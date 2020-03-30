Struggling FNB customer? Here’s how the bank will help you if can’t pay...
FNB is offering clients in good standing relief amid the economic fallout of a country in lockdown.
The bank is providing cashflow support to its best clients by providing a “payment holiday”.
Interest will continue to accumulate, but at a special rate, and the bank will charge no fees.
FNB will also provide tailormade bridging facilities to those who need it.
Kieno Kammies interviewed FNB CEO Jacques Cilliers.
Operationally, we are in a very good space...Jacques Cilliers, CEO - FNB
As an industry, we’re starting to formalise our solutions [to Covid-19] ... In phase one, we focus on clients that were in good standing before Covid... Between 70% or 80% of our clients would be eligible...Jacques Cilliers, CEO - FNB
… allow them to refinance their bonds, vehicle loans and credit facilities... under a very favourable interest rate with no fees over whatever period would suit them whether three years or four years or five years... to keep their salaries paid and to make sure they’re able to operate when the country starts up again.Jacques Cilliers, CEO - FNB
For more detail, listen to the interview in the audio below.
