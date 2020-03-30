Streaming issues? Report here
Lester Kieviet 2019 1500 BW 2 Lester Kieviet 2019 1500 BW 2
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
20:00 - 22:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: The Aubrey Masango Show
See full line-up
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
20:00 - 22:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Only medical staff and Covid-19 patients should be wearing masks, says prof A university professor says the general use of gloves and masks during the lockdown could potentially increase the spread of Covid... 30 March 2020 6:18 PM
Eskom halts philosophy maintenance, no load shedding expected during lockdown Eskom says load shedding is highly unlikely during the 21-day national lockdown, as the demand for electricity has dropped signifi... 30 March 2020 5:48 PM
Group of 8 Saffas stuck at Doha airport, Minister to decide on course of action International Relations Minister Naledi Pandor is expected to make a decision this week regarding South Africans trapped abroad. 30 March 2020 2:14 PM
View all Local
Soc Dev Minister Zulu says social grant payouts for elderly going smoothly Zulu says she was heartened to see elderly recipients helping ensure social distancing and not just leaving it up to government. 30 March 2020 12:50 PM
'CT needs neighbourhood watches authorised to help enforce lockdown compliance' JP Smith says Capetonians were largely cooperative on Day One of lockdown, but there were pockets of 'massive' non-compliance. 28 March 2020 11:47 AM
[VIDEO] UK PM Boris Johnson tests positive for Covid-19 Johnson says over the last 24 hours I have developed mild symptoms and is self-isolating. 27 March 2020 1:47 PM
View all Politics
'SA not going to have a recession, but a fundamental depression' Busa's Martin Kingston, Standard Bank Chief Economist Goolam Ballim and Rand Merchant Bank market strategist John Cairns weigh in. 30 March 2020 7:36 PM
Moving house? What 21-day lockdown means for renters and homeowners No moving is allowed and attorney Marina Constas advises trying to negotiate with landlords and banks for payment arrangements. 30 March 2020 9:25 AM
'If someone at home passes there’ll be no vigils or preparation of the deceased' Adriaan Bester (Avbob) explains what is likely to happen if someone in your household passes during these extraordinary times. 30 March 2020 8:49 AM
View all Business
Caught in a rental conundrum? This property attorney has the answers you need Property attorney Marlon Shevelew shares legal advice for both residential and commercial tenants affected by the nationwide lockd... 30 March 2020 5:15 PM
PE mom improvises, completes Ironman race at home to fast-track charitable deed Instead of waiting for the endurance event in November, Charlotte Raubenheimer decided to create her own triathlon at home - for a... 30 March 2020 3:57 PM
[PICS] Illustration book helping young children come to terms with Covid-19 A widely shared e-book of illustrations is being used by parents around the world to help their kids understand the global pandemi... 30 March 2020 11:26 AM
View all Lifestyle
Two Oceans Marathon cancelled amid Covid-19 pandemic Africa's biggest running event, the Two Oceans Marathon has been called off by organisers in light of the coronavirus. 15 March 2020 11:11 AM
Decision to cancel Cape Epic was taken out of our hands, says race director The 2020 Absa Cape Epic has been cancelled due to concerns over the coronavirus pandemic. 14 March 2020 11:02 AM
Why young people – even athletes in peak health – get heart attacks Are heart attack victims younger than before? Yes, says Red Cross Hospital cardiologist Professor Liesl Zuhlke. 11 March 2020 12:49 PM
View all Sport
'Keep going until you get that one yes,' says SA's Noughts & Crosses star Actress Masali Baduza made a splash starring on Trackers, the Deon Meyer novel adapted for the small screen, late last year. 27 March 2020 9:06 AM
Adopt or shop? #ThePawcast's Lauren Palmer confronts the thorny issue Podcaster, Lauren Palmer confronts the thorny issue of adopting an animal versus purchasing from a breeder or online 🐾 26 March 2020 9:22 AM
[WATCH] SA artists collaborate on catchy tune encouraging shoppers to calm down Zolani, Karen Zoid, Loyiso Bala, Jack Parrow, Lira, Arno Carstens, Majozi, Ard Matthews and others have a message for panic buyers... 25 March 2020 1:04 PM
View all Entertainment
Dad describes son's 'fantastic treatment' while stuck in Qatar airport lockdown International Relations spokesperson Lunga Ngqengelele says he hopes for a decision by Wednesday about South Africans abroad. 30 March 2020 1:30 PM
[VIDEO] UK PM Boris Johnson tests positive for Covid-19 Johnson says over the last 24 hours I have developed mild symptoms and is self-isolating. 27 March 2020 1:47 PM
Massive petrol price cuts (even if you can't really go anywhere) Petrol prices are set to drop because of reduced oil demand by world economies due to the Covid-19 pandemic. 27 March 2020 1:25 PM
View all World
Andrew Mlangeni: From the apartheid struggle to the corruption struggle Lessons from a Rivonia trialist: Andrew Mlangeni talks about the transition into democracy and the challenges we face today. 17 March 2020 2:34 PM
Virus really spreading in Africa now. SA government striking good balance - WHO Africa is the last continent to be hit by Covid-19. Now, however, the numbers are rising rapidly, says the WHO's Matshidiso Moeti. 16 March 2020 9:29 AM
Rwanda, in typical fashion, enforces hand-washing in Kigali despite no Covid-19 The government in Rwanda has mounted hand-washing facilities at Kigali Bus Park in its capital Kigali. 11 March 2020 11:07 AM
View all Africa
Is it even possible to lock down townships and informal settlements, asks Prof Professor Alex Broadbent (UJ) on his argument that a one-size-fits-all approach to Covid-19 could have lethal consequences. 29 March 2020 3:33 PM
Doctor pleads for private medical experts to volunteer during Covid-19 crisis This is a defining time for the medical profession says Dr Mark van der Velde, let private practitioners make it even greater. 26 March 2020 9:16 PM
'DStv promotes unethical behaviour in its new advertisement' "Brands have an obligation to demonstrate leadership. It’s unethical!" says Cherryflava Media Director Jonathan Cherry. 25 March 2020 2:28 PM
View all Opinion

Home
arrow_forward
Local

Only medical staff and Covid-19 patients should be wearing masks, says prof

30 March 2020 6:18 PM
by
Tags:
professor
COVID-19
masks
Gerhard Walzl
gloves
medical staff
protective equipment
A university professor says the general use of gloves and masks during the lockdown could potentially increase the spread of Covid-19.

Medical professor Gerhard Walzl says personal protective equipment should be reserved for medical staff fighting the coronavirus on the frontlines.

Walzl says that the scarce N95 mask should only be used by healthcare workers.

He says surgical maks should be used by ill patients and their caregivers at home.

No one else should be wearing masks and gloves during this time, the professor maintains.

Walzl claims the use of gloves and masks by civilians is wasteful and could lead to an increased chance of infection.

He explains to John Maytham why.

Mask can increase infection rates because people fiddle with them all the time.

Gerhard Walzl, Professor In The Faculty Of Medicine And Health Sciences - Stellenbosch University

You touch that mask, you transfer the viral particle to your hands... and infect yourself when you touch your face.

Gerhard Walzl, Professor In The Faculty Of Medicine And Health Sciences - Stellenbosch University

Masks are only for medical personnel and caregivers at home.

Gerhard Walzl, Professor In The Faculty Of Medicine And Health Sciences - Stellenbosch University

People running around outside or driving with masks is just a waste of resources.

Gerhard Walzl, Professor In The Faculty Of Medicine And Health Sciences - Stellenbosch University

Mask-wearing is not on, and the same goes for gloves. Gloves can actually lead to an increase in the spreading of the disease.

Gerhard Walzl, Professor In The Faculty Of Medicine And Health Sciences - Stellenbosch University

Gloves are like a second skin... You can't wash gloves as well as you can wash your hands. They also give a false sense of security.

Gerhard Walzl, Professor In The Faculty Of Medicine And Health Sciences - Stellenbosch University

Walzl advises that people disinfect shopping bags and plastic products with disinfectant or sanitiser containing at least 60% alcohol.

Listen to the discussion on Afternoon Drive with John Maytham:


30 March 2020 6:18 PM
by
Tags:
professor
COVID-19
masks
Gerhard Walzl
gloves
medical staff
protective equipment

Recommended

More from Local

20030cyrilgif

[LATEST] Coronavirus cases in SA now at 1326, third death reported

30 March 2020 9:11 PM

President Cyril Ramaphosa announced an extensive rollout of Covid-19 testing and screening.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

eskom-logojfif

Eskom halts philosophy maintenance, no load shedding expected during lockdown

30 March 2020 5:48 PM

Eskom says load shedding is highly unlikely during the 21-day national lockdown, as the demand for electricity has dropped significantly.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Man travel airport boarding pass passport #123rflifestyle 123rf

Group of 8 Saffas stuck at Doha airport, Minister to decide on course of action

30 March 2020 2:14 PM

International Relations Minister Naledi Pandor is expected to make a decision this week regarding South Africans trapped abroad.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

sabcjpg

'SABC deliberately withheld info on Covid-19 infected staff, endangering lives'

30 March 2020 1:59 PM

'Misinformation,' says SABC chief operating officer Ian Plaatjies, adding that 'Bemawu is contradicting itself.'

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

200330-sassa-collections-edjpg

Soc Dev Minister Zulu says social grant payouts for elderly going smoothly

30 March 2020 12:50 PM

Zulu says she was heartened to see elderly recipients helping ensure social distancing and not just leaving it up to government.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

131116CapeRains.jpg

Premier: Family of Khayelitsha Covid-19 patient relocated to 'isolation space'

30 March 2020 12:13 PM

Premier Alan Winde says the family of the Khayelitsha patient has been moved from their backyard dwelling into an isolation space.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Facemask face mask covid-19 coronavirus 123rf 123rfbusiness 123rflifestyle

Slavery in South Africa: Police frees 14 people forced to make face masks

30 March 2020 10:42 AM

A man allegedly locked up 14 employees in a factory since Monday last week, forcing them to make facemasks without pay.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

braaing-on-the-road-covid-19-lockdownpng

[VIDEOS] First lockdown weekend show families braaing on pavements

30 March 2020 10:21 AM

Social media users shared videos from across South Africa painting a very different picture of how the lockdown is being policed.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

kieno-slovo-2jpg

[PICS] What Kieno Kammies saw on the streets during the first weekend lockdown

30 March 2020 10:18 AM

CapeTalk host Kieno Kammies captured a number of images on Saturday and Sunday while driving through the streets of Cape Town.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Moving house packing boxes 123rflifestyle 123rf

Moving house? What 21-day lockdown means for renters and homeowners

30 March 2020 9:25 AM

No moving is allowed and attorney Marina Constas advises trying to negotiate with landlords and banks for payment arrangements.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

[WATCH] President Ramaphosa addresses nation on Covid-19 Day 4 of lockdown

Politics

[LATEST] Coronavirus cases in SA now at 1326, third death reported

Local

Struggling FNB customer? Here’s how the bank will help you if can’t pay...

Business

EWN Highlights

1,108 people arrested in 3 days for contravening lockdown rules: Cele

30 March 2020 7:26 PM

Solidarity Relief fund 'can't provide relief' for SMMEs

30 March 2020 7:22 PM

Lockdown: Police, SANDF taking no-nonsense in Hillbrow

30 March 2020 7:17 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA