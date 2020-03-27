Lockdown blues: 'Extroverts at home alone will struggle, introverts will thrive'

South African households are coming to terms with the 21-day lockdown which is now in effect.

Newton says introverts and extroverts will respond differently to this homebound period.

Introverts who are alone are more likely to enjoy this time, while extroverts who are alone will struggle, she says.

At the same time, introverts who are locked down with family may struggle, but extroverts surrounded by their family will find it easier.

Newton advises that introverted people must set boundaries and time-out periods if they need their own personal space during the lockdown.

She advises that extroverts should reach out to their loved ones via technology and find ways to keep talking if they feel alone.

The introvert gets re-energised by being alone. Claire Newton

The extrovert who is alone at home is going to struggle. Claire Newton, Counselling psychologist

An introvert is someone whose energy goes inward. They get their energy from going in, from thinking and reflecting whereas the extroverts get their energy from going out, being with people and doing things. Claire Newton, Counselling psychologist

Listen to the conversation on Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto: