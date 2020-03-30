Eskom halts philosophy maintenance, no load shedding expected during lockdown
The power utility has also put the breaks on its planned philosophy maintenance for the duration of the national coronavirus lockdown.
This is to keep the number of power station workers on-site at a minimum and because the original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) are based in high-risk Covid-19 countries.
Eskom spokesperson Sikonathi Mantshantsha says Eskom was in the process of contracting the equipment and expertise from outside the country.
Philosophy maintenance is the servicing of aging generation units in strict adherence to prescribed maintenance schedules.
The philosophy maintenance plan is part of the efforts to turn things around at the state-owned electricity supplier.
Eskom will, however, continue with short-term maintenance and other repairs to continue meeting demand, Mantshantsha says.
The philosophy maintenance, where we said we would take down our machines for a period of three months each, is the maintenance that we cannot do.Sikonathi Mantshantsha, Eskom spokesperson
The countries that have this equipment that built our power stations in the first place are the countries that are regarded as high-risk. We are not able to get people or goods in from those countries.Sikonathi Mantshantsha, Eskom spokesperson
Eskom released a media statement on Sunday, stating that there would be no load shedding during the lockdown as demand has dropped.
#POWERALERT 1— Eskom Hld SOC Ltd (@Eskom_SA) March 29, 2020
Date: 29 March 2020
No loadshedding is expected during the COVID-19 lockdown as demand has dropped@News24 @Newzroom405 @IOL @SABCNewsOnline @TheCitizen_News @SAfmRadio @POWER987News @ukhozi_fm @METROFMSA @ewnupdates pic.twitter.com/wa4Xtmi7kt
Listen to the update on Afternoon Drive with John Maytham:
More from Local
[LATEST] Coronavirus cases in SA now at 1326, third death reported
President Cyril Ramaphosa announced an extensive rollout of Covid-19 testing and screening.Read More
Only medical staff and Covid-19 patients should be wearing masks, says prof
A university professor says the general use of gloves and masks during the lockdown could potentially increase the spread of Covid-19.Read More
Group of 8 Saffas stuck at Doha airport, Minister to decide on course of action
International Relations Minister Naledi Pandor is expected to make a decision this week regarding South Africans trapped abroad.Read More
'SABC deliberately withheld info on Covid-19 infected staff, endangering lives'
'Misinformation,' says SABC chief operating officer Ian Plaatjies, adding that 'Bemawu is contradicting itself.'Read More
Soc Dev Minister Zulu says social grant payouts for elderly going smoothly
Zulu says she was heartened to see elderly recipients helping ensure social distancing and not just leaving it up to government.Read More
Premier: Family of Khayelitsha Covid-19 patient relocated to 'isolation space'
Premier Alan Winde says the family of the Khayelitsha patient has been moved from their backyard dwelling into an isolation space.Read More
Slavery in South Africa: Police frees 14 people forced to make face masks
A man allegedly locked up 14 employees in a factory since Monday last week, forcing them to make facemasks without pay.Read More
[VIDEOS] First lockdown weekend show families braaing on pavements
Social media users shared videos from across South Africa painting a very different picture of how the lockdown is being policed.Read More
[PICS] What Kieno Kammies saw on the streets during the first weekend lockdown
CapeTalk host Kieno Kammies captured a number of images on Saturday and Sunday while driving through the streets of Cape Town.Read More
Moving house? What 21-day lockdown means for renters and homeowners
No moving is allowed and attorney Marina Constas advises trying to negotiate with landlords and banks for payment arrangements.Read More
More from Business
'SA not going to have a recession, but a fundamental depression'
Busa's Martin Kingston, Standard Bank Chief Economist Goolam Ballim and Rand Merchant Bank market strategist John Cairns weigh in.Read More
Struggling FNB customer? Here’s how the bank will help you if can’t pay...
Kieno Kammies interviews FNB CEO Jacques Cilliers about his offer to help clients get through this time with livelihoods intact.Read More
'SABC deliberately withheld info on Covid-19 infected staff, endangering lives'
'Misinformation,' says SABC chief operating officer Ian Plaatjies, adding that 'Bemawu is contradicting itself.'Read More
Slavery in South Africa: Police frees 14 people forced to make face masks
A man allegedly locked up 14 employees in a factory since Monday last week, forcing them to make facemasks without pay.Read More
Moving house? What 21-day lockdown means for renters and homeowners
No moving is allowed and attorney Marina Constas advises trying to negotiate with landlords and banks for payment arrangements.Read More
'If someone at home passes there’ll be no vigils or preparation of the deceased'
Adriaan Bester (Avbob) explains what is likely to happen if someone in your household passes during these extraordinary times.Read More
Standard Bank extends payment break to personal accounts for low-income earners
The bank is extending its debt repayment holiday to personal account holders to help them through the Covid-19 crisis.Read More
[VIDEO] Motsepe family and associates pledge R1bn for fight against Covid-19
The Motsepe family announced details of the donation on Saturday. Several hundred million rand will be available 'immediately'.Read More
Moody's drops SA's credit rating to junk
The ratings agency cited weak growth and a decline in fiscal strength as its main reasons for the downgrade.Read More
How banking will operate during 21-day lockdown in SA
Managing Director at Banking Association of South Africa Cas Coovadia says some branches will be open to process Sassa payments.Read More