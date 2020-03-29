Khayelitsha becomes first W Cape township to confirm COVID-19 case

CAPE TOWN - Khayelitsha has become the first township in the Western Cape to confirm a COVID-19 infection.

The province is currently dealing with 310 coronavirus cases.

South Africa's only COVID-19 related death was recorded in Cape Town on Friday.

South Africa is worried about the coronavirus hitting its townships.

Western Cape Premier Alan Winde has now confirmed a person has tested positive for the virus in Cape Town's largest township, Khayelitsha.

Thousands of families live in very close proximity to one another in the township and some households have as many as seven to 10 people living together, making social distancing difficult.

Water and sanitation is also a major problem, with many houses that still don't have access and one block of communal toilets are shared between hundreds of residents.

Meanwhile, in the neighbouring community of Mitchells Plain, five people have tested positive.

