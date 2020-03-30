Premier: Family of Khayelitsha Covid-19 patient relocated to 'isolation space'
Khayelitsha has become the first township in the Western Cape to confirm a case of Covid-19.
Premier Winde says officials are currently testing the patient's family members and trying to track down the long list of people he came into contact with.
The premier says contact tracing is a challenge when it comes to locating all the people who shared public transport with the patient over the last week.
In Khayelitsha, Cape Town's largest township, thousands of familes live in very close proximity to one another and some households have as many as 10 people living together, making social distancing difficult.
Meanwhile, in the neighbouring community of Mitchells Plain, five people have tested positive.
The province is currently dealing with 310 coronavirus cases.
Winde says 20,000 police officers are paroling the streets across the Western Cape, in a province with a population of 7 million people.
He says there roadblocks on the main arterials across the province to ensure that residents are complying with lockdown regulations.
It's difficult. None of this is easy stuff.Alan Winde, Western Cape Premier
Listen to the Premier in conversation with Kieno Kammies:
