WATCH: 'Wellmeaning racist' hygiene lesson for workers causes outrage on Twitter
The video is filmed at an apartment block in Illovo, where a woman called Shelley gathers together a group of workers who live on the fifth floor of the building for a "hygiene lesson".
Other residents were apparently invited to watch the demonstration from their balconies.
The woman proceeds to give a "lesson" on carrying out the 20-second handwashing routine advised during the Covid-19 outbreak.
Addressing the group, she starts out by calling them "girls" then quickly switches to "gentlemen and ladies".
The instructions include commands like "put the soap on your hands" and "then switch off the tap". She also encourages the group to sing Shozoloza.
Bystanders filming the demonstration were told to leave, "this is for residents only".
I don’t know which part of the video makes me angrier 😡😡 Yoooo fuck!— Lesego Tlhabi (@LesegoTlhabi) March 28, 2020
“In Illovo, the workers who live on the 5th floor were commanded to come be taught how to be hygienic. This was in full display of all residents of the block who were invited to watch from their balconies.” pic.twitter.com/CAZLkufyTR
Tweeps responded with outrage, their comments including "it's the well meaning racists that are the worst" to "the white saviour complex oppressing fellow black South Africans".
One pointed out that people who clean for a living actually tend to know more about the topic than those for whom they clean, a point echoed by former DA politician Lindiwe Mazibuko.
Genteel racism in the suburbs.— [𝙰𝚕𝚏 𝙶𝚞𝚗𝚟𝚊𝚕𝚍 𝙽𝚒𝚕𝚜𝚎𝚗] (@alfgunvald) March 28, 2020
(Also as the son of a cleaner, I do want to point out that people who clean for a living tend to know considerably more about how to keep things clean than those who have someone else do the cleaning for them.) https://t.co/YNGxPkzEE9
This crisis is really exposing who some people are. Selfish, entitled, racist, condescending, utterly brainless. In what universe does the black woman who daily cleans the home that you have made dirty, need *your* instruction on hygiene or cleanliness? https://t.co/OwUP3oJ1vk— Lindiwe Mazibuko (@LindiMazibuko) March 28, 2020
Oh my... this is one of the most condescending things I've seen. Argh https://t.co/ytMHwF08Sa— Lesedi Mashale (@lesedimashale) March 28, 2020
