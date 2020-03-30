Soc Dev Minister Zulu says social grant payouts for elderly going smoothly
Monday and Tuesday this week has been allocated for the elderly to collect their state pensions from Sassa pay points.
Minister Lindiwe Zulu talks to Clement Manyathela on The Midday Report.
It's been going smoothly in terms of ensuring that Sassa grants are paid.Lindiwe Zulu, Minister of Social Development
What has been a concern for me in some other places is that social distancing is not working.Lindiwe Zulu, Minister of Social Development
Zulu says she was heartened to see on her visit to Eldarado Park in Johannesburg grant recipients helping to ensure social distancing and not just leaving it up to the government, authorities and NGOs.
Today and tomorrow are for the elderly and from 1 April is for other grant recipients.Lindiwe Zulu, Minister of Social Development
Mpumalanga MEC has reported to the minister that money had not arrived on time and she is investigating.
Listen to the interview below:
More from Covid-19 coronavirus explained
Group of 8 Saffas stuck at Doha airport, Minister to decide on course of action
International Relations Minister Naledi Pandor is expected to make a decision this week regarding South Africans trapped abroad.Read More
'SABC deliberately withheld info on Covid-19 infected staff, endangering lives'
'Misinformation,' says SABC chief operating officer Ian Plaatjies, adding that 'Bemawu is contradicting itself.'Read More
Dad describes son's 'fantastic treatment' while stuck in Qatar airport lockdown
International Relations spokesperson Lunga Ngqengelele says he hopes for a decision by Wednesday about South Africans abroad.Read More
Premier: Family of Khayelitsha Covid-19 patient relocated to 'isolation space'
Premier Alan Winde says the family of the Khayelitsha patient has been moved from their backyard dwelling into an isolation space.Read More
Slavery in South Africa: Police frees 14 people forced to make face masks
A man allegedly locked up 14 employees in a factory since Monday last week, forcing them to make facemasks without pay.Read More
[VIDEOS] First lockdown weekend show families braaing on pavements
Social media users shared videos from across South Africa painting a very different picture of how the lockdown is being policed.Read More
[PICS] What Kieno Kammies saw on the streets during the first weekend lockdown
CapeTalk host Kieno Kammies captured a number of images on Saturday and Sunday while driving through the streets of Cape Town.Read More
Moving house? What 21-day lockdown means for renters and homeowners
No moving is allowed and attorney Marina Constas advises trying to negotiate with landlords and banks for payment arrangements.Read More
Children cannot move between custodial parents during 21-day lockdown
Many divorced and separated parents were desperately wanting to know what it means for their shared custody.Read More
[LATEST] Coronavirus cases in SA now at 1280, second death reported
The Health Minister announced on Sunday that a 74-year-old man died in ICU in Ladysmith, KwaZulu-Natal.Read More