[WATCH] President Ramaphosa addresses nation on Covid-19 Day 4 of lockdown

South Africa has 1.326 confirmed cases of Covid-19 says President Cyril Ramaphosa and three citizens have died.

He says South Africa's own scientists and researchers have said the decision to lockdown was the right one.

The President thanks citizens for staying home to help combat the spread of Covid-19 but mentions those who have not heeded the call.

Some think this disease is something they only read about in newspapers or social media. It poses a great danger to everyone. it affects everyone, rich and poor. Those in cities and rural areas. This is not someone else’s problem. President Cyril Ramaphosa

We are entering a new phase of the fight against the pandemic. President Cyril Ramaphosa

Testing and screening will be introduced on a mass scale, he says.

Testing and screening will be rolled out on an unprecedented mass-scale countrywide. President Cyril Ramaphosa

People who are infected but only with moderate symptoms will remain at home but severe cases will be sent to hospital, he says.