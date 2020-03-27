Service delivery will not be disrupted by lockdown, says Cape Town mayor

He has assured residents that essential services such as electricity, water and refuse removal will not be disrupted.

The mayor says the City of Cape Town's refuse collection services should return to normal this weekend after several weeks of delayed collections.

He's urged locals to report any service delivery issues through the relevant channels.

From our side, it's all systems go with regards to essential services. Dan Plato, Cape Town Mayor

I do not expect any disruptions in terms of the implementation and continuation of any of the essential services. Dan Plato, Cape Town Mayor

