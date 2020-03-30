[VIDEOS] First lockdown weekend show families braaing on pavements
This video shows a number of families having braais on street corners, clearly flouting the disaster regulations.
Hugo! Bel die polisie https://t.co/Pa1CTq26cA— Justine Limpitlaw (@JustineLimLaw) March 29, 2020
In other areas of South Africa, the police and army clamped down hard.
If someone deserves punishment for violating the Disaster Regs, a fine or imprisonment may be imposed by a court of law.— Justine Limpitlaw (@JustineLimLaw) March 29, 2020
Any police officer forcing people to do squats is violating the law.@MbalulaFikile @PresidencyZA @SAPoliceService
Revolting disrespect being shown here. https://t.co/LCYUA3yID5
Listen to this and other trending stories on Barbs Wire with Barbara Friedman below:
