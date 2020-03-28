Moody's drops SA's credit rating to junk

The downgrade is not unexpected - Moody's joined the other two major international ratings agencies by cutting South Africa's credit rating to sub-investment grade.

It downgraded the country one notch to BA-1 from BAA3 and maintained a negative outlook.

Government says the downgrade "could not have come at a worse time" as South Africa battles to contain the spread of Covid-19.

Finance Minister Tito Mboweni called on South Africans to work together more than ever to fix the economy.

Moody's has cut SA's credit rating to sub-investment grade. Min @tito_mboweni calls on South Africans to stand and work together now more than ever to fix the economy. South Africa is a phoenix. "In order to rise from its own ashes, a phoenix first must burn," – Octavia Butler. pic.twitter.com/xfElErlD7C — National Treasury (@TreasuryRSA) March 27, 2020

We shall overcome! — Tito Mboweni (@tito_mboweni) March 27, 2020

