaviour.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

dstv-nowjpg

'DStv promotes unethical behaviour in its new advertisement'

25 March 2020 2:28 PM

"Brands have an obligation to demonstrate leadership. It’s unethical!" says Cherryflava Media Director Jonathan Cherry.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

cape-town-market-eppingjpg

Epping fresh produce market open to public during lockdown, allays hygiene fears

25 March 2020 11:48 AM

The CT Fresh Produce Market's Sherwyn Thompson assures Capetonians the market is 'doing its damndest' to adhere to hygiene rules.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

191007-david-scott-kiffnessjpg

David Scott of The Kiffness is lank bored. Awesomeness ensues...

25 March 2020 11:40 AM

Anxious? Of course, you are! Let David Scott, an all-round legend of a guy, soothe your nerves with his abundance of creativity...

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Man travel airport boarding pass passport #123rflifestyle 123rf

South Africans abroad on a time crunch to get home before lockdown

24 March 2020 1:31 PM

Time is ticking for South Africans returning from foreign countries, says Travelstart's commercial sales boss Linda Balme.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

[LATEST] SA sees its first two Covid-19 deaths in the Western Cape

Local

Fleet Star loans movie trailers for NSPCA staff caring for animals in lockdown

Local

[LOCKDOWN RULES] Essential service workers will have to carry permits with them

Local

EWN Highlights

AA predicts 'largest fuel price decreases on record'

27 March 2020 11:22 AM

CEO Grant Pattison in tears as Edcon prioritises salaries

27 March 2020 10:29 AM

How some essential services workers in CT, eThekwini & Zandspruit are coping

27 March 2020 10:19 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA