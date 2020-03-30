Slavery in South Africa: Police frees 14 people forced to make face masks

Police arrested a facemask factory owner and rescued employees near Durban on Sunday, reports eNCA.

chains, slavery, inhumane.. Picture: pixabay.com

The owner reportedly locked up workers in the factory for several days while forcing them to work without pay.

Security guards allegedly attempted to stop Government officials from entering the factory.

Read: Face mask factory owner arrested for allegedly exploiting workers

Abongile Nzelenzele played a clip in which KZN Economic Development MEC Nomusa Dube Ncube expressed her dismay.

We are very shocked and saddened… Very bad disregard of laws… 14 employees who have been locked up in the factory since Monday last week, forced to manufacture hundreds of masks… Nomusa Dube Ncube, MEC - KZN Economic Development

We applaud the Department inspectors and the South African police in restoring the dignity of these workers… Nomusa Dube Ncube, MEC - KZN Economic Development

Listen to audio clip audio below.