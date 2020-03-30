Soc Dev Minister Zulu says social grant payouts for elderly going smoothly

Monday and Tuesday this week has been allocated for the elderly to collect their state pensions from Sassa pay points.

Minister Lindiwe Zulu talks to Clement Manyathela on The Midday Report.

It's been going smoothly in terms of ensuring that Sassa grants are paid. Lindiwe Zulu, Minister of Social Development

What has been a concern for me in some other places is that social distancing is not working. Lindiwe Zulu, Minister of Social Development

Zulu says she was heartened to see on her visit to Eldarado Park in Johannesburg grant recipients helping to ensure social distancing and not just leaving it up to the government, authorities and NGOs.

Today and tomorrow are for the elderly and from 1 April is for other grant recipients. Lindiwe Zulu, Minister of Social Development

Mpumalanga MEC has reported to the minister that money had not arrived on time and she is investigating.

Listen to the interview below: