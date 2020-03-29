Khayelitsha becomes first W Cape township to confirm COVID-19 case

Streaming issues? Report here
Latest Local
Slavery in South Africa: Police frees 14 people forced to make face masks A man allegedly locked up 14 employees in a factory since Monday last week, forcing them to make facemasks without pay. 30 March 2020 10:42 AM
[PICS] What Kieno Kammies saw on the streets during the first weekend lockdown CapeTalk host Kieno Kammies captured a number of images on Saturday and Sunday while driving through the streets of Cape Town. 30 March 2020 10:18 AM
Moving house? What 21-day lockdown means for renters and homeowners No moving is allowed and attorney Marina Constas advises trying to negotiate with landlords and banks for payment arrangements. 30 March 2020 9:25 AM
View all Local
'CT needs neighbourhood watches authorised to help enforce lockdown compliance' JP Smith says Capetonians were largely cooperative on Day One of lockdown, but there were pockets of 'massive' non-compliance. 28 March 2020 11:47 AM
[VIDEO] UK PM Boris Johnson tests positive for Covid-19 Johnson says over the last 24 hours I have developed mild symptoms and is self-isolating. 27 March 2020 1:47 PM
[LOCKDOWN RULES] 20 places closed to the public Here is a list of places that will be closed during the 21-day lockdown in South Africa to combat the spread of Covid-19. 26 March 2020 8:56 AM
View all Politics
Standard Bank extends payment break to personal accounts for low-income earners The bank is extending its debt repayment holiday to personal account holders to help them through the Covid-19 crisis. 29 March 2020 4:30 PM
Moody's drops SA's credit rating to junk The ratings agency cited weak growth and a decline in fiscal strength as its main reasons for the downgrade. 28 March 2020 8:42 AM
How banking will operate during 21-day lockdown in SA Managing Director at Banking Association of South Africa Cas Coovadia says some branches will be open to process Sassa payments. 27 March 2020 8:40 AM
View all Business
[PICS] Illustration book helping young children come to terms with Covid-19 A widely shared e-book of illustrations is being used by parents around the world to help their kids understand the global pandemi... 30 March 2020 11:26 AM
Lockdown blues: 'Extroverts at home alone will struggle, introverts will thrive' Counselling psychologist Claire Newton says the lockdown will have a different mental impact on different personality types. 27 March 2020 11:03 AM
'Keep going until you get that one yes,' says SA's Noughts & Crosses star Actress Masali Baduza made a splash starring on Trackers, the Deon Meyer novel adapted for the small screen, late last year. 27 March 2020 9:06 AM
View all Lifestyle
Two Oceans Marathon cancelled amid Covid-19 pandemic Africa's biggest running event, the Two Oceans Marathon has been called off by organisers in light of the coronavirus. 15 March 2020 11:11 AM
Decision to cancel Cape Epic was taken out of our hands, says race director The 2020 Absa Cape Epic has been cancelled due to concerns over the coronavirus pandemic. 14 March 2020 11:02 AM
Why young people – even athletes in peak health – get heart attacks Are heart attack victims younger than before? Yes, says Red Cross Hospital cardiologist Professor Liesl Zuhlke. 11 March 2020 12:49 PM
View all Sport
'Keep going until you get that one yes,' says SA's Noughts & Crosses star Actress Masali Baduza made a splash starring on Trackers, the Deon Meyer novel adapted for the small screen, late last year. 27 March 2020 9:06 AM
Adopt or shop? #ThePawcast's Lauren Palmer confronts the thorny issue Podcaster, Lauren Palmer confronts the thorny issue of adopting an animal versus purchasing from a breeder or online 🐾 26 March 2020 9:22 AM
[WATCH] SA artists collaborate on catchy tune encouraging shoppers to calm down Zolani, Karen Zoid, Loyiso Bala, Jack Parrow, Lira, Arno Carstens, Majozi, Ard Matthews and others have a message for panic buyers... 25 March 2020 1:04 PM
View all Entertainment
[VIDEO] UK PM Boris Johnson tests positive for Covid-19 Johnson says over the last 24 hours I have developed mild symptoms and is self-isolating. 27 March 2020 1:47 PM
Massive petrol price cuts (even if you can't really go anywhere) Petrol prices are set to drop because of reduced oil demand by world economies due to the Covid-19 pandemic. 27 March 2020 1:25 PM
[WATCH] Spaniards clap from balconies for healthcare workers on frontline It is a moving video to watch as residents in cities such as Madrid and Barcelona show thanks and gratitude to the healthcare staf... 23 March 2020 10:17 AM
View all World
Andrew Mlangeni: From the apartheid struggle to the corruption struggle Lessons from a Rivonia trialist: Andrew Mlangeni talks about the transition into democracy and the challenges we face today. 17 March 2020 2:34 PM
Virus really spreading in Africa now. SA government striking good balance - WHO Africa is the last continent to be hit by Covid-19. Now, however, the numbers are rising rapidly, says the WHO's Matshidiso Moeti. 16 March 2020 9:29 AM
Rwanda, in typical fashion, enforces hand-washing in Kigali despite no Covid-19 The government in Rwanda has mounted hand-washing facilities at Kigali Bus Park in its capital Kigali. 11 March 2020 11:07 AM
View all Africa
Is it even possible to lock down townships and informal settlements, asks Prof Professor Alex Broadbent (UJ) on his argument that a one-size-fits-all approach to Covid-19 could have lethal consequences. 29 March 2020 3:33 PM
Doctor pleads for private medical experts to volunteer during Covid-19 crisis This is a defining time for the medical profession says Dr Mark van der Velde, let private practitioners make it even greater. 26 March 2020 9:16 PM
'DStv promotes unethical behaviour in its new advertisement' "Brands have an obligation to demonstrate leadership. It’s unethical!" says Cherryflava Media Director Jonathan Cherry. 25 March 2020 2:28 PM
View all Opinion

Khayelitsha becomes first W Cape township to confirm COVID-19 case

29 March 2020 5:52 PM
Tags:
Khayelitsha
Coronavirus
Lockdown
Covid 19
The province is currently dealing with 310 coronavirus cases.

CAPE TOWN - Khayelitsha has become the first township in the Western Cape to confirm a COVID-19 infection.

South Africa's only COVID-19 related death was recorded in Cape Town on Friday.

South Africa is worried about the coronavirus hitting its townships.

Western Cape Premier Alan Winde has now confirmed a person has tested positive for the virus in Cape Town's largest township, Khayelitsha.

Thousands of families live in very close proximity to one another in the township and some households have as many as seven to 10 people living together, making social distancing difficult.

Water and sanitation is also a major problem, with many houses that still don't have access and one block of communal toilets are shared between hundreds of residents.

Meanwhile, in the neighbouring community of Mitchells Plain, five people have tested positive.


This article first appeared on EWN : Khayelitsha becomes first W Cape township to confirm COVID-19 case


