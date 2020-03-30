Caught in a rental conundrum? This property attorney has the answers you need
Shevelew says it's important to communicate with your landlord if your ability to pay rent has been impacted by the Covid-19 lockdown.
If you were due to move to new premises at the end of the month, Shevelew says you must pay your current landlord instead of the new landlord.
This stance differs somewhat from the advice given by attorney Marina Constas earlier on CapeTalk.
Shevelew says South African case law makes provisions for unforeseen events out of the reasonable control of both the tenant and the landlord.
This, Shevelew explains, is known as force majeure.
In this instance, the coronavirus lockdown qualifies as a force majeure.
Shevelew says these are the implications of force majuere, when applied to current lease agreements:
- A tenant is not allowed to vacate the property, whether it is voluntary or by an eviction order
- Landlords are still entitled to demand rental payment from residential tenants
- Commercial tenants are entitled to a remission of rental or rebate
- Using a tenant's deposit to settle outstanding rent is unlawful (lockdown or not)
- A residential tenant who was due to move into a new property must pay the current property being occupied
- Commercial lease agreements will have a force majuere clause outlining the rules of engagement
He encourages landlords to compassionately consider rental deferment, without using the tenant's rental deposit, in cases where a payment cannot be honoured this month.
The [number of] queries that have been coming in from rental agents, landlords and tenants has been unbelievable.Marlon Shevelew, Property attorney - Marlon Shevelew and Associates
Force majeure talks of a superior power or force which can't be resisted or controlled.Marlon Shevelew, Property attorney - Marlon Shevelew and Associates
The National Disaster Regulations is clearly regulation that has a direct impact on people's freedom of movement.Marlon Shevelew, Property attorney - Marlon Shevelew and Associates
The lockdown is force majeure... Eviction orders are suspended.Marlon Shevelew, Property attorney - Marlon Shevelew and Associates
Tenants can't be sued, because they can't issue the legal process at the moment. And they can't be evicted because they can't do evictions...Marlon Shevelew, Property attorney - Marlon Shevelew and Associates
They [tenants] are obliged to pay rent, they just can't be thrown out or sued for money owing.Marlon Shevelew, Property attorney - Marlon Shevelew and Associates
Commercial tenants have stronger grounds [than residential tenants] for a remission of rental.Marlon Shevelew, Property attorney - Marlon Shevelew and Associates
Listen to the legal advice on Lunch with Pippa Hudson:
