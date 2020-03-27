Massive petrol price cuts (even if you can't really go anywhere)

The Automobile Association (AA) has announced that there will be a large fuel price adjustment next week.

This is due to reduced oil demand as world economies retreat due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

At the moment our outlook is around R2, 18 for 95, R205 for 93 and both grades of diesel are ex[ected to fall by R1, 65 - bearing in mind that we have to take off 25 cents from decreases for the fuel levy. Layton Beard, Spokesperson - Automobile Association

But these decreases are huge, they are significant, they are the biggest we have seen, and so, unfortunately, people are not going to benefit from these decreases until the middle of April. Layton Beard, Spokesperson - Automobile Association

We would like to see that the haulage companies still transporting goods across the country will benefit from this in that their input costs will come down Layton Beard, Spokesperson - Automobile Association

He says hopefully this will be passed on to the consumers through prices on goods coming down.

If people do go back to work there will be some benefit from the reduced petrol price for the last two weeks of April Layton Beard, Spokesperson - Automobile Association

Listen to the interview below: