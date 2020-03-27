Streaming issues? Report here
[LISTEN] Homeschooling expert shares advice for parents at home with their kids Children in SA are still technically on school holiday. Homeschool expert Wendy Young shares advice on how parents should use this... 27 March 2020 4:37 PM
[PICS AND VIDS] This is what the lockdown looks like in areas across Cape Town EWN reporters have been on the streets of Cape Town capturing how various communities are responding to the nationwide lockdown. 27 March 2020 3:29 PM
Service delivery will not be disrupted by lockdown, says Cape Town mayor Cape Town mayor Dan Plato says municipal services will continue during the 21-day lockdown. 27 March 2020 1:45 PM
View all Local
[VIDEO] UK PM Boris Johnson tests positive for Covid-19 Johnson says over the last 24 hours I have developed mild symptoms and is self-isolating. 27 March 2020 1:47 PM
[LOCKDOWN RULES] 20 places closed to the public Here is a list of places that will be closed during the 21-day lockdown in South Africa to combat the spread of Covid-19. 26 March 2020 8:56 AM
Taxi industry Santaco 'very confused and worried' about 21-day lockdown regs Santaco says it is unclear how arrangements will be made for transport should emergencies or other needs arise for South Africans. 26 March 2020 7:25 AM
View all Politics
How banking will operate during 21-day lockdown in SA Managing Director at Banking Association of South Africa Cas Coovadia says some branches will be open to process Sassa payments. 27 March 2020 8:40 AM
World-renowned futurist on how the world will change after Covid-19 Faith Popcorn is a US futurist who coined the term 'cocooning' - something we are all ordered to do now. 26 March 2020 8:49 PM
SA Reserve Bank to buy government bonds to inject liquidity into market In an unprecedented step, the Reserve Bank is buying government bonds. 26 March 2020 8:22 PM
View all Business
Lockdown blues: 'Extroverts at home alone will struggle, introverts will thrive' Counselling psychologist Claire Newton says the lockdown will have a different mental impact on different personality types. 27 March 2020 11:03 AM
'Keep going until you get that one yes,' says SA's Noughts & Crosses star Actress Masali Baduza made a splash starring on Trackers, the Deon Meyer novel adapted for the small screen, late last year. 27 March 2020 9:06 AM
[WATCH] Stay home like the Springboks, urges Siya Kolisi The Bok skipper has a heartfelt message for South Africans as lockdown looms. 26 March 2020 3:53 PM
View all Lifestyle
Two Oceans Marathon cancelled amid Covid-19 pandemic Africa's biggest running event, the Two Oceans Marathon has been called off by organisers in light of the coronavirus. 15 March 2020 11:11 AM
Decision to cancel Cape Epic was taken out of our hands, says race director The 2020 Absa Cape Epic has been cancelled due to concerns over the coronavirus pandemic. 14 March 2020 11:02 AM
Why young people – even athletes in peak health – get heart attacks Are heart attack victims younger than before? Yes, says Red Cross Hospital cardiologist Professor Liesl Zuhlke. 11 March 2020 12:49 PM
View all Sport
'Keep going until you get that one yes,' says SA's Noughts & Crosses star Actress Masali Baduza made a splash starring on Trackers, the Deon Meyer novel adapted for the small screen, late last year. 27 March 2020 9:06 AM
Adopt or shop? #ThePawcast's Lauren Palmer confronts the thorny issue Podcaster, Lauren Palmer confronts the thorny issue of adopting an animal versus purchasing from a breeder or online 🐾 26 March 2020 9:22 AM
[WATCH] SA artists collaborate on catchy tune encouraging shoppers to calm down Zolani, Karen Zoid, Loyiso Bala, Jack Parrow, Lira, Arno Carstens, Majozi, Ard Matthews and others have a message for panic buyers... 25 March 2020 1:04 PM
View all Entertainment
View all World
View all Africa
View all Opinion

[LISTEN] Homeschooling expert shares advice for parents at home with their kids

Children in SA are still technically on school holiday. Homeschool expert Wendy Young shares advice on how parents should use this time.

The Department of Basic Education (DBE) says it is too early to make a decision about when schools will reopen at this stage.

The Western Cape Education Department (WCED) is currently working on home and online teaching options which will be rolled out at a later stage.

Homeschooling veteran Wendy Young says parents should allow children to adjust to the new lockdown reality for the time being.

She advises that parents encourage family activities, chores, and other life skills for kids during this 'holiday' time to create a sense of structure.

That way, if the lockdown continues beyond April 16, then children will be helpful around the house while shifting to homeschooling and online learning.

Young, a veteran homeschooler who home-educated her own children for more than 20 years, says parents need to limit screen time while children are on holiday mode.

Your children have been in school for a long time and they now need to adjust to the different way of doing things.

Wendy Young, homeschool blogger

Give them the time to recalibrate.

Wendy Young, homeschool blogger

It's an amazing opportunity for them to learn basic life skills.

Wendy Young, homeschool blogger

Young shares her expert advice with CapeTalk host Pippa Hudson.

Listen to the discussion on Lunch with Pippa Hudson:


soldier-lockdown-ewn-reporterjpg

[PICS AND VIDS] This is what the lockdown looks like in areas across Cape Town

27 March 2020 3:29 PM

EWN reporters have been on the streets of Cape Town capturing how various communities are responding to the nationwide lockdown.

Dan Plato

Service delivery will not be disrupted by lockdown, says Cape Town mayor

27 March 2020 1:45 PM

Cape Town mayor Dan Plato says municipal services will continue during the 21-day lockdown.

Full tank petrol fuel gauge diesel 123rf 123rflifestyle 123rfbusiness motoring

Massive petrol price cuts (even if you can't really go anywhere)

27 March 2020 1:25 PM

Petrol prices are set to drop because of reduced oil demand by world economies due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

surgical-masks-covid-19-coronavirus-virus-disease-infection-health-123rf

Deceased Covid-19 patients were women, aged 28 and 48 - Western Cape Premier

27 March 2020 12:23 PM

Western Cape Premier Alan Winde has told CapeTalk that the first two patients to die as a result of Covid-19 were women.

sa-flag-ewnjpg

Join us and several other SA radio stations for our National Anthem at 1pm

27 March 2020 11:30 AM

CapeTalk and many other radio stations across the country will be broadcasting the National Anthem at 1pm today.

traffic-cam-feed-4png

[LIVE TRAFFIC CAMS] Mother City highways are empty #21DayLockdownSA

27 March 2020 11:27 AM

Take a look at the live i-traffic.co.za traffic cam feeds as Capetonians stay off the highways.

nspca6jpeg

Fleet Star loans movie trailers for NSPCA staff caring for animals in lockdown

27 March 2020 9:49 AM

4 triple-sized units were delivered to the Cape of Good Hope NSPCA for staff caring for animals around the clock during lockdown.

joburg-cyclistpng

Joburg cyclist arrested on first day of SA lockdown

27 March 2020 9:47 AM

The City of Johannesburg has reported its first lockdown arrest on Friday morning after officers detained a man who was cycling.

hospital-bed-surgery-medical-help-pixabayjpg

[LATEST] SA sees its first two Covid-19 deaths in the Western Cape

27 March 2020 9:10 AM

The Health Ministry announced that two patients from the Western Cape died as a result of Covid-19.

Absa-Standard-Bank-Capitec-FNB-Nedbank-banking.jpg

How banking will operate during 21-day lockdown in SA

27 March 2020 8:40 AM

Managing Director at Banking Association of South Africa Cas Coovadia says some branches will be open to process Sassa payments.

ACDP leader Kenneth Meshoe tests positive for COVID-19

27 March 2020 4:58 PM

Despite conditions, Zandspruit residents determined to help curb COVID-19 spread

27 March 2020 4:01 PM

Sanlam urges staff to monitor health after CT employee dies of COVID-19

27 March 2020 3:21 PM

