CapeTalk Classics with Sara-Jayne King
10:00 - 14:00
CapeTalk Classics with Sara-Jayne King
10:00 - 14:00
Urgent plans being made to de-densify Du Noon and Kosovo amid Covid-19 spread

29 March 2020 9:28 AM
by
Tags:
Department of Human Settlements
Cape Flats
Kosovo
Du Noon
#Covid19
dedensification
The Human Settlements Dept is considering three possible options including the erection of temporary housing.

The Department of Human Settlements in the Western Cape has welcomed Minister Lindiwe Sisulu's announcement that the Du Noon and Kosovo informal settlements on the Cape Flats are to be de-densified.

This is being done to meet the call for social distancing amid Covd-19, in conjunction with the City of Cape Town and the Department of Water and Sanitation.

The Western Cape MEC for Human Settlements, Tertius Simmers, says they have been busy identifying informal settlements where the densification level is more than 1,000 structures per identified area.

Children play in a flooded street in Kosovo informal settlement in Cape Town after heavy rain in August 2013. Picture: Aletta Gardner/EWN

Simmers reports that in Du Noon there are around 12,000 people living in 4.000 structures, while Kosovo is home to about 16,000 people.

He says two parcels of land have been identified for relocation to de-densify the two settlements and emphasizes that the department wants the households selected for removal to move voluntarily.

It's a temporary solution and it must be done voluntarily from the recipients' side, that's what the national minister indicated yesterday.

Tertius Simmers, MEC for Human Settlements - Western Cape

Three options are being considered at a meeting underway on Sunday morning:

- resettlement with basic services

- erection of temporary residential units with basic services

- using temporary accommodation immediately available

Listen to the conversation on Weekend Breakfast with Africa Melane:


Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
