[VIDEO] UK PM Boris Johnson tests positive for Covid-19

Over the last 24 hours I have developed mild symptoms and tested positive for coronavirus.



I am now self-isolating, but I will continue to lead the government’s response via video-conference as we fight this virus.



Together we will beat this. #StayHomeSaveLives pic.twitter.com/9Te6aFP0Ri — Boris Johnson #StayHomeSaveLives (@BorisJohnson) March 27, 2020

Twitter users are suggesting he should have listened to medical advice and shouldn't have been so keen to shake everybody's hands.

Watch below as earlier he described how he was at a hospital and shook patients with coronavirus patients.