Urgent plans being made to de-densify Du Noon and Kosovo amid Covid-19 spread
The Department of Human Settlements in the Western Cape has welcomed Minister Lindiwe Sisulu's announcement that the Du Noon and Kosovo informal settlements on the Cape Flats are to be de-densified.
This is being done to meet the call for social distancing amid Covd-19, in conjunction with the City of Cape Town and the Department of Water and Sanitation.
The Western Cape MEC for Human Settlements, Tertius Simmers, says they have been busy identifying informal settlements where the densification level is more than 1,000 structures per identified area.
Simmers reports that in Du Noon there are around 12,000 people living in 4.000 structures, while Kosovo is home to about 16,000 people.
He says two parcels of land have been identified for relocation to de-densify the two settlements and emphasizes that the department wants the households selected for removal to move voluntarily.
It's a temporary solution and it must be done voluntarily from the recipients' side, that's what the national minister indicated yesterday.Tertius Simmers, MEC for Human Settlements - Western Cape
Three options are being considered at a meeting underway on Sunday morning:
- resettlement with basic services
- erection of temporary residential units with basic services
- using temporary accommodation immediately available
Listen to the conversation on Weekend Breakfast with Africa Melane:
More from Local
[LATEST] Coronavirus cases in SA now at 1187, Wuhan evacuees ready to go home
The Health Minister said on Saturday that the SA citizens quarantined in Limpopo have all tested negative for a second time.Read More
[VIDEO] Motsepe family and associates pledge R1bn for fight against Covid-19
The Motsepe family announced details of the donation on Saturday. Several hundred million rand will be available 'immediately'.Read More
'CT needs neighbourhood watches authorised to help enforce lockdown compliance'
JP Smith says Capetonians were largely cooperative on Day One of lockdown, but there were pockets of 'massive' non-compliance.Read More
'SANDF organising to fetch masks in China for SA medical personnel'
Sama chair Dr Angelique Coetzee expands on the crisis facing hospitals and clinics because of a shortage of protective gear.Read More
Moody's drops SA's credit rating to junk
The ratings agency cited weak growth and a decline in fiscal strength as its main reasons for the downgrade.Read More
[LISTEN] Homeschooling expert shares advice for parents at home with their kids
Children in SA are still technically on school holiday. Homeschool expert Wendy Young shares advice on how parents should use this time.Read More
[PICS AND VIDS] This is what the lockdown looks like in areas across Cape Town
EWN reporters have been on the streets of Cape Town capturing how various communities are responding to the nationwide lockdown.Read More
Service delivery will not be disrupted by lockdown, says Cape Town mayor
Cape Town mayor Dan Plato says municipal services will continue during the 21-day lockdown.Read More
Massive petrol price cuts (even if you can't really go anywhere)
Petrol prices are set to drop because of reduced oil demand by world economies due to the Covid-19 pandemic.Read More
Deceased Covid-19 patients were women, aged 28 and 48 - Western Cape Premier
Western Cape Premier Alan Winde has told CapeTalk that the first two patients to die as a result of Covid-19 were women.Read More