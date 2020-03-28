'SANDF organising to fetch masks in China for SA medical personnel'
The South African Medical Association (Sama) has noted with concern reports from members in the public sector of a shortage or complete lack of personal protective gear to safeguard them from infection while dealing with Covid-19.
Africa Melane gets more detail from Sama chairperson, Dr Angelique Coetzee.
She points out that this problem is not unique to South Africa - medical workers across the world are facing the same shortage.
However, Dr Coetzee also reports some good news: she heard on Saturday morning that the South African National Defence Force (SANDF) is in the process of arranging to go to China to collect protective gear including face masks.
Local business is also stepping in to help.
It's also now trying to supply the private [hospital] sector as well as the public sector with as much gear as they have in stock to help us to overcome this problem.Dr Angelique Coetzee, Chair - South African Medical Association
She says Sama's big concern at this point is the people at first point of contact at clinics and hospital casualty who are nurses and also inexperienced "intern doctors".
It is easy for us with 30 years [experience] to notice who's ill and who's not really ill and know what to do, but if you are very new in this situation of treating patients on your own, it can become a huge problem.Dr Angelique Coetzee, Chair - South African Medical Association
We have now advised our members if there's no gear, their first priority will be to make sure that they are safe themselves because if they're not safe and they get sick we're going to lose some of the working force. On top of that, they go home and they take it to their families.Dr Angelique Coetzee, Chair - South African Medical Association
She details the procedure of testing, done by lab assistants who will have the correct protective gear.
Dr Coetzee also explains the different levels of protection required. ICU staffers she says, should be and are equipped with the full Hazmat outfit, while frontline medical personnel should have at least gloves and a mask.
If you don't have a lot of protective gear at least you have to make sure you've got gloves and at least a mask... That patient must be in and out of your consulting room in five to ten minutes... If a patient is mildly infected they cannot in that short time expel a lot of virus particles to the health care personnel sitting there.Dr Angelique Coetzee, Chair - South African Medical Association
For ICU staffers: Hazmat gear - the chute that they wear and the facial mask and the gloves; they look like they're going into space.Dr Angelique Coetzee, Chair - South African Medical Association
Listen to the complete conversation below:
More from Local
'CT needs neighbourhood watches authorised to help enforce lockdown compliance'
JP Smith says Capetonians were largely cooperative on Day One of lockdown, but there were pockets of 'massive' non-compliance.Read More
Moody's drops SA's credit rating to junk
The ratings agency cited weak growth and a decline in fiscal strength as its main reasons for the downgrade.Read More
[LATEST] SA has one Covid-19 death in the Western Cape, clarifies Health Dept
The Health Ministry clarifies the second patient from the Western Cape who died did not test positive for Covid-19.Read More
[LISTEN] Homeschooling expert shares advice for parents at home with their kids
Children in SA are still technically on school holiday. Homeschool expert Wendy Young shares advice on how parents should use this time.Read More
[PICS AND VIDS] This is what the lockdown looks like in areas across Cape Town
EWN reporters have been on the streets of Cape Town capturing how various communities are responding to the nationwide lockdown.Read More
Service delivery will not be disrupted by lockdown, says Cape Town mayor
Cape Town mayor Dan Plato says municipal services will continue during the 21-day lockdown.Read More
Massive petrol price cuts (even if you can't really go anywhere)
Petrol prices are set to drop because of reduced oil demand by world economies due to the Covid-19 pandemic.Read More
Deceased Covid-19 patients were women, aged 28 and 48 - Western Cape Premier
Western Cape Premier Alan Winde has told CapeTalk that the first two patients to die as a result of Covid-19 were women.Read More
Join us and several other SA radio stations for our National Anthem at 1pm
CapeTalk and many other radio stations across the country will be broadcasting the National Anthem at 1pm today.Read More
[LIVE TRAFFIC CAMS] Mother City highways are empty #21DayLockdownSA
Take a look at the live i-traffic.co.za traffic cam feeds as Capetonians stay off the highways.Read More