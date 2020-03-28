Streaming issues? Report here
[VIDEO] Motsepe family and associates pledge R1bn for fight against Covid-19

28 March 2020 2:49 PM
by
Tags:
Patrice Motsepe
Motsepe Foundation
#Covid19
The Motsepe family announced details of the donation on Saturday. Several hundred million rand will be available 'immediately'.

In a statement, South African billionaire Patrice Motsepe said part of the R1-billion would be made available immediately "with the primary objective of saving lives and slowing the spread of the coronavirus."

We are purchasing sanitisers, disinfectants, Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) and are in discussions with Government, health workers and other stakeholders to assist with acquiring other equipment and making resources available which are essential for dealing with the Coronavirus pandemic.

Patrice Motsepe

We’ve been advised that access to water for regularly washing hands is crucial... We are therefore providing water to poor rural and urban communities by purchasing water tanks (jojos), drilling and equipping for borehole water and also building sanitary facilities.

Patrice Motsepe

The companies and organisations involved include the Motsepe Foundation, African Rainbow Capital, African Rainbow Minerals and Sanlam.

Short- to medium-term interventions would also include building additional classrooms, computer centers and laboratories in all nine provinces.

Patrice Motsepe and Precious Moloi-Motsepe. Image: Screengrab, SABC feed

Ahead of the reading of the statement by Dr Precious Moloi-Motsepe, Patrice Motsepe paid tribute to the people of South Africa and the continent.

We've always recognised that all of us are what we are because of the people of this country, the people of the continent, and the sacrifices that many people have made over many years, including the employees and executives and board members of the companies that we're associated with.

Patrice Motsepe

Watch the video of the announcement below:

RELATED: Johann Rupert, Nicky Oppenheimer donate R2bn to small businesses and workers

The pledge follows the announcement earlier this week that Johann Rupert and Nicky Oppenheimer are giving R1-billion each to assist South African small businesses and their employees.

Subscribe to our Business Wrap Newsletter


Read More
Read More

Read More

Read More

Read More

Read More

Read More

Read More

Read More

Read More

Read More

Read More

Read More

Read More

Read More

Read More

Read More

Read More

Read More

Read More

