Today with Kieno Kammies
09:00 - 12:00
Children cannot move between custodial parents during 21-day lockdown

30 March 2020 8:45 AM
by
child custody
COVID-19
21-daylockdown
Many divorced and separated parents were desperately wanting to know what it means for their shared custody.

As the government announced lockdown regulations last week, many divorced and separated parents were desperately wanting to know what it means for their shared custody.

Verlie Oosthuizen, the head of Social Media Law, and a labour law specialist at Shepstone and Wylie Attorneys, talks to Refilwe Moloto about the minefield divorced parents face during the 21-day lockdown when it comes to shared custody of children.

It's simple, the kids where they are and where they were at the time the lockdown started is where they stay.

Verlie Oosthuizen, Lawyer - Shepstone and Wylie Attorneys

On Saturday Minister of Social Development Lindiwe Zulu stated that the movement of children during the lockdown period is prohibited.

They cannot be moved unless there is a medical emergency and they have to leave the house for that medical emergency.

Verlie Oosthuizen, Lawyer - Shepstone and Wylie Attorneys

If it means that they were not with the primary parent or they were on visitation, it means they will stay with that parent.

Verlie Oosthuizen, Lawyer - Shepstone and Wylie Attorneys

In the case of a primary parent arrangement, she says given that the announcement was made two days before the start of lockdown it was expected that children would be able to be moved back to the primary parent in most cases.

But obviously it becomes more complicated when you have a co-custody situation, 50-50 custody...unfortunately there has to be a call made as to which residence is in the best interests of the children.

Verlie Oosthuizen, Lawyer - Shepstone and Wylie Attorneys

How will that get decided?

That is a value judgement by the parents I suppose, and it is very difficult because in many situations the emotions run very high.

Verlie Oosthuizen, Lawyer - Shepstone and Wylie Attorneys

Children's rights are still paramount.

Verlie Oosthuizen, Lawyer - Shepstone and Wylie Attorneys

Oosthuizen says for those with access, using online video platforms such as Skype will provide the other parent with access to children during the lockdown.

Listen to the interview below:


Slavery in South Africa: Police frees 14 people forced to make face masks

Slavery in South Africa: Police frees 14 people forced to make face masks

30 March 2020 10:42 AM

A man allegedly locked up 14 employees in a factory since Monday last week, forcing them to make facemasks without pay.

kieno-slovo-2jpg

[PICS] What Kieno Kammies saw on the streets during the first weekend lockdown

30 March 2020 10:18 AM

CapeTalk host Kieno Kammies captured a number of images on Saturday and Sunday while driving through the streets of Cape Town.

zweli mkhize

[LATEST] Coronavirus cases in SA now at 1280, second death reported

29 March 2020 9:20 PM

The Health Minister announced on Sunday that a 74-year-old man died in ICU in Ladysmith, KwaZulu-Natal.

soldier-lockdown-ewn-reporterjpg

[PICS AND VIDS] This is what the lockdown looks like in areas across Cape Town

27 March 2020 3:29 PM

EWN reporters have been on the streets of Cape Town capturing how various communities are responding to the nationwide lockdown.

boris-johnson-has-covid-19png

[VIDEO] UK PM Boris Johnson tests positive for Covid-19

27 March 2020 1:47 PM

Johnson says over the last 24 hours I have developed mild symptoms and is self-isolating.

Dan Plato

Service delivery will not be disrupted by lockdown, says Cape Town mayor

27 March 2020 1:45 PM

Cape Town mayor Dan Plato says municipal services will continue during the 21-day lockdown.

Massive petrol price cuts (even if you can't really go anywhere)

Massive petrol price cuts (even if you can't really go anywhere)

27 March 2020 1:25 PM

Petrol prices are set to drop because of reduced oil demand by world economies due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Deceased Covid-19 patients were women, aged 28 and 48 - Western Cape Premier

Deceased Covid-19 patients were women, aged 28 and 48 - Western Cape Premier

27 March 2020 12:23 PM

Western Cape Premier Alan Winde has told CapeTalk that the first two patients to die as a result of Covid-19 were women.

traffic-cam-feed-4png

[LIVE TRAFFIC CAMS] Mother City highways are empty #21DayLockdownSA

27 March 2020 11:27 AM

Take a look at the live i-traffic.co.za traffic cam feeds as Capetonians stay off the highways.

nspca6jpeg

Fleet Star loans movie trailers for NSPCA staff caring for animals in lockdown

27 March 2020 9:49 AM

4 triple-sized units were delivered to the Cape of Good Hope NSPCA for staff caring for animals around the clock during lockdown.

