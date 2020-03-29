Khayelitsha becomes first W Cape township to confirm COVID-19 case
CAPE TOWN - Khayelitsha has become the first township in the Western Cape to confirm a COVID-19 infection.
The province is currently dealing with 310 coronavirus cases.
South Africa's only COVID-19 related death was recorded in Cape Town on Friday.
South Africa is worried about the coronavirus hitting its townships.
Western Cape Premier Alan Winde has now confirmed a person has tested positive for the virus in Cape Town's largest township, Khayelitsha.
Thousands of families live in very close proximity to one another in the township and some households have as many as seven to 10 people living together, making social distancing difficult.
Water and sanitation is also a major problem, with many houses that still don't have access and one block of communal toilets are shared between hundreds of residents.
Meanwhile, in the neighbouring community of Mitchells Plain, five people have tested positive.
This article first appeared on EWN : Khayelitsha becomes first W Cape township to confirm COVID-19 case
More from Local
Slavery in South Africa: Police frees 14 people forced to make face masks
A man allegedly locked up 14 employees in a factory since Monday last week, forcing them to make facemasks without pay.Read More
[VIDEOS] First lockdown weekend show families braaing on pavements
Social media users shared videos from across South Africa painting a very different picture of how the lockdown is being policed.Read More
[PICS] What Kieno Kammies saw on the streets during the first weekend lockdown
CapeTalk host Kieno Kammies captured a number of images on Saturday and Sunday while driving through the streets of Cape Town.Read More
Moving house? What 21-day lockdown means for renters and homeowners
No moving is allowed and attorney Marina Constas advises trying to negotiate with landlords and banks for payment arrangements.Read More
'If someone at home passes there’ll be no vigils or preparation of the deceased'
Adriaan Bester (Avbob) explains what is likely to happen if someone in your household passes during these extraordinary times.Read More
Children cannot move between custodial parents during 21-day lockdown
Many divorced and separated parents were desperately wanting to know what it means for their shared custody.Read More
[LATEST] Coronavirus cases in SA now at 1280, second death reported
The Health Minister announced on Sunday that a 74-year-old man died in ICU in Ladysmith, KwaZulu-Natal.Read More
Is it even possible to lock down townships and informal settlements, asks Prof
Professor Alex Broadbent (UJ) on his argument that a one-size-fits-all approach to Covid-19 could have lethal consequences.Read More
WATCH: 'Wellmeaning racist' hygiene lesson for workers causes outrage on Twitter
A video posted by Lesego Tlhabi (aka Coconut Kelz) shows a woman instructing the group how to wash their hands for 20 seconds.Read More
Urgent plans being made to de-densify Du Noon and Kosovo amid Covid-19 spread
The Human Settlements Dept is considering three possible options including the erection of temporary housing.Read More