[PICS] What Kieno Kammies saw on the streets during the first weekend lockdown
SUNDAY
On Sunday he passed through the N7, through to Joe Slovo and Dunoon, then homebound via Table View towards Melkbos.
N7 roadblock
Joe Slovo
Dunoon
Table View
Melkbos
SATURDAY
On Saturday, he drove from the CBD, along Marine Drive, and to Bloubergstrand Beach, near where he lives.
Cape Town
Marine Drive
Blouberg beach
More from Covid-19 coronavirus explained
Slavery in South Africa: Police frees 14 people forced to make face masks
A man allegedly locked up 14 employees in a factory since Monday last week, forcing them to make facemasks without pay.Read More
Children cannot move between custodial parents during 21-day lockdown
Many divorced and separated parents were desperately wanting to know what it means for their shared custody.Read More
[LATEST] Coronavirus cases in SA now at 1280, second death reported
The Health Minister announced on Sunday that a 74-year-old man died in ICU in Ladysmith, KwaZulu-Natal.Read More
[PICS AND VIDS] This is what the lockdown looks like in areas across Cape Town
EWN reporters have been on the streets of Cape Town capturing how various communities are responding to the nationwide lockdown.Read More
[VIDEO] UK PM Boris Johnson tests positive for Covid-19
Johnson says over the last 24 hours I have developed mild symptoms and is self-isolating.Read More
Service delivery will not be disrupted by lockdown, says Cape Town mayor
Cape Town mayor Dan Plato says municipal services will continue during the 21-day lockdown.Read More
Massive petrol price cuts (even if you can't really go anywhere)
Petrol prices are set to drop because of reduced oil demand by world economies due to the Covid-19 pandemic.Read More
Deceased Covid-19 patients were women, aged 28 and 48 - Western Cape Premier
Western Cape Premier Alan Winde has told CapeTalk that the first two patients to die as a result of Covid-19 were women.Read More
[LIVE TRAFFIC CAMS] Mother City highways are empty #21DayLockdownSA
Take a look at the live i-traffic.co.za traffic cam feeds as Capetonians stay off the highways.Read More
Fleet Star loans movie trailers for NSPCA staff caring for animals in lockdown
4 triple-sized units were delivered to the Cape of Good Hope NSPCA for staff caring for animals around the clock during lockdown.Read More