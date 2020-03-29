Streaming issues? Report here
Buhle Madulini 2019 BW Buhle Madulini 2019 BW
SportsTalk with Buhle Madulini
19:00 - 21:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: Talk at Nine with Gushwell Brooks
See full line-up
SportsTalk with Buhle Madulini
19:00 - 21:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Khayelitsha becomes first township to confirm COVID-19 case The province is currently dealing with 310 coronavirus cases. 29 March 2020 5:52 PM
Is it even possible to lock down townships and informal settlements, asks Prof Professor Alex Broadbent (UJ) on his argument that a one-size-fits-all approach to Covid-19 could have lethal consequences. 29 March 2020 3:33 PM
WATCH: 'Wellmeaning racist' hygiene lesson for workers causes outrage on Twitter A video posted by Lesego Tlhabi (aka Coconut Kelz) shows a woman instructing the group how to wash their hands for 20 seconds. 29 March 2020 1:42 PM
View all Local
'CT needs neighbourhood watches authorised to help enforce lockdown compliance' JP Smith says Capetonians were largely cooperative on Day One of lockdown, but there were pockets of 'massive' non-compliance. 28 March 2020 11:47 AM
[VIDEO] UK PM Boris Johnson tests positive for Covid-19 Johnson says over the last 24 hours I have developed mild symptoms and is self-isolating. 27 March 2020 1:47 PM
[LOCKDOWN RULES] 20 places closed to the public Here is a list of places that will be closed during the 21-day lockdown in South Africa to combat the spread of Covid-19. 26 March 2020 8:56 AM
View all Politics
How banking will operate during 21-day lockdown in SA Managing Director at Banking Association of South Africa Cas Coovadia says some branches will be open to process Sassa payments. 27 March 2020 8:40 AM
World-renowned futurist on how the world will change after Covid-19 Faith Popcorn is a US futurist who coined the term 'cocooning' - something we are all ordered to do now. 26 March 2020 8:49 PM
SA Reserve Bank to buy government bonds to inject liquidity into market In an unprecedented step, the Reserve Bank is buying government bonds. 26 March 2020 8:22 PM
View all Business
Lockdown blues: 'Extroverts at home alone will struggle, introverts will thrive' Counselling psychologist Claire Newton says the lockdown will have a different mental impact on different personality types. 27 March 2020 11:03 AM
'Keep going until you get that one yes,' says SA's Noughts & Crosses star Actress Masali Baduza made a splash starring on Trackers, the Deon Meyer novel adapted for the small screen, late last year. 27 March 2020 9:06 AM
[WATCH] Stay home like the Springboks, urges Siya Kolisi The Bok skipper has a heartfelt message for South Africans as lockdown looms. 26 March 2020 3:53 PM
View all Lifestyle
Two Oceans Marathon cancelled amid Covid-19 pandemic Africa's biggest running event, the Two Oceans Marathon has been called off by organisers in light of the coronavirus. 15 March 2020 11:11 AM
Decision to cancel Cape Epic was taken out of our hands, says race director The 2020 Absa Cape Epic has been cancelled due to concerns over the coronavirus pandemic. 14 March 2020 11:02 AM
Why young people – even athletes in peak health – get heart attacks Are heart attack victims younger than before? Yes, says Red Cross Hospital cardiologist Professor Liesl Zuhlke. 11 March 2020 12:49 PM
View all Sport
'Keep going until you get that one yes,' says SA's Noughts & Crosses star Actress Masali Baduza made a splash starring on Trackers, the Deon Meyer novel adapted for the small screen, late last year. 27 March 2020 9:06 AM
Adopt or shop? #ThePawcast's Lauren Palmer confronts the thorny issue Podcaster, Lauren Palmer confronts the thorny issue of adopting an animal versus purchasing from a breeder or online 🐾 26 March 2020 9:22 AM
[WATCH] SA artists collaborate on catchy tune encouraging shoppers to calm down Zolani, Karen Zoid, Loyiso Bala, Jack Parrow, Lira, Arno Carstens, Majozi, Ard Matthews and others have a message for panic buyers... 25 March 2020 1:04 PM
View all Entertainment
[VIDEO] UK PM Boris Johnson tests positive for Covid-19 Johnson says over the last 24 hours I have developed mild symptoms and is self-isolating. 27 March 2020 1:47 PM
Massive petrol price cuts (even if you can't really go anywhere) Petrol prices are set to drop because of reduced oil demand by world economies due to the Covid-19 pandemic. 27 March 2020 1:25 PM
[WATCH] Spaniards clap from balconies for healthcare workers on frontline It is a moving video to watch as residents in cities such as Madrid and Barcelona show thanks and gratitude to the healthcare staf... 23 March 2020 10:17 AM
View all World
Andrew Mlangeni: From the apartheid struggle to the corruption struggle Lessons from a Rivonia trialist: Andrew Mlangeni talks about the transition into democracy and the challenges we face today. 17 March 2020 2:34 PM
Virus really spreading in Africa now. SA government striking good balance - WHO Africa is the last continent to be hit by Covid-19. Now, however, the numbers are rising rapidly, says the WHO's Matshidiso Moeti. 16 March 2020 9:29 AM
Rwanda, in typical fashion, enforces hand-washing in Kigali despite no Covid-19 The government in Rwanda has mounted hand-washing facilities at Kigali Bus Park in its capital Kigali. 11 March 2020 11:07 AM
View all Africa
View all Opinion

Home
arrow_forward
Opinion
fiber_manual_record
Local

Is it even possible to lock down townships and informal settlements, asks Prof

29 March 2020 3:33 PM
by
Tags:
University of Johannesburg
APARTHEID
#Covid19
social distancing
#lockdown21
South Africa's townships
Institute for the Future of Knowledge
Professor Alex Broadbent (UJ) on his argument that a one-size-fits-all approach to Covid-19 could have lethal consequences.

Professor Alex Broadbent has published an article on the University of Johannesburg (UJ) website, exploring why a one-size-fits-all approach to Covid-19 could have lethal consequences.

He questions why the advice of the World Health Organisation (WHO) is the same globally while contexts, particularly in Africa, are different.

Informal settlements in South Africa. Image: 123rf.com

The UJ Professor of Philosophy and director of the Institute for the Future of Knowledge speaks to Africa Melane on Weekend Breakfast.

He's worried about whether it's actually even possible, in fact, to lock down overcrowded townships and informal settlements.

Lockdown works great in the suburbs... But in a crowded context it's very, very hard to see how that can even work... with ten people in a single accommodation and a toilet 100 metres away...

Prof. Alex Broadbent, Director - Institute for the Future of Knowledge

But what is the alternative under the circumstances?

According to Prof. Broadbent, it's partly to come up with "slightly more reasonable restrictions".

There is in my opinion no reason to ban daily exercise, and no reason to ban the sale of cigarettes. There is no ban on drinking alcohol and yet you see soldiers smashing bottles in the streets... The ban is on the sale of alcohol.

Prof. Alex Broadbent, Director - Institute for the Future of Knowledge

I understand it's complicated, but I think it would make life a bit easier if some of the restrictions actually had a direct public health benefit and some of them simply don't seem to.

Prof. Alex Broadbent, Director - Institute for the Future of Knowledge

He believes there should be more focus too, on mental health.

We live in countries with a lot of gender-based violence; locking people up without their cigarettes in small rooms with each other is not a recipe to improve that situation.

Prof. Alex Broadbent, Director - Institute for the Future of Knowledge

Broadbent compares the restrictions imposed in China with those in effect in Europe and applies the argument to Africa.

He says regional characteristics should be taken into account - like South Africa's geographical apartheid inheritance, for instance.

In the way that apartheid designed the country, which is abhorrent... we do have substantial gaps in many places between suburbs and townships. You can lock down a suburb... it's nice and quiet... but I don't think that's the same thing at all as locking down a large township where people are going to sit in their very hot accommodation with a large number of other people.

Prof. Alex Broadbent, Director - Institute for the Future of Knowledge

It's abhorrent in itself, but in this context could be quite helpful. You can separate regions in a way that China managed to and the rest of the world - Italy in particular - has not managed to. Regional quarantine did not work in Italy while it was effective in China.

Prof. Alex Broadbent, Director - Institute for the Future of Knowledge

In a similar way we have in the whole of Africa very large rural expanses which are very sparsely populated, and then overcrowding where there is population. That's a totally different context to the context of the middle of Europe where you can really see things exploding, where you have large cities constantly intermingling with each other.

Prof. Alex Broadbent, Director - Institute for the Future of Knowledge

We can't contain the disease says the professor, but we can slow its spread and the trick is to slow the geographical spread.

Read the full article on the UJ website.

Listen to Prof. Broadbent explain his argument in the audio below:


29 March 2020 3:33 PM
by
Tags:
University of Johannesburg
APARTHEID
#Covid19
social distancing
#lockdown21
South Africa's townships
Institute for the Future of Knowledge

Recommended

More from Opinion

Doctor throat swab covid 19 coronavirus testing 123rflocal 123rf

Doctor pleads for private medical experts to volunteer during Covid-19 crisis

26 March 2020 9:16 PM

This is a defining time for the medical profession says Dr Mark van der Velde, let private practitioners make it even greater.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

dstv-nowjpg

'DStv promotes unethical behaviour in its new advertisement'

25 March 2020 2:28 PM

"Brands have an obligation to demonstrate leadership. It’s unethical!" says Cherryflava Media Director Jonathan Cherry.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

191007-david-scott-kiffnessjpg

David Scott of The Kiffness is lank bored. Awesomeness ensues...

25 March 2020 11:40 AM

Anxious? Of course, you are! Let David Scott, an all-round legend of a guy, soothe your nerves with his abundance of creativity...

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

uk-nurse-dawn-bilbrough2png

[WATCH] Exhausted UK nurse makes emotional plea for end to panic buying

21 March 2020 11:18 AM

Dawn Bilbrough came off a 48-hour shift to buy food, only to find the shelves empty of fresh produce.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Flattening the curve vox.com

Washington Post’s most-read article ever explains 'social distancing' perfectly

19 March 2020 2:44 PM

We can try to explain social distancing and how it saves lives, but we’ll never do it as well as Harry Stevens of Washington Post.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

South African flags unity togetherness #strongertogether 123rf 123rflifestyle

Covid-19 in SA: We only have each other – but that’s a lot! It's time to shine…

18 March 2020 12:48 PM

Whether rich or poor, black or white, ANC or DA… our interests are inextricably intertwined, says Angelo Fick (ASRI).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

virus malware cybersecurity 123rf 123rflifestyle 123rfbusiness

Do not visit www.coronavirus.com! Cybercriminals are using it to upload malware

16 March 2020 11:02 AM

It'll attempt to upload malware to share sensitive info on your computer with the outside world, warns Mimecast's Heino Gevers.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

200305 Ramaphosa1

Virus really spreading in Africa now. SA government striking good balance - WHO

16 March 2020 9:29 AM

Africa is the last continent to be hit by Covid-19. Now, however, the numbers are rising rapidly, says the WHO's Matshidiso Moeti.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Save fuel petrol car motoring piggy bank 123rflifestyle 123rfbusiness 123rf

How to easily use 10% less fuel without having to drive as slowly as a sloth

13 March 2020 2:19 PM

Motoring journalist Ciro de Siena gives four quick, instantly implementable tips on getting every 10th tank for free.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Heart attack

Why young people – even athletes in peak health – get heart attacks

11 March 2020 12:49 PM

Are heart attack victims younger than before? Yes, says Red Cross Hospital cardiologist Professor Liesl Zuhlke.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Local

Coronavirus Covid-19 3D rendering disease cells 123rflifestyle 123rf

Khayelitsha becomes first township to confirm COVID-19 case

29 March 2020 5:52 PM

The province is currently dealing with 310 coronavirus cases.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Twitter screengrab: handwashing incident

WATCH: 'Wellmeaning racist' hygiene lesson for workers causes outrage on Twitter

29 March 2020 1:42 PM

A video posted by Lesego Tlhabi (aka Coconut Kelz) shows a woman instructing the group how to wash their hands for 20 seconds.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

130814flooding1.jpg

Urgent plans being made to de-densify Du Noon and Kosovo amid Covid-19 spread

29 March 2020 9:28 AM

The Human Settlements Dept is considering three possible options including the erection of temporary housing.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

COVID-19 virus coronavirus outbreak blood sample test tube 123rfpolitics 123rf

[LATEST] Coronavirus cases in SA now at 1187, Wuhan evacuees ready to go home

28 March 2020 8:50 PM

The Health Minister said on Saturday that the SA citizens quarantined in Limpopo have all tested negative for a second time.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

patrice-motsepe-and-precious-moloi-motsepepng

[VIDEO] Motsepe family and associates pledge R1bn for fight against Covid-19

28 March 2020 2:49 PM

The Motsepe family announced details of the donation on Saturday. Several hundred million rand will be available 'immediately'.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

langa-during-lockdown-day-onejpeg

'CT needs neighbourhood watches authorised to help enforce lockdown compliance'

28 March 2020 11:47 AM

JP Smith says Capetonians were largely cooperative on Day One of lockdown, but there were pockets of 'massive' non-compliance.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Coronavirus covid-19 hazmat suits 123rflocal 123rf

'SANDF organising to fetch masks in China for SA medical personnel'

28 March 2020 10:12 AM

Sama chair Dr Angelique Coetzee expands on the crisis facing hospitals and clinics because of a shortage of protective gear.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

140819moodys.jpg

Moody's drops SA's credit rating to junk

28 March 2020 8:42 AM

The ratings agency cited weak growth and a decline in fiscal strength as its main reasons for the downgrade.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Children technology laptop tablet cellphone 123rfparenting 123rflifestyle 123rf

[LISTEN] Homeschooling expert shares advice for parents at home with their kids

27 March 2020 4:37 PM

Children in SA are still technically on school holiday. Homeschool expert Wendy Young shares advice on how parents should use this time.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

soldier-lockdown-ewn-reporterjpg

[PICS AND VIDS] This is what the lockdown looks like in areas across Cape Town

27 March 2020 3:29 PM

EWN reporters have been on the streets of Cape Town capturing how various communities are responding to the nationwide lockdown.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Khayelitsha becomes first township to confirm COVID-19 case

Local

'SANDF organising to fetch masks in China for SA medical personnel'

Local

WATCH: 'Wellmeaning racist' hygiene lesson for workers causes outrage on Twitter

Local

Is it even possible to lock down townships and informal settlements, asks Prof

Opinion Local

EWN Highlights

SA received limited stock of flu vaccines: Health Department

29 March 2020 5:26 PM

Is it even possible to lock down townships and informal settlements, asks Prof

29 March 2020 5:09 PM

China defends against incoming second wave of coronavirus

29 March 2020 4:37 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA