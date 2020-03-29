Standard Bank extends payment break to personal accounts for low-income earners
Standard Bank clients earning R7,500 or less will qualify for a three-month break from debt related to personal accounts.
That's provided they're not in arrears as of 31 March.
Standard Bank has already announced instalment relief for small business owners and full-time students with loans.
RELATED: Standard Bank to provide 3-month payment holiday for small business owners
Interest and bank charges will still apply during the three-month period.
This relief applies to qualifying customers and their associated accounts, which include home loan, vehicle and asset finance, credit cards as well as short term loans. Customers who opt for the relief will see their interest and bank charges capitalised over the term of their loan agreements.Funeka Montjane, Chief executive: personal and business banking - Standard Bank
RELATED: Payment holidays from the banks - can they be trusted?
The payment holiday will last from 1 April to the end of June.
More from Business
[VIDEO] Motsepe family and associates pledge R1bn for fight against Covid-19
The Motsepe family announced details of the donation on Saturday. Several hundred million rand will be available 'immediately'.Read More
Moody's drops SA's credit rating to junk
The ratings agency cited weak growth and a decline in fiscal strength as its main reasons for the downgrade.Read More
How banking will operate during 21-day lockdown in SA
Managing Director at Banking Association of South Africa Cas Coovadia says some branches will be open to process Sassa payments.Read More
World-renowned futurist on how the world will change after Covid-19
Faith Popcorn is a US futurist who coined the term 'cocooning' - something we are all ordered to do now.Read More
SA Reserve Bank to buy government bonds to inject liquidity into market
In an unprecedented step, the Reserve Bank is buying government bonds.Read More
The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield breaks down after Edcon chief begins to cry
Edcon CEO Grant Pattison broke down in tears today, telling suppliers the company only has sufficient liquidity to pay salaries.Read More
Lockdown will impact on the collection and publication of statistics in SA
Statistics South Africa warns the lockdown will impact on the collection and publication of official statistics.Read More
Pick n Pay, Spar, Makro… most big retailers have outlets guilty of price gouging
"We’ve seen an upsurge of complaints in the past two days," says the Competition Commission’s Thembinkosi Bonakele.Read More
Dial 012 337 1997 for info on UIF and other labour issues related to Covid-19
"If companies can't pay workers, they must use UIF. Don’t say to people it is unpaid leave," says the Department of Labour.Read More
[LOCKDOWN RULES] Essential goods and services exempted during these next 21 days
The South African government has released the final lockdown regulations after a series of ministerial briefings this week.Read More