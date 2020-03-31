Streaming issues? Report here
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
06:00 - 09:00
Today at 08:07
SANDF leaving Cape Flats
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Eldred De Klerk - Senior Policing and Community Conflict Specialist at Africa Centre for Security and Intelligence Praxis
Today at 08:21
WCED's e-Portal updated to help learners during lockdown
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Bronagh Hammond - Director of Communications at Western Cape Education Department
Today at 09:33
Barb's Wire AND Lock Down Diary
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Barbara Friedman
Today at 09:40
Why Spaza shops should stay open
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Imraan Mukaddam - Deputy Chair and PRO at Elsies River Community Policing Forum (CPF)
Today at 09:50
SASSA payouts
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Henry De Grass - General Manager of Grants Administration at South African Social Security Agency
Today at 10:08
US Consulate General on US Citizens in SA leaving for home
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Virginia Blaser - US Consul General
Today at 10:33
National Consumer Commission slot
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Joseph Selolo - Director of Prosecutions at National Consumer Commission
Today at 10:45
SPECIAL APPEAL FOR HAND SANITISERS FOR THE FALSE BAY HOSPITAL
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 11:05
Respiratory Research at Groote Schuur Hospital's Lung Unit
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Professor Keertan Dheda
Today at 11:45
Whats trending in the world of advertising
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Jonathan Cherry - Director at Cherryflava Media
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
06:00 - 09:00
SA's Covid-19 mass testing: GeneXpert machines gives results in 45 minutes

31 March 2020 7:41 AM
by
Tags:
Coronavirus
COVID-19
Covid-19 testing
NHLS will be able to process approximately 36 000 tests in 24 hours by the end of April.

We are entering a new phase of the fight against the coronavirus pandemic, President Cyril Ramaphosa told the nation on Monday evening.

In the coming days, government will be rolling out a screening, testing, tracing and medical management programme on a huge scale. Around 10,000 field workers at the moment will be visiting homes in villages, towns, and cities to screen residents for the coronavirus symptoms.

President Cyril Ramaphosa

People with symptoms will be referred to local clinics or mobile clinics for testing. People who are infected with the coronavirus but who have no or moderate symptoms will remain in isolation at home or at a facility provided by government but those with severe symptoms will be sent to hospital.

President Cyril Ramaphosa

Right now the National Health Laboratory Services (NHLS) has six laboratories performing Covid-19 tests. This number will increase to nine by April.

The NHLS has so far had the capacity to process 5 000 samples in 24 hours. This number will increase to 15 000 in 24 hours in April. By the end of April, the NHLS will be able to process approximately 36 000 tests in 24 hours.

Laura Lopez Gonzales, deputy editor of Bhekisisa Centre for Health Journalism, talks to Refilwe Moloto about the ramped-up testing capabilities in South Africa.

We are certainly seeing some positive moves in terms of ramping up testing which is really what the experts are saying we need to do now.

Laura Lopez Gonzales, Deputy editor - Bhekisisa Centre for Health Journalism

180 GeneXpert analysing machines are available across the country which sees results in 45 minutes.

Earlier this week the National Laboratory Health Services (NLHS) announced that it would be starting to use a 45-minute test for the new coronavirus. This works on machines called GeneXperts and we actually have a ton of them in South Africa because we use them for Tuberculosis testing.

Laura Lopez Gonzales, Deputy editor - Bhekisisa Centre for Health Journalism

Tests can also now be done from mobile sites and not just one of the six labs around South Africa.

These coffee-sized machines can even be put onto mobile labs. With TB they really revolutionsed the game, they hands-down changed our response and it is really positive they looking to change the Covid-19 testing.

Laura Lopez Gonzales, Deputy editor - Bhekisisa Centre for Health Journalism

The widespread screening will begin taking place as field workers make their way to South African homes across the country as President Ramaphosa explained, she said.

We will see ramped up screening which is a little bit different from testing.

Laura Lopez Gonzales, Deputy editor - Bhekisisa Centre for Health Journalism

Listen to the interview below:


