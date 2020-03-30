'SABC deliberately withheld info on Covid-19 infected staff, endangering lives'

Managers at the SABC deliberately withheld information about a staff member who contracted Covid-19 at its offices in Johannesburg, alleges the Broadcasting, Electronic, Media & Allied Workers Union (Bemawu).

The union accuses managers at the SABC of endangering the lives of its employees and everyone who encountered the exposed staff member.

This is not the only time the SABC has withheld information about a possible Covid-19 infection, claims Bemawu.

The union is demanding the suspension of the fingered manager, the human resource manager and other managers allegedly involved.

Clement Manyathela interviewed at Bemawu spokesperson Hannes du Buisson and SABC chief operating officer Ian Plaatjies.

On the 17th [of March], the SABC knew one of its staff members was exposed... they kept quiet. On the 19th we had a meeting with the SABC ... this was before we knew. Hannes du Buisson, Spokesperson - Bemawu

We want the SABC to sanitise the workplace ... and to send home everyone not required at the workplace ... procurement and sourcing of equipment, that is not an essential service... Hannes du Buisson, Spokesperson - Bemawu

Unfortunately, misinformation ... As soon as we heard on Friday we informed the entire staff to stay at home and they’re still there ... Bemawu is contradicting itself. Ian Plaatjies, Chief operating officer - SABC

