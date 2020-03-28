'CT needs neighbourhood watches authorised to help enforce lockdown compliance'

Streaming issues? Report here
capetalk-classicspng capetalk-classicspng
CapeTalk Classics
14:00 - 21:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: The Magic Bus on CapeTalk Classics
See full line-up
CapeTalk Classics
14:00 - 21:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
[LISTEN] Homeschooling expert shares advice for parents at home with their kids Children in SA are still technically on school holiday. Homeschool expert Wendy Young shares advice on how parents should use this... 27 March 2020 4:37 PM
Service delivery will not be disrupted by lockdown, says Cape Town mayor Cape Town mayor Dan Plato says municipal services will continue during the 21-day lockdown. 27 March 2020 1:45 PM
Massive petrol price cuts (even if you can't really go anywhere) Petrol prices are set to drop because of reduced oil demand by world economies due to the Covid-19 pandemic. 27 March 2020 1:25 PM
View all Local
[VIDEO] UK PM Boris Johnson tests positive for Covid-19 Johnson says over the last 24 hours I have developed mild symptoms and is self-isolating. 27 March 2020 1:47 PM
[LOCKDOWN RULES] 20 places closed to the public Here is a list of places that will be closed during the 21-day lockdown in South Africa to combat the spread of Covid-19. 26 March 2020 8:56 AM
Taxi industry Santaco 'very confused and worried' about 21-day lockdown regs Santaco says it is unclear how arrangements will be made for transport should emergencies or other needs arise for South Africans. 26 March 2020 7:25 AM
View all Politics
How banking will operate during 21-day lockdown in SA Managing Director at Banking Association of South Africa Cas Coovadia says some branches will be open to process Sassa payments. 27 March 2020 8:40 AM
World-renowned futurist on how the world will change after Covid-19 Faith Popcorn is a US futurist who coined the term 'cocooning' - something we are all ordered to do now. 26 March 2020 8:49 PM
SA Reserve Bank to buy government bonds to inject liquidity into market In an unprecedented step, the Reserve Bank is buying government bonds. 26 March 2020 8:22 PM
View all Business
Lockdown blues: 'Extroverts at home alone will struggle, introverts will thrive' Counselling psychologist Claire Newton says the lockdown will have a different mental impact on different personality types. 27 March 2020 11:03 AM
'Keep going until you get that one yes,' says SA's Noughts & Crosses star Actress Masali Baduza made a splash starring on Trackers, the Deon Meyer novel adapted for the small screen, late last year. 27 March 2020 9:06 AM
[WATCH] Stay home like the Springboks, urges Siya Kolisi The Bok skipper has a heartfelt message for South Africans as lockdown looms. 26 March 2020 3:53 PM
View all Lifestyle
Two Oceans Marathon cancelled amid Covid-19 pandemic Africa's biggest running event, the Two Oceans Marathon has been called off by organisers in light of the coronavirus. 15 March 2020 11:11 AM
Decision to cancel Cape Epic was taken out of our hands, says race director The 2020 Absa Cape Epic has been cancelled due to concerns over the coronavirus pandemic. 14 March 2020 11:02 AM
Why young people – even athletes in peak health – get heart attacks Are heart attack victims younger than before? Yes, says Red Cross Hospital cardiologist Professor Liesl Zuhlke. 11 March 2020 12:49 PM
View all Sport
'Keep going until you get that one yes,' says SA's Noughts & Crosses star Actress Masali Baduza made a splash starring on Trackers, the Deon Meyer novel adapted for the small screen, late last year. 27 March 2020 9:06 AM
Adopt or shop? #ThePawcast's Lauren Palmer confronts the thorny issue Podcaster, Lauren Palmer confronts the thorny issue of adopting an animal versus purchasing from a breeder or online 🐾 26 March 2020 9:22 AM
[WATCH] SA artists collaborate on catchy tune encouraging shoppers to calm down Zolani, Karen Zoid, Loyiso Bala, Jack Parrow, Lira, Arno Carstens, Majozi, Ard Matthews and others have a message for panic buyers... 25 March 2020 1:04 PM
View all Entertainment
[VIDEO] UK PM Boris Johnson tests positive for Covid-19 Johnson says over the last 24 hours I have developed mild symptoms and is self-isolating. 27 March 2020 1:47 PM
Massive petrol price cuts (even if you can't really go anywhere) Petrol prices are set to drop because of reduced oil demand by world economies due to the Covid-19 pandemic. 27 March 2020 1:25 PM
[WATCH] Spaniards clap from balconies for healthcare workers on frontline It is a moving video to watch as residents in cities such as Madrid and Barcelona show thanks and gratitude to the healthcare staf... 23 March 2020 10:17 AM
View all World
Andrew Mlangeni: From the apartheid struggle to the corruption struggle Lessons from a Rivonia trialist: Andrew Mlangeni talks about the transition into democracy and the challenges we face today. 17 March 2020 2:34 PM
Virus really spreading in Africa now. SA government striking good balance - WHO Africa is the last continent to be hit by Covid-19. Now, however, the numbers are rising rapidly, says the WHO's Matshidiso Moeti. 16 March 2020 9:29 AM
Rwanda, in typical fashion, enforces hand-washing in Kigali despite no Covid-19 The government in Rwanda has mounted hand-washing facilities at Kigali Bus Park in its capital Kigali. 11 March 2020 11:07 AM
View all Africa
View all Opinion

Home
arrow_forward
Local
fiber_manual_record
Politics

'CT needs neighbourhood watches authorised to help enforce lockdown compliance'

28 March 2020 11:47 AM
by
Tags:
City of Cape Town
JP Smith
#21dayLockdown
Lockdown arrests
JP Smith says Capetonians were largely cooperative on Day One of lockdown, but there were pockets of 'massive' non-compliance.

Out of the 55 arrests made on the first day of the nationwide 21-day lockdown on Friday, just two occurred in Cape Town.

Africa Melane gets a report on Day One from the City's Mayco Member for Safety and Security, JP Smith.

Alderman Smith says their call centre was inundated with complaints about non-compliance.

Everyone was identifying people in their community who are not doing what they were supposed to and rightfully complaining about it.

JP Smith, Mayco Member for Safety and Security - City of Cape Town
Langa residents during Lockdown Day One. Image: Kaylynn Palm/EWN

However, says Smith, Capetonians were largely cooperative although the pockets of resistance were hugely problematic.

I was thoroughly impressed by Athlone and Bonteheuwel residents who you could see were making a very good effort to stay indoors, but not unfortunately true in all communities

JP Smith, Mayco Member for Safety and Security - City of Cape Town

Smith appealed to all the "sane" people of Cape Town to not make themselves part of the problem after seeing footage of people not adhering to the lockdown.

Keep on doing the right thing and allow us to concentrate our enforcement resources now on the pockets where people are not behaving so that we can get greater compliance there.

JP Smith, Mayco Member for Safety and Security - City of Cape Town

Otherwise when we see footage of field hospitals with people lying on stretchers, those are going to be the faces you see on those stretchers soon.

JP Smith, Mayco Member for Safety and Security - City of Cape Town

He says he's loath to single out the non-compliant communities as that causes unhappiness, but did describe some incidents.

But I can tell you, yesterday [Friday] police had physical altercations in communities where they were trying to remove people, including in Macassar, in Mitchells Plain, in Elsies River, Atlantis... In some cases they decided today is the day for a street party... and late last night...

JP Smith, Mayco Member for Safety and Security - City of Cape Town

Informal settlements also demonstrated some "massive" non-compliance, some due to mis-information.

Watch the video of Langa residents being told to move away from a barber shop still open below:

Smith says he understands the difficulty of confining yourself to an informal structure all day, but the appeal was for residents to limit themselves to just sitting adjacent to their shacks.

It ranges from people who genuinely don't understand how serious it is... I went out and spoke to people and explained to them... In some communities some people then called their kids inside, but in other portions we had individuals who stood there and insulted us and told us this is not apartheid. They said you can't make us go in our homes and that the disease doesn't affect black people.

JP Smith, Mayco Member for Safety and Security - City of Cape Town

When you're in those particular pockets the number of people on the street is so large you don't know where to start. When we were standing on Winnie Mandela Boulevard I cast my eyes around... there were comfortably 400 people in visible range, now who would you start to arrest? And there are a lot of kids inbetween.

JP Smith, Mayco Member for Safety and Security - City of Cape Town

During these next days we will have to concentrate on the pockets of non-compliance and try and get people indoors. SAPS and the military were doing their level best yesterday and you could see from the videos going around that people's patience is being pushed to the limit

JP Smith, Mayco Member for Safety and Security - City of Cape Town

Smith says law enforcement's "constructive approach" would change on Day Two of the lockdown and they'd resort to arresting and fining culprits.

He's hopeful that government will relent and authorise the deputising of neighbourhood watches (50,000 people-strong) to help law enforcement ensure compliance.

Smith also discusses the progress of plans to house the Mother City's homeless community.

For more details, take a listen:


28 March 2020 11:47 AM
by
Tags:
City of Cape Town
JP Smith
#21dayLockdown
Lockdown arrests

Recommended

More from Local

Coronavirus covid-19 hazmat suits 123rflocal 123rf

'SANDF organising to fetch masks in China for SA medical personnel'

28 March 2020 10:12 AM

Sama chair Dr Angelique Coetzee expands on the crisis facing hospitals and clinics because of a shortage of protective gear.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

140819moodys.jpg

Moody's drops SA's credit rating to junk

28 March 2020 8:42 AM

The ratings agency cited weak growth and a decline in fiscal strength as its main reasons for the downgrade.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

hospital-bed-surgery-medical-help-pixabayjpg

[LATEST] SA has one Covid-19 death in the Western Cape, clarifies Health Dept

27 March 2020 10:08 PM

The Health Ministry clarifies the second patient from the Western Cape who died did not test positive for Covid-19.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Children technology laptop tablet cellphone 123rfparenting 123rflifestyle 123rf

[LISTEN] Homeschooling expert shares advice for parents at home with their kids

27 March 2020 4:37 PM

Children in SA are still technically on school holiday. Homeschool expert Wendy Young shares advice on how parents should use this time.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

soldier-lockdown-ewn-reporterjpg

[PICS AND VIDS] This is what the lockdown looks like in areas across Cape Town

27 March 2020 3:29 PM

EWN reporters have been on the streets of Cape Town capturing how various communities are responding to the nationwide lockdown.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Dan Plato

Service delivery will not be disrupted by lockdown, says Cape Town mayor

27 March 2020 1:45 PM

Cape Town mayor Dan Plato says municipal services will continue during the 21-day lockdown.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Full tank petrol fuel gauge diesel 123rf 123rflifestyle 123rfbusiness motoring

Massive petrol price cuts (even if you can't really go anywhere)

27 March 2020 1:25 PM

Petrol prices are set to drop because of reduced oil demand by world economies due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

surgical-masks-covid-19-coronavirus-virus-disease-infection-health-123rf

Deceased Covid-19 patients were women, aged 28 and 48 - Western Cape Premier

27 March 2020 12:23 PM

Western Cape Premier Alan Winde has told CapeTalk that the first two patients to die as a result of Covid-19 were women.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

sa-flag-ewnjpg

Join us and several other SA radio stations for our National Anthem at 1pm

27 March 2020 11:30 AM

CapeTalk and many other radio stations across the country will be broadcasting the National Anthem at 1pm today.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

traffic-cam-feed-4png

[LIVE TRAFFIC CAMS] Mother City highways are empty #21DayLockdownSA

27 March 2020 11:27 AM

Take a look at the live i-traffic.co.za traffic cam feeds as Capetonians stay off the highways.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Politics

boris-johnson-has-covid-19png

[VIDEO] UK PM Boris Johnson tests positive for Covid-19

27 March 2020 1:47 PM

Johnson says over the last 24 hours I have developed mild symptoms and is self-isolating.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Bar pub 123rf

[LOCKDOWN RULES] 20 places closed to the public

26 March 2020 8:56 AM

Here is a list of places that will be closed during the 21-day lockdown in South Africa to combat the spread of Covid-19.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

180806taxis

Taxi industry Santaco 'very confused and worried' about 21-day lockdown regs

26 March 2020 7:25 AM

Santaco says it is unclear how arrangements will be made for transport should emergencies or other needs arise for South Africans.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Mkhize

[LISTEN] Zweli Mkhize Q&A: Please be responsible and stay home

25 March 2020 12:50 PM

Minister of Health on Covid-19 and 21-day lockdown questions, says no drinking parties, braaing together with friends, please.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Sorry we're closed sign restaurants covid19 coronavirus 123rf

No exceptions! All restaurants, takeaways and deliveries shut down

25 March 2020 8:18 AM

Restaurant Association of SA confirms with Minister of Tourism's office that there are no loopholes and no exceptions at all.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

tito-mboweni-5jpg

'February budget frankly now past its sell-by date' - Political economy analyst

24 March 2020 9:06 AM

Daniel Silke says compromises in existing government expenditure programmes will have to be made to bridge Covid-19 costs.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Covid-19 Warning sign 123rf

[INFOGRAPHICS] SA 21-day lockdown rules at a glance

24 March 2020 6:51 AM

Here is a clear summary of the government's directives to the people of South Africa to curb the spread of Covid-19.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Ramaphosa

[WATCH] Nationwide lockdown will be implemented for 21 days

23 March 2020 7:37 PM

The president delivers government plans to South Africans on how to curb the spread of Covid-19 from the Union Buildings.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

InaugurationRamaphosa03

ACDP leader Kenneth Meshoe, who had contact with Ramaphosa, tested for Covid-19

22 March 2020 8:07 PM

The Presidency has welcomed the move.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Mother and son using wash hand sanitizer gel 123rflifestyle 123rfhealth 123rf

Dedicated team to fast-track investigation and prosecution of price hikes

20 March 2020 1:17 PM

The Competition Commission says companies found guilty can be fined 10% of turnover for a first offence, and then 25% for a second.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

'SANDF organising to fetch masks in China for SA medical personnel'

Local

Moody's drops SA's credit rating to junk

Business Local

[LATEST] SA has one Covid-19 death in the Western Cape, clarifies Health Dept

Local

EWN Highlights

Health Dept ‘aware’ of significant backlog in processing COVID-19 tests

28 March 2020 2:32 PM

WATCH LIVE: Inter-ministerial task team gives update on second day of lockdown

28 March 2020 2:19 PM

Spain counts 832 deaths in 24 hours, pushing toll to 5,690

28 March 2020 2:01 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA