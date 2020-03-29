Is it even possible to lock down townships and informal settlements, asks Prof
Professor Alex Broadbent has published an article on the University of Johannesburg (UJ) website, exploring why a one-size-fits-all approach to Covid-19 could have lethal consequences.
He questions why the advice of the World Health Organisation (WHO) is the same globally while contexts, particularly in Africa, are different.
The UJ Professor of Philosophy and director of the Institute for the Future of Knowledge speaks to Africa Melane on Weekend Breakfast.
He's worried about whether it's actually even possible, in fact, to lock down overcrowded townships and informal settlements.
Lockdown works great in the suburbs... But in a crowded context it's very, very hard to see how that can even work... with ten people in a single accommodation and a toilet 100 metres away...Prof. Alex Broadbent, Director - Institute for the Future of Knowledge
But what is the alternative under the circumstances?
According to Prof. Broadbent, it's partly to come up with "slightly more reasonable restrictions".
There is in my opinion no reason to ban daily exercise, and no reason to ban the sale of cigarettes. There is no ban on drinking alcohol and yet you see soldiers smashing bottles in the streets... The ban is on the sale of alcohol.Prof. Alex Broadbent, Director - Institute for the Future of Knowledge
I understand it's complicated, but I think it would make life a bit easier if some of the restrictions actually had a direct public health benefit and some of them simply don't seem to.Prof. Alex Broadbent, Director - Institute for the Future of Knowledge
He believes there should be more focus too, on mental health.
We live in countries with a lot of gender-based violence; locking people up without their cigarettes in small rooms with each other is not a recipe to improve that situation.Prof. Alex Broadbent, Director - Institute for the Future of Knowledge
Broadbent compares the restrictions imposed in China with those in effect in Europe and applies the argument to Africa.
He says regional characteristics should be taken into account - like South Africa's geographical apartheid inheritance, for instance.
In the way that apartheid designed the country, which is abhorrent... we do have substantial gaps in many places between suburbs and townships. You can lock down a suburb... it's nice and quiet... but I don't think that's the same thing at all as locking down a large township where people are going to sit in their very hot accommodation with a large number of other people.Prof. Alex Broadbent, Director - Institute for the Future of Knowledge
It's abhorrent in itself, but in this context could be quite helpful. You can separate regions in a way that China managed to and the rest of the world - Italy in particular - has not managed to. Regional quarantine did not work in Italy while it was effective in China.Prof. Alex Broadbent, Director - Institute for the Future of Knowledge
In a similar way we have in the whole of Africa very large rural expanses which are very sparsely populated, and then overcrowding where there is population. That's a totally different context to the context of the middle of Europe where you can really see things exploding, where you have large cities constantly intermingling with each other.Prof. Alex Broadbent, Director - Institute for the Future of Knowledge
We can't contain the disease says the professor, but we can slow its spread and the trick is to slow the geographical spread.
Read the full article on the UJ website.
Listen to Prof. Broadbent explain his argument in the audio below:
More from Opinion
Doctor pleads for private medical experts to volunteer during Covid-19 crisis
This is a defining time for the medical profession says Dr Mark van der Velde, let private practitioners make it even greater.Read More
'DStv promotes unethical behaviour in its new advertisement'
"Brands have an obligation to demonstrate leadership. It’s unethical!" says Cherryflava Media Director Jonathan Cherry.Read More
David Scott of The Kiffness is lank bored. Awesomeness ensues...
Anxious? Of course, you are! Let David Scott, an all-round legend of a guy, soothe your nerves with his abundance of creativity...Read More
[WATCH] Exhausted UK nurse makes emotional plea for end to panic buying
Dawn Bilbrough came off a 48-hour shift to buy food, only to find the shelves empty of fresh produce.Read More
Washington Post’s most-read article ever explains 'social distancing' perfectly
We can try to explain social distancing and how it saves lives, but we’ll never do it as well as Harry Stevens of Washington Post.Read More
Covid-19 in SA: We only have each other – but that’s a lot! It's time to shine…
Whether rich or poor, black or white, ANC or DA… our interests are inextricably intertwined, says Angelo Fick (ASRI).Read More
Do not visit www.coronavirus.com! Cybercriminals are using it to upload malware
It'll attempt to upload malware to share sensitive info on your computer with the outside world, warns Mimecast's Heino Gevers.Read More
Virus really spreading in Africa now. SA government striking good balance - WHO
Africa is the last continent to be hit by Covid-19. Now, however, the numbers are rising rapidly, says the WHO's Matshidiso Moeti.Read More
How to easily use 10% less fuel without having to drive as slowly as a sloth
Motoring journalist Ciro de Siena gives four quick, instantly implementable tips on getting every 10th tank for free.Read More
Why young people – even athletes in peak health – get heart attacks
Are heart attack victims younger than before? Yes, says Red Cross Hospital cardiologist Professor Liesl Zuhlke.Read More
More from Local
Khayelitsha becomes first township to confirm COVID-19 case
The province is currently dealing with 310 coronavirus cases.Read More
WATCH: 'Wellmeaning racist' hygiene lesson for workers causes outrage on Twitter
A video posted by Lesego Tlhabi (aka Coconut Kelz) shows a woman instructing the group how to wash their hands for 20 seconds.Read More
Urgent plans being made to de-densify Du Noon and Kosovo amid Covid-19 spread
The Human Settlements Dept is considering three possible options including the erection of temporary housing.Read More
[LATEST] Coronavirus cases in SA now at 1187, Wuhan evacuees ready to go home
The Health Minister said on Saturday that the SA citizens quarantined in Limpopo have all tested negative for a second time.Read More
[VIDEO] Motsepe family and associates pledge R1bn for fight against Covid-19
The Motsepe family announced details of the donation on Saturday. Several hundred million rand will be available 'immediately'.Read More
'CT needs neighbourhood watches authorised to help enforce lockdown compliance'
JP Smith says Capetonians were largely cooperative on Day One of lockdown, but there were pockets of 'massive' non-compliance.Read More
'SANDF organising to fetch masks in China for SA medical personnel'
Sama chair Dr Angelique Coetzee expands on the crisis facing hospitals and clinics because of a shortage of protective gear.Read More
Moody's drops SA's credit rating to junk
The ratings agency cited weak growth and a decline in fiscal strength as its main reasons for the downgrade.Read More
[LISTEN] Homeschooling expert shares advice for parents at home with their kids
Children in SA are still technically on school holiday. Homeschool expert Wendy Young shares advice on how parents should use this time.Read More
[PICS AND VIDS] This is what the lockdown looks like in areas across Cape Town
EWN reporters have been on the streets of Cape Town capturing how various communities are responding to the nationwide lockdown.Read More