Moody's drops SA's credit rating to junk

28 March 2020 8:42 AM
by
Tags:
SA Economy
Finance
Moody's
#Covid19
SA credit rating
The ratings agency cited weak growth and a decline in fiscal strength as its main reasons for the downgrade.

The downgrade is not unexpected - Moody's joined the other two major international ratings agencies by cutting South Africa's credit rating to sub-investment grade.

It downgraded the country one notch to BA-1 from BAA3 and maintained a negative outlook.

Government says the downgrade "could not have come at a worse time" as South Africa battles to contain the spread of Covid-19.

Finance Minister Tito Mboweni called on South Africans to work together more than ever to fix the economy.

Read more about the effects the downgrade will have here.

More from Business

Absa-Standard-Bank-Capitec-FNB-Nedbank-banking.jpg

How banking will operate during 21-day lockdown in SA

27 March 2020 8:40 AM

Managing Director at Banking Association of South Africa Cas Coovadia says some branches will be open to process Sassa payments.

Coronavirus Covid-19 3D rendering disease cells 123rflifestyle 123rf

World-renowned futurist on how the world will change after Covid-19

26 March 2020 8:49 PM

Faith Popcorn is a US futurist who coined the term 'cocooning' - something we are all ordered to do now.

south-african-reserve-bankjpg

SA Reserve Bank to buy government bonds to inject liquidity into market

26 March 2020 8:22 PM

In an unprecedented step, the Reserve Bank is buying government bonds.

edcon-club-feejpg

The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield breaks down after Edcon chief begins to cry

26 March 2020 7:07 PM

Edcon CEO Grant Pattison broke down in tears today, telling suppliers the company only has sufficient liquidity to pay salaries.

131029StatsSA .jpg

Lockdown will impact on the collection and publication of statistics in SA

26 March 2020 6:42 PM

Statistics South Africa warns the lockdown will impact on the collection and publication of official statistics.

Price increase gouging exploitive pricing 123rfbusiness 123rflifestyle 123rf

Pick n Pay, Spar, Makro… most big retailers have outlets guilty of price gouging

26 March 2020 1:16 PM

"We’ve seen an upsurge of complaints in the past two days," says the Competition Commission’s Thembinkosi Bonakele.

40d4aee7-c947-40c2-b59f-a195088e5a96jpg

Dial 012 337 1997 for info on UIF and other labour issues related to Covid-19

26 March 2020 11:25 AM

"If companies can't pay workers, they must use UIF. Don’t say to people it is unpaid leave," says the Department of Labour.

150422PoliceRaidJeppe14.jpg

[LOCKDOWN RULES] Essential goods and services exempted during these next 21 days

26 March 2020 9:36 AM

The South African government has released the final lockdown regulations after a series of ministerial briefings this week.

electronic-payment-money-transfer-mobile-bankingjpg

Digital banks have started thriving

25 March 2020 8:33 PM

Technological advancements have made it possible for new banks to operate and flourish.

Loan lending

Payment holidays from the banks - can they be trusted?

25 March 2020 7:57 PM

Consumer Ninja, Wendy Knowler, on payment holidays from banks in which you get a break from interest and repayment of debt.

More from Local

hospital-bed-surgery-medical-help-pixabayjpg

[LATEST] SA has one Covid-19 death in the Western Cape, clarifies Health Dept

27 March 2020 10:08 PM

The Health Ministry clarifies the second patient from the Western Cape who died did not test positive for Covid-19.

Children technology laptop tablet cellphone 123rfparenting 123rflifestyle 123rf

[LISTEN] Homeschooling expert shares advice for parents at home with their kids

27 March 2020 4:37 PM

Children in SA are still technically on school holiday. Homeschool expert Wendy Young shares advice on how parents should use this time.

soldier-lockdown-ewn-reporterjpg

[PICS AND VIDS] This is what the lockdown looks like in areas across Cape Town

27 March 2020 3:29 PM

EWN reporters have been on the streets of Cape Town capturing how various communities are responding to the nationwide lockdown.

Dan Plato

Service delivery will not be disrupted by lockdown, says Cape Town mayor

27 March 2020 1:45 PM

Cape Town mayor Dan Plato says municipal services will continue during the 21-day lockdown.

Full tank petrol fuel gauge diesel 123rf 123rflifestyle 123rfbusiness motoring

Massive petrol price cuts (even if you can't really go anywhere)

27 March 2020 1:25 PM

Petrol prices are set to drop because of reduced oil demand by world economies due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

surgical-masks-covid-19-coronavirus-virus-disease-infection-health-123rf

Deceased Covid-19 patients were women, aged 28 and 48 - Western Cape Premier

27 March 2020 12:23 PM

Western Cape Premier Alan Winde has told CapeTalk that the first two patients to die as a result of Covid-19 were women.

sa-flag-ewnjpg

Join us and several other SA radio stations for our National Anthem at 1pm

27 March 2020 11:30 AM

CapeTalk and many other radio stations across the country will be broadcasting the National Anthem at 1pm today.

traffic-cam-feed-4png

[LIVE TRAFFIC CAMS] Mother City highways are empty #21DayLockdownSA

27 March 2020 11:27 AM

Take a look at the live i-traffic.co.za traffic cam feeds as Capetonians stay off the highways.

nspca6jpeg

Fleet Star loans movie trailers for NSPCA staff caring for animals in lockdown

27 March 2020 9:49 AM

4 triple-sized units were delivered to the Cape of Good Hope NSPCA for staff caring for animals around the clock during lockdown.

joburg-cyclistpng

Joburg cyclist arrested on first day of SA lockdown

27 March 2020 9:47 AM

The City of Johannesburg has reported its first lockdown arrest on Friday morning after officers detained a man who was cycling.

EWN Highlights

Mboweni: Government ‘not trembling in its boots’, at Moody’s ratings downgrade

28 March 2020 9:17 AM

Soweto taxi drivers demoralised by little profit during lockdown

28 March 2020 9:14 AM

China virus epicentre eases travel restrictions after lockdown

28 March 2020 8:32 AM

