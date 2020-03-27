Deceased Covid-19 patients were women, aged 28 and 48 - Western Cape Premier

South Africa recorded its first Covid-19 deaths on Friday, the 28-year-old and 48-year-old women from the Western Cape.

Winde says the first two casualties come only two weeks after the coronavirus firrst arrived in the province, on 11 March.

He's assured residents that provincial health authorities have enough ventilators, beds, ventilator operators and other key medical staff to deal with the pandemic.

He warns that the resources will only be sufficient if everyone stays home and abides by the lockdown regulations.

Sadly, the first two deaths are in this province. Alan Winde, Western Cape Premier

This lockdown is more important than you actually think, if we are to beat this. Alan Winde, Western Cape Premier

We've got enough ventilators, but we will not have [enough] in June if we do not stem the tide. Alan Winde, Western Cape Premier

If we don't manage it now, in a month's time we are going to be in a very difficult space. We've got to stay home and follow the rules. Alan Winde, Western Cape Premier

In our plan, we are going to start changing ordinary [hospital] rooms into ICU rooms. Alan Winde, Western Cape Premier

Winde discussed the provincial health system's preparedness to tackle an increasing number of Covid-19 cases.

