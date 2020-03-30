PE mom improvises, completes Ironman race at home to fast-track charitable deed

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 17:05
Covid-19 global update
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 17:20
Covid-19 'disastrous' for component sector; part makers gear up for ventilator manufacture
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Renai Moothilal - Executive Director at National Association of Automotive Component and Allied Manufacturers (NAACAM)
Today at 17:46
3 innovative ways to spend your time during lock-down
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Shubnum Khan
Terri Frankental
Nic Dupper
No Items to show
Latest Local
Group of 8 Saffas stuck at Doha airport, Minister to decide on course of action International Relations Minister Naledi Pandor is expected to make a decision this week regarding South Africans trapped abroad. 30 March 2020 2:14 PM
Soc Dev Minister Zulu says social grant payouts for elderly going smoothly Zulu says she was heartened to see elderly recipients helping ensure social distancing and not just leaving it up to government. 30 March 2020 12:50 PM
Premier: Family of Khayelitsha Covid-19 patient relocated to 'isolation space' Premier Alan Winde says the family of the Khayelitsha patient has been moved from their backyard dwelling into an isolation space. 30 March 2020 12:13 PM
View all Local
'CT needs neighbourhood watches authorised to help enforce lockdown compliance' JP Smith says Capetonians were largely cooperative on Day One of lockdown, but there were pockets of 'massive' non-compliance. 28 March 2020 11:47 AM
[VIDEO] UK PM Boris Johnson tests positive for Covid-19 Johnson says over the last 24 hours I have developed mild symptoms and is self-isolating. 27 March 2020 1:47 PM
[LOCKDOWN RULES] 20 places closed to the public Here is a list of places that will be closed during the 21-day lockdown in South Africa to combat the spread of Covid-19. 26 March 2020 8:56 AM
View all Politics
Moving house? What 21-day lockdown means for renters and homeowners No moving is allowed and attorney Marina Constas advises trying to negotiate with landlords and banks for payment arrangements. 30 March 2020 9:25 AM
'If someone at home passes there’ll be no vigils or preparation of the deceased' Adriaan Bester (Avbob) explains what is likely to happen if someone in your household passes during these extraordinary times. 30 March 2020 8:49 AM
Standard Bank extends payment break to personal accounts for low-income earners The bank is extending its debt repayment holiday to personal account holders to help them through the Covid-19 crisis. 29 March 2020 4:30 PM
View all Business
PE mom improvises, completes Ironman race at home to fast-track charitable deed Instead of waiting for the endurance event in November, Charlotte Raubenheimer decided to create her own triathlon at home - for a... 30 March 2020 3:57 PM
[PICS] Illustration book helping young children come to terms with Covid-19 A widely shared e-book of illustrations is being used by parents around the world to help their kids understand the global pandemi... 30 March 2020 11:26 AM
Children cannot move between custodial parents during 21-day lockdown Many divorced and separated parents were desperately wanting to know what it means for their shared custody. 30 March 2020 8:45 AM
View all Lifestyle
Two Oceans Marathon cancelled amid Covid-19 pandemic Africa's biggest running event, the Two Oceans Marathon has been called off by organisers in light of the coronavirus. 15 March 2020 11:11 AM
Decision to cancel Cape Epic was taken out of our hands, says race director The 2020 Absa Cape Epic has been cancelled due to concerns over the coronavirus pandemic. 14 March 2020 11:02 AM
Why young people – even athletes in peak health – get heart attacks Are heart attack victims younger than before? Yes, says Red Cross Hospital cardiologist Professor Liesl Zuhlke. 11 March 2020 12:49 PM
View all Sport
View all Entertainment
View all World
View all Africa
Is it even possible to lock down townships and informal settlements, asks Prof Professor Alex Broadbent (UJ) on his argument that a one-size-fits-all approach to Covid-19 could have lethal consequences. 29 March 2020 3:33 PM
Doctor pleads for private medical experts to volunteer during Covid-19 crisis This is a defining time for the medical profession says Dr Mark van der Velde, let private practitioners make it even greater. 26 March 2020 9:16 PM
'DStv promotes unethical behaviour in its new advertisement' "Brands have an obligation to demonstrate leadership. It’s unethical!" says Cherryflava Media Director Jonathan Cherry. 25 March 2020 2:28 PM
View all Opinion

PE mom improvises, completes Ironman race at home to fast-track charitable deed

30 March 2020 3:57 PM
by
Tags:
Charity
PE
Ironman African Championships
Charlotte Raubenheimer
Ironman
Ironman 4 Phillip
Instead of waiting for the endurance event in November, Charlotte Raubenheimer decided to create her own triathlon at home - for a good cause.

The Ironman African Championship was due to take place this past weekend but was postponed to November due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Raubenheimer's quest to complete the Ironman race and raise funds for her charitable cause was not derailed by the postponement.

On Sunday, the original Ironman race day, she challenged herself to complete her at-home Ironman race.

The aim of her mission? To ensure that she honoured her commitment and secured the money pledged towards her fundraising campaign, 'Ironman 4 Phillip'.

Raubenheimer started a Backabuddy page with the hopes of raising money for a new wheelchair for someone in need.

The beneficiary? Phillip Janse van Rensburg, a 52-year-old resident at Cheshire Home Summerstrand, who is living with cerebral palsy.

I've got the utmost respect for Phillip as he conquers the elements daily on his wheels, without being able to move his hands.

Charlotte Raubenheimer, PE resident

For me, it has been about more than doing the Ironman for myself. It's given me so much pleasure and purpose through this whole journey.

Charlotte Raubenheimer, PE resident

Her target was to raise R70,000 towards a new wheelchair. By Monday afternoon, she had raised more than R88,000.

How did she do it?

She started at 7am with a 90-minute swim in her pool, her foot tethered to her fence with a leash.

She then transitioned to a 6-hour 15-minute ride on a stationary bike.

Finally, she ran around her garden 1580 times to complete the distance required for the marathon.

Charlotte completed the herculean effort just after 8pm on Sunday, 13 hours and 11 minutes later.

At some point yesterday, it dawned on me that this story can give people hope, in any situation.

Charlotte Raubenheimer, PE resident

Listen to the inspiring tale on Lunch with Pippa Hudson:


sleeping-on-couch-apartment-rented-property-pexels-photo-269141jpeg

Caught in rental conundrum? This property attorney has the answers you need

30 March 2020 5:15 PM

Property attorney Marlon Shevelew shares legal advice for both residential and commercial tenants affected by the nationwide lockdown.

fnb-logojpeg

Struggling FNB customer? Here’s how the bank will help you if can’t pay...

30 March 2020 3:33 PM

Kieno Kammies interviews FNB CEO Jacques Cilliers about his offer to help clients get through this time with livelihoods intact.

Man travel airport boarding pass passport #123rflifestyle 123rf

Group of 8 Saffas stuck at Doha airport, Minister to decide on course of action

30 March 2020 2:14 PM

International Relations Minister Naledi Pandor is expected to make a decision this week regarding South Africans trapped abroad.

sabcjpg

'SABC deliberately withheld info on Covid-19 infected staff, endangering lives'

30 March 2020 1:59 PM

'Misinformation,' says SABC chief operating officer Ian Plaatjies, adding that 'Bemawu is contradicting itself.'

Hamad International Airport Doha Qatar 123rflifestyle 123rf

Dad describes son's 'fantastic treatment' while stuck in Qatar airport lockdown

30 March 2020 1:30 PM

International Relations spokesperson Lunga Ngqengelele says he hopes for a decision by Wednesday about South Africans abroad.

200330-sassa-collections-edjpg

Soc Dev Minister Zulu says social grant payouts for elderly going smoothly

30 March 2020 12:50 PM

Zulu says she was heartened to see elderly recipients helping ensure social distancing and not just leaving it up to government.

131116CapeRains.jpg

Premier: Family of Khayelitsha Covid-19 patient relocated to 'isolation space'

30 March 2020 12:13 PM

Premier Alan Winde says the family of the Khayelitsha patient has been moved from their backyard dwelling into an isolation space.

Facemask face mask covid-19 coronavirus 123rf 123rfbusiness 123rflifestyle

Slavery in South Africa: Police frees 14 people forced to make face masks

30 March 2020 10:42 AM

A man allegedly locked up 14 employees in a factory since Monday last week, forcing them to make facemasks without pay.

braaing-on-the-road-covid-19-lockdownpng

[VIDEOS] First lockdown weekend show families braaing on pavements

30 March 2020 10:21 AM

Social media users shared videos from across South Africa painting a very different picture of how the lockdown is being policed.

kieno-slovo-2jpg

[PICS] What Kieno Kammies saw on the streets during the first weekend lockdown

30 March 2020 10:18 AM

CapeTalk host Kieno Kammies captured a number of images on Saturday and Sunday while driving through the streets of Cape Town.

[PICS] What Kieno Kammies saw on the streets during the first weekend lockdown

Local

[LATEST] Coronavirus cases in SA now at 1280, second death reported

Local

Struggling FNB customer? Here’s how the bank will help you if can’t pay...

Business

EWN Highlights

Mayhem at Mitchells Plain Sassa pay points as many queue for hours

30 March 2020 4:01 PM

ConCourt dismisses application seeking to declare lockdown unconstitutional

30 March 2020 3:27 PM

Police hunt suspects after Pietermaritzburg woman (75) rape, killed – Cele

30 March 2020 3:13 PM

