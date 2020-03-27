[LIVE TRAFFIC CAMS] Mother City highways are empty #21DayLockdownSA
Day 1 of South Africa's 21-day lockdown to combat the spread of Covid-19 and Cape Town's highways are empty, as locals heed the call to stay at home.
Click here to look at the realtime live feed.
Images courtesy: https://www.i-traffic.co.za/cctv
More from Covid-19 coronavirus explained
Deceased Covid-19 patients were women, aged 28 and 48 - Western Cape Premier
Western Cape Premier Alan Winde has told CapeTalk that the first two patients to die as a result of Covid-19 were women.Read More
Fleet Star loans movie trailers for NSPCA staff caring for animals in lockdown
4 triple-sized units were delivered to the Cape of Good Hope NSPCA for staff caring for animals around the clock during lockdown.Read More
Joburg cyclist arrested on first day of SA lockdown
The City of Johannesburg has reported its first lockdown arrest on Friday morning after officers detained a man who was cycling.Read More
[LATEST] SA sees its first two Covid-19 deaths in the Western Cape
The Health Ministry announced that two patients from the Western Cape died as a result of Covid-19.Read More
How banking will operate during 21-day lockdown in SA
Managing Director at Banking Association of South Africa Cas Coovadia says some branches will be open to process Sassa payments.Read More
Home Affairs Dept will only issue death certificates and replacement documents
Minister Aaron Motsoaledi says Home Affairs offices will offer limited services during the 21-day lockdown.Read More
President calls for 2-minute reflection for our country and to display SA flags
President Cyril Ramaphosa's spokesperson Khuselo Diko, says prayer or reflection to take place between 6 and 6.30pm on Thursday.Read More
Dial 012 337 1997 for info on UIF and other labour issues related to Covid-19
"If companies can't pay workers, they must use UIF. Don’t say to people it is unpaid leave," says the Department of Labour.Read More
[LOCKDOWN RULES] Essential service workers will have to carry permits with them
Workers will have to carry a permit indicating that they are classified as essential staff during the lockdown period.Read More
[LOCKDOWN RULES] Definition of 'essential services' during lockdown
SA is shutting down to "flatten the curve" of Covid-19 infections and prevent a collapse of its less-than-ideal healthcare system.Read More