[PICS] Illustration book helping young children come to terms with Covid-19
The book is illustrated by Manuela Molina and is aimed at supporting and reassuring children aged seven and younger.
The free-to-download resource is a useful tool to help your child talk about their fears and feelings.
You can download the e-book here. It's recommended that you print the pages so that kids can draw on it.
Here's a copy of the pages below.
More from Lifestyle
Moving house? What 21-day lockdown means for renters and homeowners
No moving is allowed and attorney Marina Constas advises trying to negotiate with landlords and banks for payment arrangements.Read More
Children cannot move between custodial parents during 21-day lockdown
Many divorced and separated parents were desperately wanting to know what it means for their shared custody.Read More
Lockdown blues: 'Extroverts at home alone will struggle, introverts will thrive'
Counselling psychologist Claire Newton says the lockdown will have a different mental impact on different personality types.Read More
'Keep going until you get that one yes,' says SA's Noughts & Crosses star
Actress Masali Baduza made a splash starring on Trackers, the Deon Meyer novel adapted for the small screen, late last year.Read More
[WATCH] Stay home like the Springboks, urges Siya Kolisi
The Bok skipper has a heartfelt message for South Africans as lockdown looms.Read More
How to maintain 'realistic optimism' and deal with fear during lockdown
The founders of The Resilience Factory say we need to remember that we're in our aloneness, together.Read More
[LOCKDOWN RULES] Definition of 'essential services' during lockdown
SA is shutting down to "flatten the curve" of Covid-19 infections and prevent a collapse of its less-than-ideal healthcare system.Read More
Adopt or shop? #ThePawcast's Lauren Palmer confronts the thorny issue
Podcaster, Lauren Palmer confronts the thorny issue of adopting an animal versus purchasing from a breeder or online 🐾Read More
City ready for lockdown, residents will have to 'aggressively' change behaviour
JP Smith gives details of services that will continue, says focus now is on getting people to change their behaviour.Read More
'DStv promotes unethical behaviour in its new advertisement'
"Brands have an obligation to demonstrate leadership. It’s unethical!" says Cherryflava Media Director Jonathan Cherry.Read More