Join us and several other SA radio stations for our National Anthem at 1pm
CapeTalk is part of the four Primedia Broadcasting radio stations that will stand in solidarity and broadcast the anthem to connect with its listeners and the rest of the country.
More from Local
Deceased Covid-19 patients were women, aged 28 and 48 - Western Cape Premier
Western Cape Premier Alan Winde has told CapeTalk that the first two patients to die as a result of Covid-19 were women.Read More
[LIVE TRAFFIC CAMS] Mother City highways are empty #21DayLockdownSA
Take a look at the live i-traffic.co.za traffic cam feeds as Capetonians stay off the highways.Read More
Fleet Star loans movie trailers for NSPCA staff caring for animals in lockdown
4 triple-sized units were delivered to the Cape of Good Hope NSPCA for staff caring for animals around the clock during lockdown.Read More
Joburg cyclist arrested on first day of SA lockdown
The City of Johannesburg has reported its first lockdown arrest on Friday morning after officers detained a man who was cycling.Read More
[LATEST] SA sees its first two Covid-19 deaths in the Western Cape
The Health Ministry announced that two patients from the Western Cape died as a result of Covid-19.Read More
How banking will operate during 21-day lockdown in SA
Managing Director at Banking Association of South Africa Cas Coovadia says some branches will be open to process Sassa payments.Read More
Doctor pleads for private medical experts to volunteer during Covid-19 crisis
This is a defining time for the medical profession says Dr Mark van der Velde, let private practitioners make it even greater.Read More
'The judge ruled that the child stays where it is at the time of lockdown'
CMDSA founder Felicity Guest comments on the lack of clarity around parent's visitation rights during the lockdown period.Read More
[WATCH] Stay home like the Springboks, urges Siya Kolisi
The Bok skipper has a heartfelt message for South Africans as lockdown looms.Read More
How to maintain 'realistic optimism' and deal with fear during lockdown
The founders of The Resilience Factory say we need to remember that we're in our aloneness, together.Read More