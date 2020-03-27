[PICS AND VIDS] This is what the lockdown looks like in areas across Cape Town
Here's a compilation of pictures and videos, courtesy of our EWN team.
In Sea Point and Green Point
PICS: #LockdownSA This is what Cape Town's Main Road at Sea Point and the Woolies at Green Point looked like this morning on #Day1 of the #21daylockdown.— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) March 27, 2020
Pics: Charlotte Kilbane. pic.twitter.com/UrSrqpMRST
In Woodstock:
#LockdownSA #CoronaVirusSA SANDF members and City of Cape Town officers patrolling the Woodstock area and asking members of the public for identification. @kaylynnpalm pic.twitter.com/W4MTjGRxtn— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) March 27, 2020
In Langa
#LockdownSA #CoronavirusInSA City cops instructing Langa residents to inside their homes. @kaylynnpalm pic.twitter.com/9HpqVLxgCz— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) March 27, 2020
#LockdownSA #CoronavirusSA Life under the lockdown is difficult for impoverished communities. Residents here live extremely close to each other. They have no water and so are forced to leave their homes daily. @kaylynnpalm pic.twitter.com/BNr185qW0E— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) March 27, 2020
In Athlone
#LockdownSA #CoronaVirusSA Officers patrolling in Athlone. @kaylynnpalm pic.twitter.com/fuLJj30jis— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) March 27, 2020
Cape Town CBD
#LockdownSA Scenes at the CT station deck and Golden Arrow Bus Terminus this morning. SF pic.twitter.com/fqPCKegigN— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) March 27, 2020
We'll update this article as we continue to gather more images and footage.
