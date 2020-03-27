[LISTEN] Homeschooling expert shares advice for parents at home with their kids

The Department of Basic Education (DBE) says it is too early to make a decision about when schools will reopen at this stage.

The Western Cape Education Department (WCED) is currently working on home and online teaching options which will be rolled out at a later stage.

Homeschooling veteran Wendy Young says parents should allow children to adjust to the new lockdown reality for the time being.

She advises that parents encourage family activities, chores, and other life skills for kids during this 'holiday' time to create a sense of structure.

That way, if the lockdown continues beyond April 16, then children will be helpful around the house while shifting to homeschooling and online learning.

Young, a veteran homeschooler who home-educated her own children for more than 20 years, says parents need to limit screen time while children are on holiday mode.

Your children have been in school for a long time and they now need to adjust to the different way of doing things. Wendy Young, homeschool blogger

Give them the time to recalibrate. Wendy Young, homeschool blogger

It's an amazing opportunity for them to learn basic life skills. Wendy Young, homeschool blogger

Young shares her expert advice with CapeTalk host Pippa Hudson.

Listen to the discussion on Lunch with Pippa Hudson: