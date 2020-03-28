'SANDF organising to fetch masks in China for SA medical personnel'

Streaming issues? Report here
capetalk-classicspng capetalk-classicspng
CapeTalk Classics
14:00 - 21:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: The Magic Bus on CapeTalk Classics
See full line-up
CapeTalk Classics
14:00 - 21:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
[LISTEN] Homeschooling expert shares advice for parents at home with their kids Children in SA are still technically on school holiday. Homeschool expert Wendy Young shares advice on how parents should use this... 27 March 2020 4:37 PM
Service delivery will not be disrupted by lockdown, says Cape Town mayor Cape Town mayor Dan Plato says municipal services will continue during the 21-day lockdown. 27 March 2020 1:45 PM
Massive petrol price cuts (even if you can't really go anywhere) Petrol prices are set to drop because of reduced oil demand by world economies due to the Covid-19 pandemic. 27 March 2020 1:25 PM
View all Local
[VIDEO] UK PM Boris Johnson tests positive for Covid-19 Johnson says over the last 24 hours I have developed mild symptoms and is self-isolating. 27 March 2020 1:47 PM
[LOCKDOWN RULES] 20 places closed to the public Here is a list of places that will be closed during the 21-day lockdown in South Africa to combat the spread of Covid-19. 26 March 2020 8:56 AM
Taxi industry Santaco 'very confused and worried' about 21-day lockdown regs Santaco says it is unclear how arrangements will be made for transport should emergencies or other needs arise for South Africans. 26 March 2020 7:25 AM
View all Politics
How banking will operate during 21-day lockdown in SA Managing Director at Banking Association of South Africa Cas Coovadia says some branches will be open to process Sassa payments. 27 March 2020 8:40 AM
World-renowned futurist on how the world will change after Covid-19 Faith Popcorn is a US futurist who coined the term 'cocooning' - something we are all ordered to do now. 26 March 2020 8:49 PM
SA Reserve Bank to buy government bonds to inject liquidity into market In an unprecedented step, the Reserve Bank is buying government bonds. 26 March 2020 8:22 PM
View all Business
Lockdown blues: 'Extroverts at home alone will struggle, introverts will thrive' Counselling psychologist Claire Newton says the lockdown will have a different mental impact on different personality types. 27 March 2020 11:03 AM
'Keep going until you get that one yes,' says SA's Noughts & Crosses star Actress Masali Baduza made a splash starring on Trackers, the Deon Meyer novel adapted for the small screen, late last year. 27 March 2020 9:06 AM
[WATCH] Stay home like the Springboks, urges Siya Kolisi The Bok skipper has a heartfelt message for South Africans as lockdown looms. 26 March 2020 3:53 PM
View all Lifestyle
Two Oceans Marathon cancelled amid Covid-19 pandemic Africa's biggest running event, the Two Oceans Marathon has been called off by organisers in light of the coronavirus. 15 March 2020 11:11 AM
Decision to cancel Cape Epic was taken out of our hands, says race director The 2020 Absa Cape Epic has been cancelled due to concerns over the coronavirus pandemic. 14 March 2020 11:02 AM
Why young people – even athletes in peak health – get heart attacks Are heart attack victims younger than before? Yes, says Red Cross Hospital cardiologist Professor Liesl Zuhlke. 11 March 2020 12:49 PM
View all Sport
'Keep going until you get that one yes,' says SA's Noughts & Crosses star Actress Masali Baduza made a splash starring on Trackers, the Deon Meyer novel adapted for the small screen, late last year. 27 March 2020 9:06 AM
Adopt or shop? #ThePawcast's Lauren Palmer confronts the thorny issue Podcaster, Lauren Palmer confronts the thorny issue of adopting an animal versus purchasing from a breeder or online 🐾 26 March 2020 9:22 AM
[WATCH] SA artists collaborate on catchy tune encouraging shoppers to calm down Zolani, Karen Zoid, Loyiso Bala, Jack Parrow, Lira, Arno Carstens, Majozi, Ard Matthews and others have a message for panic buyers... 25 March 2020 1:04 PM
View all Entertainment
[VIDEO] UK PM Boris Johnson tests positive for Covid-19 Johnson says over the last 24 hours I have developed mild symptoms and is self-isolating. 27 March 2020 1:47 PM
Massive petrol price cuts (even if you can't really go anywhere) Petrol prices are set to drop because of reduced oil demand by world economies due to the Covid-19 pandemic. 27 March 2020 1:25 PM
[WATCH] Spaniards clap from balconies for healthcare workers on frontline It is a moving video to watch as residents in cities such as Madrid and Barcelona show thanks and gratitude to the healthcare staf... 23 March 2020 10:17 AM
View all World
Andrew Mlangeni: From the apartheid struggle to the corruption struggle Lessons from a Rivonia trialist: Andrew Mlangeni talks about the transition into democracy and the challenges we face today. 17 March 2020 2:34 PM
Virus really spreading in Africa now. SA government striking good balance - WHO Africa is the last continent to be hit by Covid-19. Now, however, the numbers are rising rapidly, says the WHO's Matshidiso Moeti. 16 March 2020 9:29 AM
Rwanda, in typical fashion, enforces hand-washing in Kigali despite no Covid-19 The government in Rwanda has mounted hand-washing facilities at Kigali Bus Park in its capital Kigali. 11 March 2020 11:07 AM
View all Africa
View all Opinion

Home
arrow_forward
Local

'SANDF organising to fetch masks in China for SA medical personnel'

28 March 2020 10:12 AM
by
Tags:
SANDF
South African Medical Association
Public hospitals
#Covid19
Shortage of masks
Dr Angelique Coetzee
Sama chair Dr Angelique Coetzee expands on the crisis facing hospitals and clinics because of a shortage of protective gear.

The South African Medical Association (Sama) has noted with concern reports from members in the public sector of a shortage or complete lack of personal protective gear to safeguard them from infection while dealing with Covid-19.

Africa Melane gets more detail from Sama chairperson, Dr Angelique Coetzee.

She points out that this problem is not unique to South Africa - medical workers across the world are facing the same shortage.

Personnel wearing protective suit. Image: 123rf.com

However, Dr Coetzee also reports some good news: she heard on Saturday morning that the South African National Defence Force (SANDF) is in the process of arranging to go to China to collect protective gear including face masks.

Local business is also stepping in to help.

It's also now trying to supply the private [hospital] sector as well as the public sector with as much gear as they have in stock to help us to overcome this problem.

Dr Angelique Coetzee, Chair - South African Medical Association

She says Sama's big concern at this point is the people at first point of contact at clinics and hospital casualty who are nurses and also inexperienced "intern doctors".

It is easy for us with 30 years [experience] to notice who's ill and who's not really ill and know what to do, but if you are very new in this situation of treating patients on your own, it can become a huge problem.

Dr Angelique Coetzee, Chair - South African Medical Association

We have now advised our members if there's no gear, their first priority will be to make sure that they are safe themselves because if they're not safe and they get sick we're going to lose some of the working force. On top of that, they go home and they take it to their families.

Dr Angelique Coetzee, Chair - South African Medical Association

She details the procedure of testing, done by lab assistants who will have the correct protective gear.

Dr Coetzee also explains the different levels of protection required. ICU staffers she says, should be and are equipped with the full Hazmat outfit, while frontline medical personnel should have at least gloves and a mask.

If you don't have a lot of protective gear at least you have to make sure you've got gloves and at least a mask... That patient must be in and out of your consulting room in five to ten minutes... If a patient is mildly infected they cannot in that short time expel a lot of virus particles to the health care personnel sitting there.

Dr Angelique Coetzee, Chair - South African Medical Association

For ICU staffers: Hazmat gear - the chute that they wear and the facial mask and the gloves; they look like they're going into space.

Dr Angelique Coetzee, Chair - South African Medical Association

Listen to the complete conversation below:


28 March 2020 10:12 AM
by
Tags:
SANDF
South African Medical Association
Public hospitals
#Covid19
Shortage of masks
Dr Angelique Coetzee

Recommended

More from Local

langa-during-lockdown-day-onejpeg

'CT needs neighbourhood watches authorised to help enforce lockdown compliance'

28 March 2020 11:47 AM

JP Smith says Capetonians were largely cooperative on Day One of lockdown, but there were pockets of 'massive' non-compliance.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

140819moodys.jpg

Moody's drops SA's credit rating to junk

28 March 2020 8:42 AM

The ratings agency cited weak growth and a decline in fiscal strength as its main reasons for the downgrade.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

hospital-bed-surgery-medical-help-pixabayjpg

[LATEST] SA has one Covid-19 death in the Western Cape, clarifies Health Dept

27 March 2020 10:08 PM

The Health Ministry clarifies the second patient from the Western Cape who died did not test positive for Covid-19.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Children technology laptop tablet cellphone 123rfparenting 123rflifestyle 123rf

[LISTEN] Homeschooling expert shares advice for parents at home with their kids

27 March 2020 4:37 PM

Children in SA are still technically on school holiday. Homeschool expert Wendy Young shares advice on how parents should use this time.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

soldier-lockdown-ewn-reporterjpg

[PICS AND VIDS] This is what the lockdown looks like in areas across Cape Town

27 March 2020 3:29 PM

EWN reporters have been on the streets of Cape Town capturing how various communities are responding to the nationwide lockdown.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Dan Plato

Service delivery will not be disrupted by lockdown, says Cape Town mayor

27 March 2020 1:45 PM

Cape Town mayor Dan Plato says municipal services will continue during the 21-day lockdown.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Full tank petrol fuel gauge diesel 123rf 123rflifestyle 123rfbusiness motoring

Massive petrol price cuts (even if you can't really go anywhere)

27 March 2020 1:25 PM

Petrol prices are set to drop because of reduced oil demand by world economies due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

surgical-masks-covid-19-coronavirus-virus-disease-infection-health-123rf

Deceased Covid-19 patients were women, aged 28 and 48 - Western Cape Premier

27 March 2020 12:23 PM

Western Cape Premier Alan Winde has told CapeTalk that the first two patients to die as a result of Covid-19 were women.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

sa-flag-ewnjpg

Join us and several other SA radio stations for our National Anthem at 1pm

27 March 2020 11:30 AM

CapeTalk and many other radio stations across the country will be broadcasting the National Anthem at 1pm today.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

traffic-cam-feed-4png

[LIVE TRAFFIC CAMS] Mother City highways are empty #21DayLockdownSA

27 March 2020 11:27 AM

Take a look at the live i-traffic.co.za traffic cam feeds as Capetonians stay off the highways.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

'SANDF organising to fetch masks in China for SA medical personnel'

Local

Moody's drops SA's credit rating to junk

Business Local

[LATEST] SA has one Covid-19 death in the Western Cape, clarifies Health Dept

Local

EWN Highlights

Health Dept ‘aware’ of significant backlog in processing COVID-19 tests

28 March 2020 2:32 PM

WATCH LIVE: Inter-ministerial task team gives update on second day of lockdown

28 March 2020 2:19 PM

Spain counts 832 deaths in 24 hours, pushing toll to 5,690

28 March 2020 2:01 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA