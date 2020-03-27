[PICS AND VIDS] This is what the lockdown looks like in areas across Cape Town

Here's a compilation of pictures and videos, courtesy of our EWN team.

In Sea Point and Green Point

PICS: #LockdownSA This is what Cape Town's Main Road at Sea Point and the Woolies at Green Point looked like this morning on #Day1 of the #21daylockdown.

Pics: Charlotte Kilbane. pic.twitter.com/UrSrqpMRST — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) March 27, 2020

In Woodstock:

#LockdownSA #CoronaVirusSA SANDF members and City of Cape Town officers patrolling the Woodstock area and asking members of the public for identification. @kaylynnpalm pic.twitter.com/W4MTjGRxtn — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) March 27, 2020

In Langa

#LockdownSA #CoronavirusSA Life under the lockdown is difficult for impoverished communities. Residents here live extremely close to each other. They have no water and so are forced to leave their homes daily. @kaylynnpalm pic.twitter.com/BNr185qW0E — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) March 27, 2020

In Athlone

Cape Town CBD

#LockdownSA Scenes at the CT station deck and Golden Arrow Bus Terminus this morning. SF pic.twitter.com/fqPCKegigN — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) March 27, 2020

We'll update this article as we continue to gather more images and footage.