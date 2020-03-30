'If someone at home passes there’ll be no vigils or preparation of the deceased'

By Monday morning South Africa had two confirmed Covid-19 deaths.

Given the examples elsewhere, we can expect the numbers to start skyrocketing soon.

How will our funeral homes cope when those in Italy (10 000+ deaths) and Spain (6000+ deaths) are losing control of the situation.

Picture: Pixabay.com

Refilwe Moloto interviewed Adriaan Bester (General Manager of Corporate Affairs at Avbob) about our readiness to deal with an expected surge in death due to Covid-19.

Funeral services are classified as essential. They will continue… it’s up to individual funeral providers to decide at what level they provide service… Funerals may not be attended by more than 50 people… Some local bylaws are even stricter [than the 50 people maximum] … Adriaan Bester, General Manager of Corporate Affairs - Avbob

If someone in your family passes… call your undertaker, they will tell you exactly what the situation is in your town… Adriaan Bester, General Manager of Corporate Affairs - Avbob

In Italy, they’ve completely banned people from attending funerals… They will have memorial services once Covid-19 is over… We cannot delay funerals, they must go ahead, as uncomfortable as it may be… Adriaan Bester, General Manager of Corporate Affairs - Avbob

If someone passes away from Covid-19… there will be no night vigils, there will be no preparation of the deceased by the family… The deceased will be sealed at the place of death and taken directly to a cemetery or crematorium… For non-Covid cases… We still don’t allow night vigils or preparation of the deceased… Adriaan Bester, General Manager of Corporate Affairs - Avbob

There’s going to be real heartache, but we must view this as in the greater good of the country… We must work together to get this disease under control… We are living in extraordinary times; we’re doing the absolute bare minimum… [Muslim listeners ask whether they may wash the deceased as per the custom] No, absolutely not… Adriaan Bester, General Manager of Corporate Affairs - Avbob

Listen to the interview in the audio below.