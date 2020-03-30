[PICS] Illustration book helping young children come to terms with Covid-19

Streaming issues? Report here
30 March 2020 11:26 AM
A widely shared e-book of illustrations is being used by parents around the world to help their kids understand the global pandemic.

The book is illustrated by Manuela Molina and is aimed at supporting and reassuring children aged seven and younger.

The free-to-download resource is a useful tool to help your child talk about their fears and feelings.

You can download the e-book here. It's recommended that you print the pages so that kids can draw on it.

Here's a copy of the pages below.


