Eskom halts philosophy maintenance, no load shedding expected during lockdown

The power utility has also put the breaks on its planned philosophy maintenance for the duration of the national coronavirus lockdown.

This is to keep the number of power station workers on-site at a minimum and because the original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) are based in high-risk Covid-19 countries.

Eskom spokesperson Sikonathi Mantshantsha says Eskom was in the process of contracting the equipment and expertise from outside the country.

Philosophy maintenance is the servicing of aging generation units in strict adherence to prescribed maintenance schedules.

The philosophy maintenance plan is part of the efforts to turn things around at the state-owned electricity supplier.

Eskom will, however, continue with short-term maintenance and other repairs to continue meeting demand, Mantshantsha says.

The philosophy maintenance, where we said we would take down our machines for a period of three months each, is the maintenance that we cannot do. Sikonathi Mantshantsha, Eskom spokesperson

The countries that have this equipment that built our power stations in the first place are the countries that are regarded as high-risk. We are not able to get people or goods in from those countries. Sikonathi Mantshantsha, Eskom spokesperson

Eskom released a media statement on Sunday, stating that there would be no load shedding during the lockdown as demand has dropped.

