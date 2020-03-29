Standard Bank extends payment break to personal accounts for low-income earners

Standard Bank clients earning R7,500 or less will qualify for a three-month break from debt related to personal accounts.

That's provided they're not in arrears as of 31 March.

Standard Bank has already announced instalment relief for small business owners and full-time students with loans.

RELATED: Standard Bank to provide 3-month payment holiday for small business owners

Interest and bank charges will still apply during the three-month period.

This relief applies to qualifying customers and their associated accounts, which include home loan, vehicle and asset finance, credit cards as well as short term loans. Customers who opt for the relief will see their interest and bank charges capitalised over the term of their loan agreements. Funeka Montjane, Chief executive: personal and business banking - Standard Bank

RELATED: Payment holidays from the banks - can they be trusted?

The payment holiday will last from 1 April to the end of June.