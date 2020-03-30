Only medical staff and Covid-19 patients should be wearing masks, says prof
Medical professor Gerhard Walzl says personal protective equipment should be reserved for medical staff fighting the coronavirus on the frontlines.
Walzl says that the scarce N95 mask should only be used by healthcare workers.
He says surgical maks should be used by ill patients and their caregivers at home.
No one else should be wearing masks and gloves during this time, the professor maintains.
Walzl claims the use of gloves and masks by civilians is wasteful and could lead to an increased chance of infection.
He explains to John Maytham why.
Mask can increase infection rates because people fiddle with them all the time.Gerhard Walzl, Professor In The Faculty Of Medicine And Health Sciences - Stellenbosch University
You touch that mask, you transfer the viral particle to your hands... and infect yourself when you touch your face.Gerhard Walzl, Professor In The Faculty Of Medicine And Health Sciences - Stellenbosch University
Masks are only for medical personnel and caregivers at home.Gerhard Walzl, Professor In The Faculty Of Medicine And Health Sciences - Stellenbosch University
People running around outside or driving with masks is just a waste of resources.Gerhard Walzl, Professor In The Faculty Of Medicine And Health Sciences - Stellenbosch University
Mask-wearing is not on, and the same goes for gloves. Gloves can actually lead to an increase in the spreading of the disease.Gerhard Walzl, Professor In The Faculty Of Medicine And Health Sciences - Stellenbosch University
Gloves are like a second skin... You can't wash gloves as well as you can wash your hands. They also give a false sense of security.Gerhard Walzl, Professor In The Faculty Of Medicine And Health Sciences - Stellenbosch University
Walzl advises that people disinfect shopping bags and plastic products with disinfectant or sanitiser containing at least 60% alcohol.
Listen to the discussion on Afternoon Drive with John Maytham:
