PE mom improvises, completes Ironman race at home to fast-track charitable deed
The Ironman African Championship was due to take place this past weekend but was postponed to November due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
Raubenheimer's quest to complete the Ironman race and raise funds for her charitable cause was not derailed by the postponement.
On Sunday, the original Ironman race day, she challenged herself to complete her at-home Ironman race.
The aim of her mission? To ensure that she honoured her commitment and secured the money pledged towards her fundraising campaign, 'Ironman 4 Phillip'.
Raubenheimer started a Backabuddy page with the hopes of raising money for a new wheelchair for someone in need.
The beneficiary? Phillip Janse van Rensburg, a 52-year-old resident at Cheshire Home Summerstrand, who is living with cerebral palsy.
I've got the utmost respect for Phillip as he conquers the elements daily on his wheels, without being able to move his hands.Charlotte Raubenheimer, PE resident
For me, it has been about more than doing the Ironman for myself. It's given me so much pleasure and purpose through this whole journey.Charlotte Raubenheimer, PE resident
Her target was to raise R70,000 towards a new wheelchair. By Monday afternoon, she had raised more than R88,000.
How did she do it?
She started at 7am with a 90-minute swim in her pool, her foot tethered to her fence with a leash.
She then transitioned to a 6-hour 15-minute ride on a stationary bike.
Finally, she ran around her garden 1580 times to complete the distance required for the marathon.
Charlotte completed the herculean effort just after 8pm on Sunday, 13 hours and 11 minutes later.
At some point yesterday, it dawned on me that this story can give people hope, in any situation.Charlotte Raubenheimer, PE resident
Listen to the inspiring tale on Lunch with Pippa Hudson:
