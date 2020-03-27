Deceased Covid-19 patients were women, aged 28 and 48 - Western Cape Premier
South Africa recorded its first Covid-19 deaths on Friday, the 28-year-old and 48-year-old women from the Western Cape.
Winde says the first two casualties come only two weeks after the coronavirus firrst arrived in the province, on 11 March.
RELATED: Premier Winde: WC govt to put Covid-19 field hospitals in place
He's assured residents that provincial health authorities have enough ventilators, beds, ventilator operators and other key medical staff to deal with the pandemic.
He warns that the resources will only be sufficient if everyone stays home and abides by the lockdown regulations.
Sadly, the first two deaths are in this province.Alan Winde, Western Cape Premier
This lockdown is more important than you actually think, if we are to beat this.Alan Winde, Western Cape Premier
We've got enough ventilators, but we will not have [enough] in June if we do not stem the tide.Alan Winde, Western Cape Premier
If we don't manage it now, in a month's time we are going to be in a very difficult space. We've got to stay home and follow the rules.Alan Winde, Western Cape Premier
In our plan, we are going to start changing ordinary [hospital] rooms into ICU rooms.Alan Winde, Western Cape Premier
Winde discussed the provincial health system's preparedness to tackle an increasing number of Covid-19 cases.
Listen to the update with the Premier:
